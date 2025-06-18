Update(1730ET): As President Trump convenes a White House situation room meeting this Tuesday early evening, and following Ayatollah Khamenei's earlier televised speech vowing 'we will not surrender' - The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Trump has made the decision:

President Trump told senior aides late Tuesday that he approved of attack plans for Iran, but was holding off to see if Tehran would abandon its nuclear program, people familiar with the deliberations said. Iran’s well-defended Fordow enrichment facility is a possible U.S. target. Israel has yet to attack the facility, which is buried under a mountain and is generally considered by military experts to be out of reach of all but the most powerful bombs. Asked earlier if he had decided whether to strike at Iran’s nuclear facilities, Trump said, “I may do it, I may not do it.” And he repeated his insistence of Iran’s unconditional surrender: “The next week is going to be very big, maybe less than a week.”

Is this yet another last ditch effort to strong arm Tehran to the negotiating table, where Trump's hope is that it will declare zero enrichment? Has the US Commander-in-Chief painted himself into a corner, and now it's all zero sum? The Iranians remain under heavy Israeli bombing, and with leadership likely in deep bunkers, are unlikely to negotiate the end of their own 'regime'. Trump may have finally pulled the trigger here. Where's Congress?

Meanwhile, elements of the Right and elements of the Left are uniting around this simple and very reasonable observation...

Update(1302ET): Things are quickly going from bad to worse for Iran, amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes, and given Iran's air defenses in its western portion of the country appear completely destroyed and disabled.

Iran is now in a 'near-total national internet blackout' - according to monitoring from a UK-based watchdog:

Vital civic infrastructure in Tehran, including some sewage system and water networks, have also been hit.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday fielded reporters' questions on the Iran crisis, but refused to answer whether the US military will directly enter the war, amid Israeli requests that the Pentagon assist in striking Iran's nuclear facilities.

"There's a big difference between now and a week ago," Trump told reporters outside the White House, and added curiously: "Nobody knows what I'm going to do."

He indicated that the Iranians had reached out but he feels "it's very late to be talking." But he also threw out the possibility: "We may meet. It's, I don't know, there's a big difference between now and a week ago," he said on the White House lawn.

"I can tell you this, that Iran's got a lot of trouble and they want to negotiate. And I say, 'Why didn't you negotiate with me before all this death and destruction?'" And more:

"For 40 years they've been saying death to America, death to Israel, death to anybody else that they didn't like," he said. "They were bullies. They were schoolyard bullies. And now they're not bullies anymore. But we'll see what happens. "I wouldn't say that we won anything yet. I would say that we sure as hell made a lot of progress."

He further described Iran as "totally defenseless" at this moment of Israeli warplanes having full dominance of skies in Western Iran. According to a recent Bloomberg headline:

Iran’s Missile Attacks Wane, Allowing Israel to Start Reopening

Amid all of this, CNN is reporting that a third US aircraft carrier is being moved, though not all the way to Middle East waters. This could be as 'back-up' to the two carriers currently deploying to the CENTCOM region of responsibility:

USS FORD CARRIER STRIKE GROUP EXPECTED TO DEPLOY TO EUROPE: CNN

CNN details of this latest new deployment:

The USS Ford Carrier Strike Group is expected to be deployed to Europe next week, near the Middle East, putting a third aircraft carrier in close proximity to the conflict between Israel and Iran, a US official and two other people familiar with the matter said. The Ford’s scheduled deployment to the European Command theater has been in the books since late last year. But it will likely move into the eastern Mediterranean Sea, near Israel, given the ongoing conflict with Iran. At the same time, another aircraft carrier is en route to the Middle East, where it will either join or replace the USS Carl Vinson, CNN has reported.

Meanwhile the hawks are circling, as GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham said he spoke with President Donald Trump last night about Iran, and that he argued there is one facility that "it would be hard to Israel to get without our help."

"We’ll see what the president does. But I never felt better about the end of the Iran nuclear program is very close, and the world will be better off for it," Graham said.

"Either you want them to have a nuclear weapon, or you don’t, and if you don’t, if diplomacy fails, you use force," he continued, according to CNN. "If you don’t understand that Iran with a nuclear weapon is the biggest danger in the world, you’re missing a lot. If you don’t understand this is a religious Nazi regime, you’re not listening to what they say."

