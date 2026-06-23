From Hal Turner

Yesterday, June 22, 2026, Britain and Ukraine carried out a historic attack upon Russia, with Ukraine firing British “Storm Shadow” cruise missiles deep into Russia, striking Voronezh. The date is also historic; it was 85 years ago yesterday, on June 22, 1941, that Germany launched “Operation Barbarosa,” attacking the then-Soviet Union in World War 2.

The attack using British “Storm Shadow” and French “SCALP” missiles was authorized by British Prime Minister Kier Starmer before he RESIGNED as Prime Minister. This is, by far, the biggest escalation of the Ukraine-Russia war.

Both British Storm Shadows, and French SCALP missiles must be guided to target actively by US and NATO military satellites. Active guidance. That means the while Ukraine pulled the trigger, NATO member countries have now actively guided the attack inside Russia. NATO is now a “party to the conflict.”

Russia President Vladimir Putin warned against this on television over a year ago. Here is that interview at the top of a split screen, with the results of the attack in Voronezh at the bottom half:

The target that was attacked was a Russia semiconductor factory.

Putin clearly drew this as the biggest red line.



Putin earlier said (in video above) that if Ukraine were empowered to strike deep into Russia with Western weapons like Storm Shadow missiles, it would mean direct NATO participation and Russia would react appropriately.



To deep-strike with cruise missiles you need:

- Active Western satellite intelligence data

- NATO personnel to program the flight route and target of missiles within Russia



Hal Turner Analysis

Technically, for Russia to eliminate this threat, they would likely need to strike NATO bases.



What will Putin do? If he does retaliate against Britain and/or NATO Bases, we’re in World War 3. If he doesn’t, the West will just continue doing this to Russia. It is an impossible choice, but a choice Putin must make nonetheless.

My personal belief: I think Putin makes strikes. I think he will come out and say something like “I warned you - publicly and privately - that if NATO-Satellite-Guided missiles were used to strike Russia, then NATO would be a party to the conflict. You did it anyway. Now, suffer the result of your decision.”

He may also say something like “Our strike will be limited to (insert target) and if you do not respond, we will consider the matter closed. But if you do respond, then it’s all-out war.”

I think he will strike.

Right now, today, we stand at the threshold of literal World War 3.

From Scott Ritter

Ukraine Collapses! “NATO Can’t Stop This” | Scott Ritter REVEALS Russia’s Next Move Stuns the West

From Zero Hedge

Ukraine is making it clear they are seeking to “bring the war to Russia” - and this is what’s behind the recent series of massive Ukrainian drone strikes on Moscow, which has wreaked havoc particularly on energy refineries, and air travel for the region. That Ukraine desperately wants to gain back what leverage they are able to is fully understandable, however, that NATO is backing such actions against a nuclear-armed superpower constitutes madness.

Aside from covert targeting assistance, the UK is taking things in a more overt direction, having reportedly just tested missiles with a range of 300 miles which is intended to be sent to Ukraine’s military.

The British missile platform has the capability of delivering 500-pound warhead to Moscow.

The Telegraph offers some further details regarding context to the major Ukraine support program in the following:

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) challenged firms to build long-range strike weapons that can fly at more than 370mph, cost about £400,000 each and can be built at a pace of 20 a month. Some 27 bids from industry were made with Dragon’s Den-style pitches held last February, before six UK companies were awarded contracts worth around £5m each to design prototypes for testing in just seven months. By last December, only three suppliers remained: MBDA UK, which makes the Storm Shadow stealth missile, MGI Engineering, a UK small or medium-sized enterprise (SME) with a background in Formula 1 technology, and Rotron Aerospace, another UK SME with a history of working with the MoD.

And the publication confirms that “New systems that can attack targets more than 300 miles away have been tested at a range in the Hebrides, with further trials taking place in the UK over the coming months.”

For missiles of this range and power, this is a relatively cheap price tag, and can apparently be rapid-produced at that.

UK Armed Forces Minister Louise Sandher-Jones has said the new missiles are intended to “complement” the Storm Shadow cruise missiles London sends to Ukraine.

“The UK stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine, and we will continue to provide the support it needs to defend itself against Russian aggression,” she stated. “Project Brakestop shows what happens when we combine that commitment with the talent and ingenuity of British industry.”

Ukraine has in tandem all along been advancing its domestic-developed long-range drones:

The open and brazen admission that these future systems could soon be use to directly target the Russian capital would be an insane escalation by NATO. Once NATO and Western systems begin blowing up buildings in Moscow, suddenly direct Russian military retaliatory action against Europe gets much closer to becoming a reality. Again, this is sheer madness and lunacy by some of Europe’s most hawkish leaders.

Russian media

Information is emerging regarding the specific types of firepower used by the enemy in the attack on Voronezh today. As Military Review previously reported, the attack on the capital of the Black Earth Region was carried out during a moment of silence declared in commemoration of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War.



According to the latest data, the enemy attacked Voronezh using Franco-British missiles Storm Shadow. Arrivals were recorded in the Left Bank district of the city.

Regional Governor Alexander Gusev confirmed the information about “high-speed targets” on his Twitter account, noting that several such targets were detected and destroyed. The total number of such targets was not specified.



Head of the region:



Three people are currently known to have been injured, including one in serious condition. Production facilities at a Voronezh company were damaged. In addition, the facades and windows of several apartment buildings and a number of cars were damaged. Information on the aftermath is being clarified. Emergency services are working on the ground.

The enemy was targeting one of Voronezh’s major electronics factories.



At the same time, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the destruction of military facilities near Moscow and an attack on the port of Kavkaz.



It must be acknowledged once again that Western military and technical assistance to the Kyiv regime is being provided in full. It should also be noted that there have long been no restrictions on the enemy’s attacks deep into our country, and the attacks themselves are becoming increasingly brazen, with a clear underlying message: “What are you going to do to us?”

Russia Responds to German General’s Readiness for “War Tonight” | RU-EN

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responds to remarks by German Air Force commander Holger Neumann about being ready for war with Russia "as early as tonight." Zakharova criticizes the statement as reckless and dangerous, questions NATO's response, recalls the lessons of World War II, and warns of the consequences of any military aggression against Russia.



A leak from the German army

US Marine Scott Ritter Went to Russia… Then Ukraine Sent Drones After Him