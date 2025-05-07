In revelation caught on hidden camera by O’Keefe Media Group (OMG), American businessman and long-time royal insider John Bryan (@denjohnbryan) has come forward with damning claims about Prince Andrew’s personal relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Bryan, a trusted advisor to the British Royal Family (@RoyalFamily), also alleged that Prince Andrew lied to him about his involvement in sexual misconduct with minors.

“I knew he [Prince Andrew] saw him [Jeffrey Epstein],” said Bryan, “But he lied to me that he was such a close friend,” revealed Bryan, referring to Prince Andrew’s personal relationship with Epstein...

