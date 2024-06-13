Sean Adl-Tabatabai and the Peoples Voice are a very mixed bag, (however not a “fake news outlet”)

However, this is good

World leaders are breaking down and admitting what many of us have known for years – the global elite, in cahoots with Big Pharma, were responsible for the most heinous crime against humanity in the history of humankind when they mandated Covid vaccines and destroyed the health of millions of people in the process.

Amid warnings from funeral directors that governments are covering up the true number of deaths in the vaccinated community, and with a huge tsunami of deaths forecast in the near future, should we grant these world leaders the amnesty they are begging for?

Meet Australia’s chief health officer, Nick Coatsworth, who was responsible for punishing Australian citizens with the harshest Covid policies in the world including draconian lockdowns, extreme mask mandates, and his personal favorite, the mandatory “no jab, no pay” policy.

If you are wondering where the sadistic Australian authorities gained the inspiration for such a degrading, authoritarian response, look no further than “the world’s most powerful doctor” – who happens to not be a doctor at all.

The people are waking up to the agenda of the elites including Bill Gates and world leaders including Australia’s Nick Coatsworth have been backed into a corner and forced to admit to the lies they’ve spun.

They want us to forgive and forget but we are not going to let that happen.

Let’s take a look at Coatsworth’s slow evolution from Covid vaccine pusher to world leader begging for forgiveness from those whose lives he ruined.

Fast forward to 2024 and Coatsworth has admitted he didn’t take the fifth, sixth and seventh Covid booster that his government pushed on the people. Not only that, he doesn’t want to take another vaccine in his life.

He also admitted that mandates were wrong and he wants the people of Australia to forgive him for forcing the globalist agenda on them.

That’s one hell of a turnaround from Gates’ chief Australian vaccine dealer.

Should we forgive and forget or hold him to account?

Coatsworth is far from the only world government official performing a sudden U-turn on the vaccines and admitting the unvaccinated should not have been treated like criminals during the pandemic.

Leaders and high-level whistleblowers are lining up to confess that many of the elite did not take the poisonous jabs and that mandates were about preparing for an authoritarian New World Order.

Danielle Smith, the premier of Alberta, Canada, became the first major elected politician in the world to issue an apology to the unvaccinated in June 2023 for crimes perpetrated against their human rights during Covid lockdowns.

According to Smith, the unvaccinated are the most discriminated people she has ever witnessed in her lifetime.

During the dark days of the Covid plandemic, Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates openly bragged that the entire world would be vaccinated with mRNA by 2030.

Unfortunately for the globalist elite and their tyrannical vision of microchips, open air prisons, and extreme depopulation, the last two years have not gone to plan. In fact, they have been a disaster for the globalists.

Rather than complying with the diktats of the elite, the people of the world are waking up and demanding justice.

The Japanese are leading the charge, doing yeoman’s work in investigating the disastrous consequences of the vaccines and exposing the overarching agenda.

This global movement, which started from nothing, has now become so powerful that the first world leader is facing charges for mass murder over the deaths of millions of people caused by mRNA vaccines.

The mainstream media, beholden to the global elite, are doing everything they can to cover up this story which threatens to discredit everything they have been spoon-feeding their brainwashed audience for years.

“Former Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza is under investigation for homicide after emails reveal that from the very start of the vaccinations, he knew the shots were killing people and gave orders to local health authorities to conceal deaths and serious side effects in order to reassure Italian citizens of their safety and to not jeopardize the vaccination campaign,” InfoWars host Greg Reese declared on X.

This bombshell development was reported on by both German and Italian news networks, but completely ignored by the mainstream media in the U.S.

Now do you understand why Al Gore, Justin Trudeau and the other desperate globalists want to ban alternative media so that mainstream media is the only source of news.

The globalists don’t want you to know that the Rome Public Prosecutor’s office is investigating Roberto Speranza, the Italian government’s Health Minister, for his crimes during the time of COVID measures.

Speranza, known as Italy’s Anthony Fauci, was responsible for the vaccination rollout in Italy. The former director of AIFA, Nicola Magrini, is also under investigation.

Speranza’s leaked internal emails reveal that they had been aware of the dangers of the COVID vaccination from the very start and they knowingly and deliberately exposed the entire Italian population to this risk.

The investigations are for murder and serious bodily harm because Speranza and Magrini allegedly gave instructions to the local health authorities to cover up deaths and serious side effects so the vaccination campaign would not be jeopardized.

Speranza and Magrini are the first to face investigation for their crimes against humanity but they won’t be the last.

There are thousands of globalist criminals around the world who must be investigated, their crimes made public, and justice served for their crimes against humanity.

Take New Zealand for example. The Ministry of Health granted vaccine exemptions to key staff while hypocritically rolling out draconian Australian-style vaccine mandates.

Sounds like the New Zealand elite had the same information as their globalist comrades in Italy regarding the serious health risks associated with the vaccines.

The hypocritical exemptions for the elite were granted by former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s government before she stood down and accepted a new role as the World Economic Forum’s global “disinformation czar.”

The global elite were so impressed by Ardern’s murderous performance in New Zealand, they have elevated her to the role of disinforming the entire world.

We really are living in George Orwell’s future.

It’s time for a major investigation to get to the bottom of who knew what exactly – and when – before the globalists cover their tracks.

