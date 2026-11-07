Maria Zeee is back on YouTube so easier to follow and share
MAGA is DEAD, Millions of Bank Accounts OFFLINE, War Resumes
Europe
People are getting really nervous in Europe! Something is wrong...
United States
🚨 Another Massive BANK Failure (& The First European Bank Just Got Hacked!) HUGE LOSSES As…
Paraguay
TRUMP-ALIGNED PRESIDENT OF PARAGUAY ARRESTED
Police arrive at his home, where he will remain until they decide which maximum-security prison he will be sent to.
Trump and Marco Rubio have fallen, and now the domino effect is coming to all of Latin America, taking down the criminals of the Far Right...
Japan
Serbia
Following the closure of the Uena Bank in Paraguay, the Alta Bank in Serbia has now also been shut down. Everything points to a similar entanglement between government members and the bank’s top management.
What we have seen so far is only the tip of the iceberg of corruption in the financial sector.
Indonesia
Banks hit by coordinated cyberattacks in 15 countries at the same time..
Indonesia is one of them!