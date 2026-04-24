https://gospanews.net/en/2026/04/23/china-air-cargo-and-ship-of-weapons-to-iran-like-carrier-killer-hypersonic-missile-cnn-and-sources-reported-4-videos/

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/iran-announces-depositing-first-transit-fees-imposed-on-horm

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a close Senate ally to President Trump, said the U.S. blockade of Iran’s oil shipments “will be growing” and “could become global soon,” sending a blunt warning to countries that have helped Iran sell its oil supplies.

“I not only expect this blockade to stay in place until Iran shows a commitment to change their ways, I expect the blockade will be growing and that it could become global soon,” Graham posted on the social media platform X.

Graham made his prediction after what he described as “a very good call” with Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and he warned countries that have helped Iran bypass international sanctions, such as China, Russia and India, through a shadow shipping fleet.

“To those assisting or thinking about assisting the Iranian regime in distributing its oil, which provides resources for terrorism, you do so at your own peril,” Graham warned.

https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/5843248-lindsey-graham-warns-iran-oil-blockade/

Last night around 8:00 PM eastern US time, reports came in (which I reported on my radio show live) that air defenses had been activated over Tehran, Iran.

This afternoon, I found out that last night’s Tehran air defense activation was in response to drones, some identified as Orbiter drones.

The Orbiter is an Israeli-made loitering munition.

If that identification holds, someone just flew Israeli drones over the Iranian capital during an active ceasefire.

China Just Made My 10-Year Hormuz Prediction Come True in One Day | Prof. Marandi Analysis

“Food rationing and lockdowns are here” Prof. Jiang on the DEPRESSION that’s coming | Redacted News

Food rationing, fertilizer shortages, and digital currency control — Christine Lagarde and the ECB warn that Strait of Hormuz disruptions are threatening global food supply, with one third of the world’s fertilizer shipments at risk. Professor Zhang explains how the just-in-time supply chain collapse could push the world toward a command economy, CBDC rationing, digital ID enforcement, and an AI surveillance grid.

Mario Nawfal is an idiot but he does speak to some good guests .

EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN TEHRAN, AIR DEFENCES ACTIVE - w/ Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatowski On Iran War

“Food rationing and lockdowns are here” Prof. Jiang on the DEPRESSION that’s coming | Redacted News

Food rationing, fertilizer shortages, and digital currency control — Christine Lagarde and the ECB warn that Strait of Hormuz disruptions are threatening global food supply, with one third of the world’s fertilizer shipments at risk. Professor Zhang explains how the just-in-time supply chain collapse could push the world toward a command economy, CBDC rationing, digital ID enforcement, and an AI surveillance grid.

🚨IRAN UNDER ATTACK: SOURCE REVEALED!

🚨HEAVY MISSILE STRIKES AFTER ISRAELI DRONES INVADE IRAN’S AIRSPACE!

Mario Nawfal is an idiot but he does speak to some good guests .

EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN TEHRAN, AIR DEFENCES ACTIVE - w/ Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatowski On Iran War