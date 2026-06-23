Seemorerocks

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
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NATO is not Germany in 1941...there is little industry and despite the propogana and censorship where are the hundreds of thousands of willing recuits? The German Navy cannot even keep its handful of uboats running. Europe has no Air Defense systems to even match older Russian systems. The fools in NATO must asume the Pentagon will back them up I suppose....

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