The battlefield situation in Kursk has taken a dramatic turn as Russian forces intensify their offensive, threatening to encircle up to 10,000 Ukrainian troops. With reports of U.S. intelligence support for Ukraine going dark, Kyiv’s forces are struggling to maintain situational awareness, allowing Russian troops to advance unchecked.

Key Developments:

Russian forces entering Sudzha, a major stronghold.

Precision drone strikes & North Korean reinforcements aiding Russian advances.

Ukrainian brigades clinging to a 500-meter escape corridor.

Ukraine's last supply route under relentless Russian bombardment.

Reports of a chaotic Ukrainian retreat with heavy casualties.

Strategic Implications

This collapse could be Zelensky’s worst military disaster yet, as his last leverage in negotiations with Russia evaporates before his eyes. If Russian forces succeed in cutting off the final escape route, thousands of Ukrainian troops could be trapped, forcing either surrender or destruction.

Western media remains largely silent, but the reality on the ground is clear: Ukraine is struggling without U.S. surveillance. Russian strategy is evolving, outmaneuvering Ukrainian forces. The tide of the war is shifting—but at what cost?

From Yesterday

Flash Traffic on Intel Circuits reports there are 4,700 to 6,300 Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters surrounded in the Kursk region. They have no way out. Only a breakthrough might save some of them; maybe 15-20% of the total.

The way the Russians structured the encirclement, there is no way to unblock and get out, either. The only choice Ukraine has for those troops is surrender or die.

The Russian electronic warfare system has turned off the Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications. Starlinks have not been working in or around Kursk, since Monday….

Yesterday, this website reported that the Russian Army has completely encircled Ukrainian forces inside Kursk, Russia.

Those Ukrainians were given until "Dawn" this morning to surrender, or else Fuel Air Bombing would begin.

The deadline has now passed; the bombing has begun.

Ukraine forces in Kursk, Russia, are being annihilated.

In our prior coverage (Story Here) we pointed out that over 1,000 Ukrainian troops, out of the 4700 - 6300 trapped in Kursk, were already seeking to surrender, and were offering New weapons, provided by the US and France, encrypted communications gear, and other military hardware, as inducements to Russia to allow them to surrender.

It is not yet known if those troops did, in fact, surrender, or how many western weapons systems the Russians have now received from those troops.

As each minute passes today, more and more Fuel-Air (Thermobaric) Bombs are being dropped on the remaining Ukrainian troops.

None are expected to survive the onslaught.

From Napoleon to Hitler, history shows that such is the fate of any force that invades Russia.

UPDATE 11:54 AM EST --

Ukrainian Forces are collapsing faster than expected. There are reports of a disorganized withdrawal with high casualties and large groups of Ukrainian soldiers being left behind.

