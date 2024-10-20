In the fog of war all information has to be treated with caution.

In particular, this. I cannot find any other source that says this.

Radar and satellite imagery from the Drone strike which hit the private home of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reveals the drone was launched in Lebanon - from an area controlled by the invading Israeli Defense Force.

Was this a False Flag designed to give Israel cause to go after Iranian Leaders?

From almost the instant the drone struck Netanyahu's home, word began POURING out of Israel that - despite the drone coming from "Hezballah" in Lebanon, it was somehow "really Iran" that was responsible.

Despite Israel having assassinated most of Hezballah's Leadership, thereby making it a natural reply for Hezballah to target Israeli leaders, Iran is getting the blame. Social media is teaming with pro-Israel accounts posting that now, Israel can go after Iranian leaders. Here are some examples:

It is worth noting that the attacks of October 7, 2023, wherein a number of Israelis were killed, allegedly by HAMAS out of the Gaza Strip, Israel gave a STAND DOWN order to its Border Guards and Miliary, for eight hours or so. Only after the attacks had taken place, did Israel tell the Border Guards and military to respond.

It was widely theorized back then that Israel knew the attack was coming, but LET IT HAPPEN ON PURPOSE; to give them cause to stomp Gaza out of existence . . . . which they have mostly done.

Now it seems that the Drone attack against Netanyahu residence, is being used as the reason to go after Iran. Same strategy as Gaza?

Yesterday, word leaked out via COVERT INTEL (Here) that Netanyahu had called the IDF back to his office with orders to bring back all the military options he had previously been briefed upon for responding to the Iran ballistic missile attack. The Intel reported Netanyahu was no longer going to utilize the option he previously selected, but was, instead "going all-in" with a "Decapitation Strike" against Iranian government officials, and a full attack upon Iran's nuclear program. That Intel gave subscribers to this website, a full half-day advance notice; one of the benefits of being a Subscriber to this site.

This morning, Sunday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has issued a warning to Israel, stating that Tehran has pinpointed all of Israel's military targets in the country and would respond to any attack on Iranian soil.

As this story publishes ~11:17 AM EDT -- Netanyahu is meeting with the Israeli Cabinet in the Kirya, Israel's version of the US Pentagon where the military is Headquartered. It is widely believed an attack order will be given against Iran, tonight.

Depending upon what type(s) of attacks are ordered, the IDF may need practice time for its troops before actually striking. Thus, even if the Order is given tonight, it still may be a few days before it is carried out - but no one has that info, yet.

Last night Hal Turner released the following based on his intell sources

After this morning's drone attack on the empty private home of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, wherein no one was injured or killed, the government of Israel has decided to "go-for-broke" and "all-in" on their pending (so-called "retaliatory") attack upon Iran.

Whereas prior to this morning's attack, it was rumored that Israel would *not* hit Iranian Oil Production and would *not* hit Iranian nuclear program sites, all of that is now "out the window."

Prime Minister Netanyahu notified the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) to return to him with the full set of retaliatory option plans from which he previously selected, because he is changing the option he initially chose.

According to COVERT INTELLIGENCE, not only is the new plan to utterly cripple Iran's oil production, it will also include "complete destruction" of the Iranian nuclear program, and the "complete decapitation" of the current Iranian government.

While Israel has openly and deliberately assassinated the leadership of Hezballah in Lebanon, the fact that Hezballah has now tried to assassinate Netanyahu in retaliation, with this morning's drone strike, has sent the Israelis into what Intelligence sources tell me is "a psychotic break."

This is everywhere

The Spokesman for the Israel Defense Force, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari has announced that the Air Force will begin Widespread Strikes tonight against Banks and other Financial Institutions "linked to Hezbollah" in Lebanon.

Evacuation Orders for Lebanese Residents near these Institutions are expected to be announced soon.

Hal Turner Opinion

If Israel can target banks throughout a country because those banks are "linked" to Hezballah, then the questions which must be asked are:

1) What makes a bank "linked" to something? How does Israel define "linked" in this situation?

2) If it is OK for Israel to blow-up banks in Lebanon, Is it then OK for people around the world to target Banks in their own countries that are somehow "linked" to Israel because of the genocide Israel is perpetrating?

3) Should "Israel-linked" banks be attacked worldwide?

After all, if merely being "linked" to Hezballah is good enough for Israel to drop bombs on them from fighter jets, then why should banks "linked" to Israel be exempt from similar actions worldwide?

Zionist Israel is bombing the suburbs of Beirut tonight after the psychopatic genocidal zionists announced they will start attacking all businesses they claim are affiliated with Hezbullah or supportive of Hezbullah in Lebanon, naming Al Qard Al Hassan Institution in specific which is a certified financial banking institution in Lebanon.

There are hundreds of these branches all around Lebanon, many inside buildings and residential apartments.

These banks gave people non-interest loans and helped finance many local businesses. Qard al-Hassan doesn't finance Hezbullah, it's the contrary.

Watch HERE

Iconic photo from tonight.

MEA airline landing in #Beirut International Airport as Zionist genocidal Maniacs drop hell fire bombs on Beirut Suburbs in the background.

