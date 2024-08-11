End Times Headline News. August 10 2024

Russia Declares Federal Emergency. Iran to deliver ballistic missiles to Russia. US troops attacked in Syria. UK threatens to extradite, jail US citizens. Fauci’s ‘DNA of Caring’.

AUG 10, 2024

On Friday, Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry declared a “federal-level” emergency in the Kursk region, following a four-day conflict between Russian and Ukrainian forces. This escalation came after a surprise Ukrainian offensive earlier in the week where Ukrainian forces reportedly ambushed the region, taking hundreds of prisoners captive. While tensions in the war escalate, the U.S. has continued to ramp up its military support for Ukraine over the past year, drawing considerable attention and concern from Russia. This support has included a wide array of military equipment and financial aid aimed at bolstering Ukraine’s defense capabilities against the ongoing war.

By all accounts Ukraine's assault has unleashed serious damage... In addition to the ongoing Ukrainian cross-border offensive in Russia's Kursk region, Russia has been hit hard by a "massive attack" of drones Thursday and Friday, Lipetsk's regional governor has said Friday. The chief target appears to have been a nearby airfield. "The enemy is hitting civilians in Kursk and Belgorod," Gov. Igor Artamonov wrote on Telegram. "Today [it] massively attacked our region with drones. We will not be frightened, we will not give in, but we are not going to risk the lives of our people either."

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has notified the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about the situation at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant amid Kiev's attempted attack on the region, Russia's permanent mission in Vienna said on Friday. "Russia informed the IAEA about the situation at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant in light of Ukraine’s attack of the Kursk Region," the mission said in a statement on its Telegram channel. “On August 8, fragments and remnants - presumably fragments of downed [Ukrainian] missiles - were found at the station, including in the area of the radioactive waste processing complex," the statement read, adding that Ukraine's reckless actions threaten not only the Kursk power plant but put the entire global nuclear industry at risk.

Zelensky has approached the US for permission to use ATACMS to target deeper into Russian territory... The Pentagon on Thursday was asked by a reporter during the daily briefing whether Ukraine forces' use of American weapons in its ongoing Kursk incursion is "consistent" with US policy of what Ukraine can and cannot do with US weapons. It has become clear that Ukrainian troops are currently using American weapons to attack Russian territory, troops, civilians, and infrastructure. Spokeswoman Sabrina Singh answered without hesitation that "yes it is consistent with our policy" and explained that Washington has supported the need for "crossfire" from Ukraine back across the border onto Russian positions from which it is being attacked, even if that is on Russian territory. She framed what is happening in Russia's Kursk oblast—an offensive which has entered day four—as 'defensive' in nature.

Ammunition worth $125 million comes after Ukraine invaded Russia’s Kursk Region Washington will send Kiev another $125 million worth of missiles and ammunition, the Pentagon announced as fierce fighting continued in Russia’s Kursk Region. The US Department of Defense noted on Friday that this was the 63rd batch of aid provided to Ukraine since August 2021 – six months prior to the launch of Russia’s military operation. To help Kiev meet “critical security and defense needs,” the US will send Stinger anti-aircraft missiles; ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); rounds for 155mm and 105mm artillery; Javelin, AT-4 and TOW anti-tank missiles; small-arms ammunition; and demolitions ordnance, the Pentagon said in a statement.

President Aleksandar Vucic has said that the nation’s security services are already working on the leads provided by Moscow Russia has informed Serbia about a risk of a potential coup attempt, President Aleksandar Vucic told journalists on Friday. His statement came a day before an expected protest in the nation’s capital. According to Vucic, Serbia’s Security Intelligence Agency (BIA) is already acting on the lead. “We received official information from the Russian Federation, information transmitted and brought through official channels,” the president said, adding that the authorities “are dealing with it” and there is no reason to worry.

Officials said that Russian personnel have visited Iran to learn how to operate the Fath-360 defense system, which launches missiles with a maximum range of 120 km (75 miles) and a warhead of 150 kg. Dozens of Russian military personnel are being trained in Iran to use the Fath-360 close-range ballistic missile system, two European intelligence sources told Reuters, adding that they expected the imminent delivery of hundreds of the satellite-guided weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Russian defense ministry representatives are believed to have signed a contract on Dec. 13 in Tehran with Iranian officials for the Fath-360 and another ballistic missile system built by Iran's government-owned Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO) called the Ababil, said the two intelligence officials, who requested anonymity in order to discuss sensitive matters.

Revolutionary Guards deputy commander says Iran is set to carry out an order by Supreme Leader to “harshly punish” Israel for elimination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Iran is set to carry out an order by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to “harshly punish” Israel over the elimination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, a Revolutionary Guards deputy commander said on Friday, according to Reuters. “The Supreme Leader’s orders regarding the harsh punishment of Israel and revenge for the blood of martyr Ismail Haniyeh are clear and explicit ...and they will be implemented in the best possible way,” said Ali Fadavi, cited by Iranian media.

