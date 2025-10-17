https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/russia-captures-3-more-villages-ukraines-east-while-zelensky-washington

When hundreds of America’s admirals and generals gathered at a military base in Virginia on September 30th, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth instructed them to “prepare for war”. Unfortunately, he was not exaggerating. We are on the brink of war with Venezuela, President Trump is threatening to take military action if Hamas does not disarm, our relations with China are rapidly deteriorating, and if we give Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine that will put us just one step away from a nuclear war with Russia. I am entirely convinced that the months ahead will be extremely dramatic. Let us hope that global leaders make wise decisions during this time, because a single miscalculation could lead to the unthinkable.

US President Trump: “I received important intelligence indicating that Iran is once again restoring its nuclear capabilities - the US and Israel are closely monitoring these actions. If Iran continues on the path to building an atomic bomb, we will ATTACK IRAN AGAIN. Iran told us that it is acting to produce civilian, not military, nuclear material but our eyes are still on them.”

🚨TRUMP WARNS IRAN: “RENEWING NUKES WILL BE ADDRESSED PROMPTLY”

President Donald Trump issued a direct warning to Iran, saying that if Tehran tries to restart its nuclear weapons program, the United States will respond “promptly.”

When asked if he would hit Iran again if nuclear activity resumes, Trump replied: “Sure, without question. Absolutely — it has to be unbelievable.”

Seyed M. Marandi: Israel’s Attack on Lebanon & US Imperial Overstretch

Seyed Mohammad Marandi discusses Israel’s attack on Lebanon and the West’s imperial overstretch. Marandi is a professor at Tehran University and a former advisor to Iran’s Nuclear Negotiation Team.

John Bolton INDICTED