Yesterday, after the information from the previous day on the short-term likelihood of a suicidal Israeli attack on Iran I was (to put it very mildly) perturbed and I was unable to look at it for the whole day and I even had a mild meltdown over the failure of people in my own country, New Zealand to take any of this seriously.

At the end of the day, while sitting quietly in my armchair I had a message come to me.

You could call it my Unconscious processing all the information of the past days or a message from the Divine - it makes no difference.

In any case it was apocalyptic.

Basically the message was:

There is a 90% chance of a major conflagration before the US election in a month’s time

There is a real possibility that there will be war open up on numerous fronts all at once

There will be martial law in the United States

The US would be hit by major price increases but this would devastate Europe which has no oil of its own but the situation in New Zealand, at the end of the supply chain, no policy for resilience would be affected in a major way.

I shall be expanding on that in a separate article.

This morning, after the best sleep I have had in some time, I woke up to an article by Hal Turner which reflected what my own position is. Now, Hal Turner is usually no analyst but occasionally he does pen an article that is worthy of attention and this one is certainly no exception.

So here is his article which I will follow up with some of the latest headlines and analysis.

Right now, there is the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, a slow-simmering, but soon-to-be-hot, Israel-Iran conflict, the ominous China-Taiwan situation, and now North Korea-South Korea. Are all four going to kick-off for World War 3 this month?

It looks that way.

Let's begin with the Russia-Ukraine thing. Ukraine is losing. Badly. There is no hope for Ukraine to prevail, or even to survive without direct NATO entry into the conflict.

If NATO enters the conflict, then that is immediate, NUCLEAR, World War 3.

A well known Geo-Political Expert in Finland, Thomas Malinen, says he believes the situation for the collective West with the Russia-Ukraine war is at the point where "the future of NATO is at-stake" and as such, he believes a "bat-shit crazy escalation" must (and is going to) take place.

He says:

"It now looks like the [NATO] Alliance cannot win a conventional war against Russia. Some members are openly rebelling against NATO Leadership.

If Ukraine falls, NATO is likely to follow. That's why we're headed into a bat-shit-crazy escalation."

He points out that there have already been two distinct Ukraine counter-offensives, both of which failed miserably. The first, vaunted "Spring Counter-offensive" in 2023, fell on its face. Complete failure.

The second, Ukraine's invasion of Kursk, Russia, which is an unmitigated disaster with losses of manpower and equipment so bad, it is literally a slaughter of Ukraine.

To Malinen's thinking, that leaves a third - and final - strategy for Ukraine. Malinen says he thinks it will be one of the following:

1) Heavy, possibly nuclear strikes to Moscow/St. Petersburg, or to a Russian nuclear facility.

2) FALSE FLAG Nuclear attack to Ukraine or to a NATO Member country.

3) FALSE FLAG attack to a Ukraine nuclear facility.

With two of his three potential escalations being FALSE FLAGS, the odds aren't looking good at all for this conflict to simply end, and peace be restored. In fact, only a person suffering from Ostrich Syndrome (Head in the sand) wouldn't see the writing on the wall for World War coming at us.

Now let's look very briefly at the Israel-Iran situation.

Israel has, for years, goaded the world against Iran, claiming the Iranian nuclear program is actually a nuclear weapons program which must be destroyed. The world didn't take the bait.

Under the guise of "terrorism" Israel upped the ante. Israel told its Border protection and its military, to STAND DOWN on October 7, 2023 even though the most heavily-surveilled border in the world, between Gaza and Israel, showed men on para-gliders were flying into Israel to attack.

The attack went on for HOURS, killing at least 600 Israelis.

When the Border Protection and Israeli Army were told to respond, the army sent attack helicopters to the areas where the attack had taken place. Those troops were told "shoot anything that moves." They did.

Sadly, those troops were killing their own Israeli citizens.

The troops had no idea. They were responding to what they were told was a brutal terrorist attack with hundreds of dead Israelis and the troops had to intervene to protect their people. I certainly understand the mindset of the troops. Their people were being slaughtered and the IDF was desperately needed to stop the bad guys.

The troops flew in and unleashed a wall of lead; killing anything that moved; including about 600 of their own citizens by mistake.

It wasn't their fault. They did what they were told, and THOUGHT they were doing right.

The government of Israel then turned around, blamed HAMAS in Gaza for the attack which they then told the public "killed 1200 Israelis."

Israel would go into Gaza for "self-defense" and the Israeli public agreed. In fact, the world agreed. Until the world saw what Israel was ACTUALLY doing: Dropping 2,000 pound bombs on apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, refugee camps, private houses. Thousands upon thousands of Palestinians in Gaza were being slaughtered.

