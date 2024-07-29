Share this postWords of Wisdomseemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWords of WisdomRobin WestenraJul 29, 20241Share this postWords of Wisdomseemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share1Share this postWords of Wisdomseemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
I think, humbly, that in this statement is also the path to humanities’ salvation. That ultimately, it shall be the simplest and most self evident handful of truths that unshackle the planet: love, compassion, humility, family. When everything becomes so terribly muddy, these few gems will shine the brightest. The day will come, if it has not already, when the sheer confusion of everything will drive the people to seek out simple, self evident truths. And when enough have sought, the world shall be transformed.