This of course course contradicts everything Trump presented on the campaign trail, and even last month while in the Gulf - that his administration would seek pace, stability, and a non-interventionist stance which breaks from the Mideast military adventurism of the past.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi’s statement refutes claims made by Israel and US President Donald Trump

FILE PHOTO: Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi answers questions from journalists. © Getty Images / Askin Kiyagan

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has found no evidence that Iran is making a “systematic effort” to produce a nuclear weapon, according to the agency’s chief, Rafael Grossi.

Israel began bombing Iran on Friday, asserting that the country was on the brink of developing a nuclear bomb. The sides have been exchanging retaliatory strikes ever since.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he believes Tehran was “very close” to obtaining the nuclear weapon, contradicting early statements from his director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, who stated that Iran “is not building” one. Iranian authorities insist that their nuclear program is purely peaceful and that they have every right to pursue it.

In an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour on Tuesday, Grossi said that, currently, “there is this competition about who is wrong or right about the time that would be needed” for Iran to produce a nuclear bomb.



“Certainly, it was not for tomorrow, maybe not a matter of years,” he noted.

The Iranians may have enough enriched uranium, but in order to turn it into a nuclear weapon, technology and extensive testing is also required, the IAEA chief explained.

Despite inspecting Iran’s nuclear sites for more than two decades, the UN watchdog “did not have… any proof of a systematic effort to move into a nuclear weapon” on the part of Iran, he said.



“What we are telling you is what we have been able to prove. The material is there. There have been, in the past, some activities related to the development of nuclear weapons, but we did not have, at this point, these elements,” Grossi stressed.

A day before Israel’s initial attack on Iran, the IAEA passed a resolution declaring that Tehran was not complying with its obligations concerning nuclear non-proliferation. Among other things, the agency noted that Iran had “repeatedly” been unable to prove that its nuclear material was not being diverted for further enrichment for military use.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said last weekend that Tehran will limit its cooperation with IAEA due to the agency’s reluctance to condemn Israel’s attacks on the country’s nuclear sites. The UN watchdog’s conduct “makes no sense,” he stated.

TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran used two-stage super-heavy ballistic missiles Sejjil in an attack on Israel on Wednesday evening, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.

"The 12th wave of Operation True Promise 3 began with the launch of two-stage super-heavy long-range missiles Sejjil," the IRGC said in a statement.

The IRGC "managed to disrupt Israeli air defense systems" and gain full control of Israeli airspace, the statement added.

Iran Launches New Wave of Missile Attacks on Israel

The targets of the Iranian strikes were Israeli intelligence sites and air bases.

"The missile attacks will be prolonged and effective. Like yesterday, we hit Mossad sites, military intelligence directorates, and army fighter air bases throughout the occupied territories," the IRGC said in a statement.

With Tehran refusing to fold in the face of US ultimatums and threats, Donald Trump is considering joining Israel's campaign of aggression. Sputnik asked veteran ex-CIA and State Department insider Larry Johnson to make sense of the administration's calculations, including what could be holding Trump back.

President Trump is vacillating on whether or not to move forward with the attack because he knows it would tank his ratings, including among Republicans, Johnson, a former CIA officer and State official, explained.

"There are public opinion polls showing that 53% of Republicans are against any attack on Iran. Overall, 61% of Americans are against any attack on Iran. There have been several individuals who were prominent supporters of Donald Trump in the election that have come out condemning him," he noted.

“I think the political realities are starting to catch up to Trump, which is why he’s now backing away from that,” Johnson said, pointing out that conservative voices sounding the alarm bell include Trump’s most prominent pre-election supporters, from political commentators Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens to comedian Dave Smith.

On top of that are the logistical uncertainties, like whether a US bunker buster bombing of the Fordow nuclear site would even work, and whether the B-2 bombers based in Diego Garcia used for such an operation would be safe if Russia were to supply Iran with systems capable of detecting and downing the stealth bomber.

Overall, it’s an “extremely dangerous, extremely volatile situation,” and one that clearly has “nothing to do with nuclear weapons,” Johnson stressed. Instead, it’s about “regime change” – an attempt “to install a government that’s going to be a lackey of the West and that will not cooperate or be friendly with Russia.”