Not too long into this effort, the world began to realize Israel isn't "defending" itself, they are ethnically-cleansing the Gaza Strip! They are forcibly displacing an entire people!

Protests sprang-up. The Israeli government cared not.

Israel then upped-the-ante again, launching attacks into Syria and, fatefully, into Iran. In Syria, Israel bombed the Iranian Embassy compound in Damascus. A clear and deliberate act of war.

The Iranians wouldn't have any of this, at all. The Iranians struck back - a modest launching of drones, rockets, and some few Ballistic missiles.

Air defenses made quick work of the drones and rockets, but failed miserably with the Ballistic missiles. The missiles got through. Suddenly, "invincible" Israel, wasn't so invincible after all.

Instead of stopping, Israel upped-the-ante again: Bombing a building in Tehran to assassinate Ismail Heniyeh of HAMAS. The building was about 1000 feet from Iran's Presidential palace.

This was not only an affront to Iran, it showed the Israelis were not deterred by the Iran response earlier. So Iran promised a very much larger response.

The world shuddered. Iran is 78 times larger than Israel. Iran's population is about 80 million versus maybe 9 million in Israel. The Israelis were playing with fire but didn't stop.

Then, the collective West stepped in and . . . . . . LIED. The West told Iran that if they would just hold-off on retaliating again, the West could get a cease fire in the Gaza Strip. Iran waited. And waited. And waited some more.

After more than two months of waiting, and seeing Israeli air strikes continuing in Gaza, the Iranians realized they were lied to and finally struck Israel back. This time, the Iranians used almost only ballistic missiles and at least eighty percent GOT THROUGH air defenses. They hit military bases inside Israel.

While the initial damage reports claimed that the bases were "destroyed" and numerous aircraft were too, that proved less than accurate.

With Iran having struck back, one would think the issue was now resolved. WRONG! The Israelis seem to think they have some right to strike Iran again, because Iran dared to strike them back.

This is lunatic thinking on the part of Israel.

Next, Israel upped-the-ante again, by invading Lebanon, claiming Hezballah attacks are the reason. But Hezballah is only attacking because of the Genocide Israel is perpetrating in Gaza!. That mattered not to Israel, and Israeli jets began bombing southern Lebanon and Beirut.

Then Israel upped-the-ante yet again, by moving invasion troops to its border with Lebanon. Ground incursions are taking place, and Hezballah fighters are killing IDF troops. The situation grows more dire by the day.

Along the way of all this, the country of YEMEN began bombing ships in the Red Sea, to impose a naval blockade of Israel over the Genocide in Gaza. That begot YEMEN numerous air strikes from the US, the UK, and from Israel. Those attacks by YEMEN continue.

Israel has made clear they are going to attack Iran. Russia announced that they will not allow their BRICS Ally in the Middle East to be attacked and destroyed. China announced they will not sit-by and do nothing if Iran is attacked. North Korea announced they would intervene if Iran was attacked.

Now, the game's afoot. Iran, Russia, China, North Korea, YEMEN, against Israel, the US . . . . and whoever else.

The US has been trying to get Israel to limit its attack on Iran. The Israelis have now said they will not attack Iran's nuclear program or its oil production, but will only strike military targets. But Iran won't hear of it. Iran has made clear that if Israel attack them again, Iran's response will be 'Massive" against Israel's infra-structure.

We all now wait to see when Israel attacks, and what the Iran response - if any - will be. This situation will explode within DAYS - possibly even only HOURS from now.

CHINA-TAIWAN

China has plans to re-unify Taiwan with mainland China. Taiwan doesn't want this. China is going to do it anyway.

The US has pledged to defend Taiwan. But the ongoing world events have made that all but impossible.

The US has depleted its weapons supplies, by supplying Ukraine against Russia, and by supplying Israel against Palestinians.

Over the past two days, China has sent 14 navy warships and over 153 warplanes to buzz Taiwan.

So this situation can explode at any time too.

North Korea - South Korea

For months now, the North Koreans have been filling ballons with fecal matter and garbage, and sending them floating into South Korea to dump their payload.

Apparently, the other day, South Korea flew Drones into North Korea, and got them all the way to Pyungyang, the capital city!

This sent North Korea into convulsions. Yesterday, the North blew up the North-South Highway between the two countries, as well as blew up the rail lines.

Later, North Korean Leader Kim Jung Un, ordered artillery to move toward the Border of South Korea.

