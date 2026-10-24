World War 3 will not be televised in New ZealandRobin WestenraOct 24, 2026532ShareThey will have a hell of a job explaining it all when the SHTF! This is Radio New Zealand world news today. Judging by the (non) reactions on this substack it is not too different here.532Share
Neville Chute; On The Beach. A book about Necular war from a submarine captain stuck in NZ…very good read, actually quite frightening…
I reckon!! Back in 1999 I was not so awake ... and very surprized when visiting the UK how wide & in depth their evening world news was. NZ ... a few short clips at the end of the local news then followed by random items 'from the farm'. I guess it's how we've been so easily conned. Will be interesting alright when SHTF. The Uniparty will come up with some convincing lie no doubt.