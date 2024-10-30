I shall have to come back to this later

Iran and Israel, is the escalation over?

Scott Ritter & Ray McGovern: Iran & Hezbollah CRUSH IDF Attack, Israel Losing on All Fronts

Special guests Scott Ritter and Ray McGovern join the program for an in-depth look into Israel's escalations with Iran amid the a regional war that has the world bracing for WW3 with less than a week left before votes are cast in the US for the next president. This stream will break down the developing situation in the Middle East and how it relates to the most critical geopolitical flashpoints shaping out world.

Israeli defence missiles self-destructing during Operation True Promise 2

An insane video has come out of Israel today. It shows Israeli defence missiles self-destructing during Operation True Promise 2 because they were unable to intercept Iranian missiles

⚡BREAKING: RUSSIAS ALARMING NUCLEAR TEST, GOLD EXPLODING! IRAN/ ISRAEL "SURPRISE WITHIN DAYS"