What the hell did he think was gonna happen when he kept sending balloons full of shit into South Korea?

So this other "war" can explode at any time.

The Key to ALL of this? TRUMP

Yesterday, Joe Biden came out publicly and said "If Iran assassinated Trump, the United States would treat it as an Act of War."

Why did Biden say this? Who asked him? As far as I can tell, no one! So why did he say it?

Then, later yesterday, Republican Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, said, "If Iran assassinated Donald Trump, it will be viewed as an Act of War."

Same questions: Why did he say this? Who asked him? As far as I can tell, no one. So why did he say it?

I'm starting to think, personally, the "Deep State" is going to assassinate Donald Trump. I think they will then BLAME IT on Iran, declare war upon Iran (which serves Israel's interests) which will likely trigger Russia and China to enter the conflict, and wham, we're in World War 3.

Maybe China grabs Taiwan in the interim.

Maybe North Korea moves against South Korea at the same time.

Gigantic explosion of world war.

I think the Deep State killing Trump is the key for them. Everything else they've tried, has failed. In their mind, they MUST keep him out of the White House because he knows all their tricks now. He knows all their deceptions now. He knows they routinely LIE to the President.

So if Trump gets in, he's not gonna be a patsy like he was the last time. If he gives an Order, he will follow up to make sure it's actually done and if it isn't, heads will roll.

The Deep State can't have that. They can't have anyone holding them accountable. They can't have anyone interfering with their grandiose plans.

To my thinking, killing TRUMP is the key for the them. If they kill Trump, they get to blame it on Iran, declare war, engage Russia, engage China, engage North Korea, all in an orgy of war violence the world has never before seen.

I also think they are oblivious to the fact that we here in the United States, would get our asses kicked so badly, the country would no longer exist.

I think this is what's ALL going to take place. I think it will take place before election day or shortly before Inauguration day, and at that moment, it's all over. All of it. Forever.

Enter the New World Order.

No thanks.

Here are the headlines

American officials expect Israel will retaliate against Iran for its attack earlier this month before November 5, sources tell CNN, a timeline that would thrust the growing volatility in the Middle East squarely into public view within days of the American presidential election.

The timeline and parameters of Israel’s retaliation against Iran have been subject to intense debate inside Israel’s government and are not directly related to the timing of the US election, the sources said.

Still, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — described by senior US administration officials as a political animal deeply attuned to American politics — appears highly sensitive to any potential political ramifications of Israel’s actions in the US, they said.

The growing conflict in the Middle East has emerged as a persistent issue in the American election. President Joe Biden, and by extension Vice President Kamala Harris, have faced pressure from progressives for their handling of the situation. Meanwhile, Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, have accused the administration of bungling the crisis, sending the world into chaos.

As the election nears, the administration has begun applying new pressure on Israel to improve humanitarian conditions inside Gaza. In a stern letter revealed this week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned Israel a failure to deliver more aid to the enclave could trigger a cutoff of military assistance.

But in a sign of the fraught political dynamics, the letter was not signed from the president or the vice president, neither of whom has publicly threatened to cut off aid to Israel, despite pressure from the left. Its deadline for allowing more humanitarian aid into Gaza falls after the election. And the warning came the same week an advanced US air defense system arrived in Israel to held defend the country against Iranian attacks.

How the conflict unfolds in the three weeks before Election Day remains one of the biggest uncertainties for the two presidential campaigns. While not a top-tier issue for many voters, the crisis has complicated Harris’ efforts to win Michigan, a state with a major concentration of Arab-American voters. She is campaigning in the state three days this week.

Strike could upend race

For Biden and Harris, an outbreak of a wider regional conflict would pose an unwelcome development on an issue that has already caused them major political headaches.

Netanyahu is acutely aware of how a potential counterstrike could reshape the presidential race, according to assessments from some US officials, adding a layer of complexity to the ongoing diplomacy between the two nations over the last several months.

Biden, in the wake of Iran’s missile attack earlier this month, did not try to dissuade Netanyahu from responding forcefully. But mindful of the prospects of all-out war or spiking oil prices on the presidential race, he and his team have worked to encourage a measured reprisal.

Biden administration officials have been notably tight-lipped about both the timing and targets of Israel’s forthcoming counterstrike after Iran launched some 200 ballistic missiles at the Jewish state earlier this month.

Netanyahu informed Biden last week that Israel does not intend to go after Iran’s nuclear or oil sites during this round of retaliation, CNN previously reported, a message that was received with relief inside the White House. Biden had publicly encouraged Israel to avoid those targets.