Significant internal divide might explain why anticipated retaliation hasn't come... While Western mainstream media in general has a terrible record of reporting on Iran and its intentions, a fresh report in The Telegraph comes to an interesting conclusion concerning the prospect of major war breaking out with Israel. It claims that there is an ongoing severe internal split among Iran's top decision-makers on how to respond to Israel's killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last month. Well over a week after the July 31st assassination, and the ballistic missiles have still been held back, despite several vows of severe retaliation against Israel being issued from Iranian leadership. New Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian is said to be fighting hardliners especially within the military establishment, specifically leaders of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), over the extent of a response.

Terror group reportedly understands it cannot return to power and sees popular 2nd Intifada leader, serving life for deadly terror attacks, as potential ally to rule Gaza after war Hamas has demanded the release of top Fatah figure and jailed Intifada leader Marwan Barghouti in the first phase of a proposed ceasefire and hostage release deal with Israel, Arabic media reported Friday. According to a Sky News Arabia report, mediators — including the United States — accepted the demand for the highly popular Palestinian leader to be among the first security prisoners released in exchange for the Gaza hostages, should Israel and Hamas finalize a deal that has been in the works for months.

In unusually blunt remarks, White House national security spokesman John Kirby says far-right minister should be ‘ashamed of himself’ after he denounced proposal as ‘dangerous trap’ The Biden administration will not allow “extremists,” including in Israel, to push Gaza ceasefire-hostage talks off course, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday and accused Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich of making false claims. Kirby said that Smotrich’s claims that a ceasefire deal would be a surrender to Hamas or that hostages should not be exchanged for prisoners are “dead wrong,” and said the far-right minister was misleading the Israeli public.

They also understand that any deal that leaves Hamas in power would be a disaster for them!

US troops in northeastern Syria were attacked by a drone, a US official told Reuters on Friday, although there were no injuries according to initial reports. This is the second attack in recent days against US forces in the Middle East as the region braces for a possible new wave of attacks by Iran and its allies. "Initial reports do not indicate any injuries, however medical evaluations are ongoing. We are currently conducting a damage assessment," the US official said on the condition of anonymity about the attack in Syria. The attack took place at Rumalyn Landing Zone, which hosts US troops along with those from the US-led coalition.

'Being a keyboard warrior does not make you safe from the law' the police commissioner warned "We will throw the full force of the law at people. And whether you’re in this country committing crimes on the streets or committing crimes from further afield online, we will come after you," Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley told Sky News. Riots have broken out across the United Kingdom in recent days over false rumors spread online that an asylum seeker was responsible for a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event that left three girls dead and others wounded. The murders, allegedly committed by a now 18-year-old British citizen born to Rwandan parents, sparked a series of violent protests that tapped into broader concerns about the scale of immigration in the U.K.

A UK woman who took part in anti-mass migration protests in the English city of Sunderland has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for repeatedly pushing industrial trash cans toward a line of police. Leanne Hodgson, aged 43, was sentenced this week after taking part in anti-mass migration protests that were sparked by the killing of three young girls in Southport, allegedly by a migrant background teen. Hodgson is just one of nearly 600 people arrested for various offenses since the protests started late last month. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has charged at least 159 of them. Among them have been a homosexual couple who were also sentenced to two and half years in prison for shouting at police during a protest in Hartlepool, with one of the men also being bitten by a police dog, while his partner was attacked by officers with a baton.

The story of Britain’s immigration policy begins in 1948 when the government allowed those living in UK Dominions or Commonwealth countries to live and work in Britain in the same way native Britons could. After more than expected entered Britain on this scheme, in 1968 the government implemented legislation to curtail immigration. In 1997, Tony Blair’s government immediately took steps to significantly raise immigration levels in a deliberate effort to make Britain truly multicultural. The Conservative government outdid the Labour government and in 2022 Britain handed out a record 1.1 million visas for foreigners to work or live in the UK. In 1949, the proportion of the non-white British was 0.1% of the population. Today the non-white population represents nearly 25% of the population. Rightly or wrongly, successive governments’ immigration policies have been unpopular and are an important driver of the protests, violence and ethnic violence that have erupted in the UK since the horrific murders of young children in Southport on 29 July.

The plane carrying former President Donald J. Trump made an unscheduled landing in Billings, Montana, on Friday afternoon due to a mechanical problem, according to officials. The issue forced a diversion from the planned route, with Trump scheduled to arrive in Bozeman, roughly 120 miles away by air, for a rally on Friday night. Billings Airport confirmed the plane’s unexpected landing. Trump is anticipated to complete the journey to Bozeman on a private aircraft. Trump’s rally is slated for 8 PM local time at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, located on the campus of Montana State University. Among those expected to attend is Tim Sheehy, whom Trump has endorsed for the Montana U.S. Senate seat.

Scandal-plagued 2024 Democratic Party vice presidential nominee Governor Tim Walz (D-MN) appears to have forged close political ties with a radical Islamist cleric in his state who has praised the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel and promoted neo-Nazi propaganda film Adolf Hitler: The Greatest Story Never Told. From 2019 to 2023, Walz either met with or attended events with Imam Asad Zaman at least five times. Walz’s relationship with Zaman dates back to early 2019. The imam participated in a press conference in January of that year with Walz, calling on the U.S. Congress to end its government shutdown. Then, in April, Zaman delivered an invocation before Gov. Walz’s State of the State address. A month later, Zaman was again present at a Ramadan celebration hosted by Walz.

