Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday spoke by phone with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian in talks that focused on the crisis in Syria, at a moment that Turkey-backed jihadists have threatened the central Syrian city of Hama after their shock capture of Aleppo.

"Attention was focused on the escalating situation in the Syrian Arab Republic. The major aggression of terrorist groups and gangs is views as aimed at undermining the sovereignty, political, social and economic stability of the Syrian state," a Kremlin statement said.

Both Russia and Iran pledged "unconditional support" for Damascus according to Russian state media, but there was also mention of the need to engage Turkey within the framework of the Astana agreement.

"We of course continue to support Bashar al-Assad and we continue contacts at the appropriate levels, we are analyzing the situation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a press briefing.

President Pezeshkian on the same day held phone talks with Syrian President Bashar Assad, who just within the last days had visited Moscow, at the moment Aleppo was being attacked.

The attack out of Idlib began on November 27 and within a few short days the major northern Syrian city, and long-time industrial hub of the country, came under the control of Al Qaeda splinter group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and allied factions.

An Al Jazeera corresponding reporting from the Syrian-Turkish border has said the HTS advance has slowed after its initial momentum against the Syrian Army.

"Syrian and Russian jets have intensified air attacks in Idlib city and positions in Aleppo as the government of President Bashar al-Assad tries to slow the advance of opposition fighters," the report says.

"The raids on Monday followed big gains by the opposition over the past few days that has greatly shifted the front line in Syria’s long-running war." According to more:

"The advances by the Syrian opposition continue on the battlefront, but not as fast as before. The acceleration is down as the diplomatic efforts to discuss the crisis have risen within the last two days," Koseoglu said. However, opposition fighters are still on the outskirts of Hama, south of Aleppo. Elsewhere, they have seized most of the city of Tel Rifaat, where Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are calling for a humanitarian corridor to allow Kurds to safely evacuate. ⚡️Syrian warplanes bombed Al Nusra headquarters and operations rooms in Idlib a short while ago. pic.twitter.com/aN26J57oQl — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) December 2, 2024

In areas of northern Aleppo, Kurds reportedly been engaging the Sunni insurgents in firefights. Dozens of Iran-backed Iraqi militia units have been coming from across the border into eastern Syria, ready to support Syrian national forces.

The HTS terrorists and their political backers say they want nothing less than political transition in Syria, or essentially regime change. This has long been the goal of the anti-Assad drive for well over a decade, also generally supported by NATO intelligence services and the Gulf states.

