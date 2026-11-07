Maria Zeee is back on YouTube so easier to follow and share

MAGA is DEAD, Millions of Bank Accounts OFFLINE, War Resumes

Europe

People are getting really nervous in Europe! Something is wrong...

United States

🚨 Another Massive BANK Failure (& The First European Bank Just Got Hacked!) HUGE LOSSES As…

Paraguay

TRUMP-ALIGNED PRESIDENT OF PARAGUAY ARRESTED



Police arrive at his home, where he will remain until they decide which maximum-security prison he will be sent to.



Trump and Marco Rubio have fallen, and now the domino effect is coming to all of Latin America, taking down the criminals of the Far Right...

Japan

Serbia

Following the closure of the Uena Bank in Paraguay, the Alta Bank in Serbia has now also been shut down. Everything points to a similar entanglement between government members and the bank’s top management.



What we have seen so far is only the tip of the iceberg of corruption in the financial sector.

Indonesia

Banks hit by coordinated cyberattacks in 15 countries at the same time..

Indonesia is one of them!

The Middle East

‘Iran Strikes US Navy’; Qeshm Island Rocked By Missiles & Blasts; American Warships & Jets Bombed?

Russia and Iran are in direct talks over the transfer of advanced S-400 air-defense systems to Tehran, drone components and MANPADS

”We, will attack all American assets”

Iranian authorities have distributed iodine tablets to residents of Bushehr