In a statement, Netanyahu’s office said, “We listen to the opinions of the United States, but we will make our final decisions based on our national interests,” an indication that despite whatever assurances he offered Biden, the scope of Israel’s response could be different than what the White House has encouraged.

It is not known whether Israel’s attacks on Iran would be limited to physical targeting of military assets or also include a cyber warfare component. US officials will be closely monitoring not only its ally’s counterattack but the response it will elicit from Iran, as the Biden administration hopes to avoid another full-fledged war from breaking out in the Middle East.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, White House spokesman John Kirby said “there’s little doubt that the Iranians know how seriously” the US takes its commitment to Israel’s right to self-defense.

“But I don’t think it’d be useful for me, one way or another, to get into the specifics of the diplomacy,” Kirby said, as he declined to comment on ways in which US officials may have been working to try to shape Israel’s eventual response to Iran.

Biden has urged measured response

Yet in many ways, those efforts have played out publicly. Biden, speaking to reporters on several occasions earlier this month, urged a measured response, and suggested he was conveying those views to Israel directly.

In a telephone conversation last week, Biden and Netanyahu held a “direct” conversation about the plans for responding to Iran, according to the White House. Harris also joined the classified call, describing it later as an “important” discussion.

American officials were extraordinarily tight-tipped about the two leaders’ conversation. Previous calls between the men have grown tense as Biden confronted what he regarded as a lack of cooperation from Netanyahu on securing an end to the war.

Biden has grown frustrated that Netanyahu appears to brush off his advice and recommendations, and to publicly reject his attempts at lowering regional temperatures. Some American officials have privately speculated the Israeli leader is looking to boost Trump in the weeks ahead of November’s election.

Yet until this week, Biden had stopped well short of threatening to condition American assistance to Israel on efforts to improve humanitarian conditions.

In their letter, sent Sunday, Blinken and Austin said they were writing “to underscore the U.S. government’s deep concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, and seek urgent and sustained actions by your government this month to reverse this trajectory,” laying out a number of benchmarks the country must meet, including allowing at least 350 aid trucks per day into Gaza.

Though it wasn’t signed by Biden, the letter reflected the president’s previous efforts, according to White House aides.

“This is not an initiative that the President was at all surprised by,” Kirby told reporters Tuesday. “It very much in keeping with the communications that he has had with Prime Minister Netanyahu.”

A record number of Chinese warplanes and naval vessels surrounded Taiwan during Beijing's one-day, large-scale military exercise on Monday, the self-governing island's Ministry of Defense said.

China conducted Joint Sword-2024-B around Taiwan over Monday to test its troops' integrated joint operation capabilities and in retaliation against the island's government pushing back against Beijing's aims to occupy it.

The Taiwanese Ministry of National Defense said in a statement that between 5 a.m. local time Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, it detected that China had deployed 153 warplanes, 14 warships and 12 other vessels around the island during the exercise.

Among the warplanes, 111 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern Air Defense Identification Zones.

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/record-number-of-chinese-warplanes-surround-taiwan-in-military-drill

North Korea seems to be preparing for war. Today, they blew up the roads and rails that used to connect the North and the South.

The blowing up of the North-South Highway appears in the video below:

Kim Jong Un has ordered artillery units to move near the border of South Korea with ‘readiness to engage.’

He also convened a top national security meeting on Monday, state media reported, directing a plan of "immediate military action" at a time of spiking tensions with the South

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/north-korea-blows-up-road-between-north-and-south-moves-artillery-toward-south-korea

With the election only a few weeks away, the Department of Defense (DoD) has given the U.S. military authority to assist in domestic law enforcement, including giving them the right to use lethal force against American citizens under certain circumstances. It’s a development that has largely gone under the radar despite its very significant implications.

https://www.naturalnews.com/2024-10-15-dod-directive-expands-military-authority-lethal-force.html

During speeches Monday, both Kamala Harris and Tim Walz claimed that president Trump wants to use the military against Americans who disagree with him.

This of course is a ruse for local consumption

The Biden administration is said to be threatening to withdraw key aspects of US military aid to Israel if it doesn't reign in the devastating humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Like with prior such 'warnings' (this isn't the first), the message seems more timed for the November election. Kamala Harris has wedded herself to Biden's policies on Israel and Gaza, alienating Arab-Americans in some key swing states like Michigan, where the 'uncommitted' movement is growing.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin this week issued a letter to the Israeli government telling it to take "urgent and sustained action" to reverse course on the spiraling humanitarian situation in Gaza or risking seeing select US military assistance cut off. The US has reportedly given Israel 30 days to demonstrate progress.