Beirut airport now

This is being reported in social media as coming from the Jerusalem Post but I can only find it on US right-wing sites

Former Undersecretary of Defense Robert Wilkie alleged on Newsmax Saturday that the Biden administration leaked sensitive Israeli target information to Iran-friendly organizations, raising serious concerns about national security and U.S.-Israel relations.

"It is now being reported, both in the Middle East and here in the United States, that someone within the Biden national security organization leaked to Iran-friendly organizations a list of targets that the Israelis had been sharing with us," Wilkie said on "The Count." He called the development "incredibly serious" and an indicator of the administration's "feckless" approach to foreign policy.

"Why am I not surprised by this? Because from day one, the Biden administration has been wrong. [Israeli President Benjamin] Netanyahu has embarrassed them one day, one stage after another. And this is an incredibly serious issue that has now exploded onto the world stage," he added.

"This call for a cease-fire is designed to give [Vice President Kamala] Harris an opportunity to read from a teleprompter to tell the world that she was responsible for it," Wilkie said, calling it a "military folly" for Israel to halt its operations.

He said the conflict with Iran and its proxies, including Hezbollah, is a "zero-sum game — the zero-sum being that the Iranians and their proxies are committed to the destruction of the Jewish state and the destruction of the Jewish people. They say it every day. It's in their founding documents."

Wilkie emphasized the importance of Israel's continued military efforts, noting Hezbollah's remaining arsenal.

"They still have tens of thousands of rockets," he said, urging Israel to persist in dismantling the group.

Wilkie concluded by labeling the administration's foreign policy "faculty lounge lunacy" and arguing that the administration's weakness caused the current situation in the Middle East.

From CNN

https://edition.cnn.com/2024/10/19/politics/us-israel-iran-intelligence-documents?s=09

From zionist media

https://www.ynetnews.com/article/bk4ljtgxje

The United States is investigating the leak of a pair of highly classified intelligence documents describing Israel’s preparations for a retaliatory strike on Iran, House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Sunday.

“The leak is very concerning,” said Johnson who is a Republican from Louisiana.

The documents appear to have been prepared by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, describing US interpretations of Israeli Air Force and Navy planning based on satellite imagery from October 15-16.

https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/article-825340#google_vignette

The commander of the "401" brigade, who committed the most heinous crimes in Gaza, was killed by Hamas

Just a reminder

Prof. Mohammad Marandi: Israel on the Edge?! Iran & Allies Ready to Overpower IDF and U.S. Forces!

🔴 WHY IS AL-QAIDA SUPPORTING ISRAEL? | North Gaza CALAMITY | Hamas ELIMINATES IOF’s 401 Head

Scott Ritter: Iran's Next DEVASTATING Retaliation Plan Is Coming! Mass Destruction Awaits Israel

A high-ranking Israeli military officer was killed while fighting in Gaza on Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the same day.

Colonel Ehsan Daqsa, 41, was commander of Israel's 401st Armoured Brigade, and died when his tank was targeted by explosive devices during operations inside Jabalia refugee camp. Reports suggest an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated when a group of officers stood outside of their tanks.

Another Israeli soldier was seriously wounded in the same incident, which involved a second tank being blown up.

It remains somewhat rare that a colonel (and brigade commander) would be involved in leading operations directly in the battle zone in Gaza. Col. Daqsa has been identified as one of the most senior officers to have been killed in over a year of Gaza operations.

The Times of Israel reports of the details of his death: "An IDF probe into the death of Daqsa found that he was outside his tank with other officers when they were hit by an explosive device in Jabaliya, as part of an ongoing offensive there against Hamas."

This strongly suggests that despite the death of Yahya Sinwar, Hamas' top leader in Gaza, Hamas militants are still fighting fiercely and are not relenting.

Western leaders used the opportunity of Sinwar's death last week to call for urgent ceasefire and the return of the Israeli hostages remaining in Gaza, but at this point it seems a distant prospect.

Fighting could actually intensify in the wake of Sinwar's death, given he has been held up among Palestinians in Gaza as a martyr and a hero, who went down fighting till the end.

Meanwhile it looks like Hamas and its external backers are already readying to name a successor:

Hamas is likely to name Qatar-based Khalil al-Hayya as a successor to slain leader Yahya Sinwar, aligning it closer to Iran and giving its main backer more sway in the next stage of the group’s war with Israel. Al-Hayya is a protégé of Ismail Haniyeh, Sinwar’s predecessor who was believed to have been assassinated by Israel in Tehran in July. He has been leading indirect negotiations with Israel over both a cease-fire in Gaza and the release of hostages kidnapped by Hamas during the Oct. 7 attacks last year, which triggered the ongoing conflict.

Currently there's very heavy fighting in and around Jabaliya, which is a few kilometers north of Gaza City.

Israeli airstrikes have pummeled the area, providing cover for tank and ground forces, but several reports over the past days have pointed to huge civilian casualties, with dozens killed.

Some 400,000 people are reportedly in Jabalia camp, and there are reports that the military siege has cut off most supplies of food, water, and medicine.