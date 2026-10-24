Seemorerocks

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Bonny Byzuk's avatar
Bonny Byzuk
2d

Neville Chute; On The Beach. A book about Necular war from a submarine captain stuck in NZ…very good read, actually quite frightening…

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TruthWatchNZ's avatar
TruthWatchNZ
3d

I reckon!! Back in 1999 I was not so awake ... and very surprized when visiting the UK how wide & in depth their evening world news was. NZ ... a few short clips at the end of the local news then followed by random items 'from the farm'. I guess it's how we've been so easily conned. Will be interesting alright when SHTF. The Uniparty will come up with some convincing lie no doubt.

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