When the government was handing out tax dollars during Covid, there were plenty of scams. One of the biggest ones happened in Minnesota on Tim Walz’s watch. Jesse Watters broke it all down on his show tonight, explaining how a Somali gang scammed Minnesota out of $250 million and used it to buy cars and other luxury items with some of the money even going overseas. When Walz finally realized what happened and spoke about it, he was called a racist so he shut up about it but the feds finally caught on and prosecuted the scammers. Of course, by then it was too late.

Dr. Anthony Fauci often claims a “DNA of caring” yet his actions reveal a stark contrast. Avoiding direct patient care, Dr. Fauci focused on populations—effecting a mindset aligned with abstract compassion for humanity that nonetheless neglects individual rights. His so-called ‘DNA of caring’ has most recently doubly stranded those subjected to it: first, by amplifying fear about Covid-19 while burying mitigating data; second, by pushing a vaccine in a draconian, methodical, and threatening manner, taking away liberty and jobs to an extreme never seen before in the history of mankind.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has never done anything like this before. The agency is poised to declare a “public health emergency of continental security” as early as next week. Since the beginning of last year, mpox cases have been surging in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with children making up the majority of the 14,000 reported cases and 511 deaths so far in 2024. Those numbers roughly match the number of cases reported in all of last year in the country…In the last couple weeks, there’s been a new and alarming development. Mpox has been detected in countries that have never previously identified cases. About 50 confirmed cases and more suspected cases have been reported in Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda, according to World Health Organization officials.

10 AUG

10 AUG

"We removed over a million videos associated with COVID"

An Examination of Maui One Year After the Fires

At a time when the power grid is being destroyed as unreliable alternative energy replaces plentiful coal and natural gas, the massive power consumption by humongous AI data centers is quickly becoming a Black Swan event for American consumers. Trump recently stated that AI will require the doubling of energy production in America. This is not possible with the current war against “fossil fuels.” Period. Some consumers are already experiencing larger monthly utility bills than their rent or house payments. Lawmakers are so far behind the curve of AI that they can’t protect us. The AI industry will play the “greater good” card on consumers, telling us that we need to sacrifice in the short term so they can use AI to restructure/reform society. — Technocracy News & Trends Editor Patrick Wood

Joining me today is Hakeem Anwar, founder and creator of Above Phone, here to discuss his revolutionary de-Googled privacy devices — now both a phone and laptop — and how now is the time to make this transition away from the controlled, manipulated, and surveilled devices that most of us carry. With the obvious push today for less privacy and more control, by our respective governments, it is in our best interest to understand the different options available to us — especially those that the system seems determined to keep from your view. Today we go over the benefits and challenges of these new devices and why this is the inevitable next step, at least for those of us interested in resisting the outlined “you’ll own nothing and be happy” future being built around us.

Toronto resident 'Jane' tells David Menzies that Scotiabank terminated her 20-year relationship with the company because she criticized its diversity, equity and inclusion policy.

A boxer with male DNA – XY chromosomes – took the gold medal in the woke Paris Olympics on Friday. Algerian boxer Imane Khelif beat China’s Yang Liu to win the gold medal in women’s boxing. A male boxer is now the female Olympic champion. Istvan Kovacs, the European vice president of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), has publicly asserted that Algerian boxer Imane Khelif is biologically male. This claim, which raises serious questions about fairness in women’s sports, was made during an interview with the Hungarian news outlet Magyar Nemzet. Kovacs disclosed that he alerted the International Olympic Committee (IOC) about concerns regarding male participation in women’s boxing as early as 2022. Despite these warnings, he claims that no action was taken.

In 2015, there was an online viral phenomenon centered around the colour of a dress. Was it blue and black or was it white and gold? This unanticipated drama divided households, businesses and, seemingly, the entire planet. At its peak #TheDress appeared in 11,000 tweets per minute. However people perceived the colours of the dress, it was impossible to see it differently, despite the exasperation and insistence of those who saw it in the other colours. I mention this because of the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics. Did we witness a mockery of The Last Supper or was it, as claimed, the Feast of Dionysus? The world is, once again, divided and both sides are standing their ground on what they perceived. However, this time, we are not simply dealing with the colour of a dress. We are dealing with demonic deception on a global scale.

Archaeologists may have proven the existence of a long-lost temple where Jesus is said to have performed miracles. Several passages in the New Testament describe how he preached and healed the sick inside a synagogue in the ancient Israeli city of Chorazin. Jews from around the world have been traveling to a holy site in Korazim National Park, in the north, where historical records placed the temple. A synagogue built in 380AD was discovered in the early 1900s, but there was no physical evidence dating it back to the times of Jesus – until now. While excavating the synagogue uncovered in 1905, a team of archaeologists uncovered the ruins of an even older temple buried beneath.