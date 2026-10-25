" Wise words from Alistair Crooke "

This May Doom our Way of Life more than Iran or Russia

TRANSCRIPT

Daniel Davis: Introduction

This past week, we did a show with Alastair Crooke, former British diplomat. We were talking about the wars in the Middle East and Europe, how things are going, and so on. As always, he had exquisite analysis and great insight, drawing on his personal experience and the context he brings to these issues.

It was a great show, but I know that sometimes people don’t have a chance to watch an entire hour-long programme. At the end of our show, however, he said something that I thought was far too important for people to miss. He raised an issue that almost never gets addressed.

Even here, we spend so much time doing a deep dive into the fundamentals of what’s happening today: what this person said, what happened here, and what may be coming over there.

Sometimes, though, we need to pull back a little. Alastair did that here in a way I wasn’t expecting, but which I thought was really profound.

He was talking about values.

Ordinarily, you don’t even think about values. You think they’re something ethereal or abstract, whereas we’re talking about the hard realities of the world.

But if you don’t have a moral or a value system underpinning your policies, you can go to some very dark places. And that’s where we are now.

Alastair argues very effectively that the absence of the values we used to champion is now part of the reason for our predicament.

This really exposes something I often lament: our senior policy leaders — whether in the Biden administration, the Trump administration, the various British governments, or Europe — seem to talk only about war.

The European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, Kaja Kallas — all they ever seem to talk about is using military force, coercion, sanctions and so on, because they have lost the values that once underpinned those policies.

I want you to hear the exchange Alastair and I had after our show.

By way of introduction, I had just laid out the situation and asked what the world would look like. It looks as though we’re going to lose in the Middle East, and Russia looks set to win in Europe, which would mean NATO had failed in its mission.

I asked: what does the world look like on the other side of that?

Here’s what he had to say.

Alastair Crooke: A world without shared values

I think the world will look fairly chaotic.

The obvious answer would be that we move towards a kind of concert of multipolarity: a world of multi-civilisational states that can work together to sort out issues in the global sphere.

But I think that’s going to be very difficult for some time because of the way the West — and particularly the Trump administration — has destroyed the values that were thought to underpin Western civilisation.

Look at what’s happened: ethnic cleansing, genocides, the killing of women and children, and the complete disregard for international law. The UN Charter has become something of a joke.

None of the norms, none of the moral values that were supposed to adhere to Western civilisation, really seem to exist any more.

So we don’t have the reference points needed to establish a new global order.

We don’t yet have the shared values, or the moral narratives underpinning those values, that would allow us to move towards a multipolar world.

I think that means things are going to be very chaotic.

It is possible to see a kind of defensive structure emerging from BRICS and the multipolar world, but only in the sense of deterrence: making sure they cannot be attacked again.

The process of ending the dollar’s hegemony and finding ways to bypass sanctions and tariffs based on the dollar is already under way. But that isn’t really a multipolar order, because there are no shared values underpinning it.

The reference points we once thought so important have been thrown aside by us in our desire to maintain our domination beyond its proper time — beyond its sell-by date.

And we haven’t prepared for what comes next. We haven’t psychologically prepared our people for it.

Instead, you watch one of Trump’s rallies, and the people behind him are clapping away like penguins when he says we’re going to hit the Iranians. They’re bad people; we’re going to smash them.

That isn’t preparation for a new order. It’s the opposite.

We’re talking about annihilating these people.

Daniel Davis: What happened to the values we once professed?

That is such a good point.

I wonder if you could talk a little about how those values we used to follow — at least ostensibly, and which to some degree did guide our actions and policies — have disappeared.

I’m thinking of the value we placed on human rights, on human life, whoever that person might be, and especially on the weak and powerless in different parts of the world.

We would seek to lift them up and protect them against the bullies we identified in the past.

But now, as you say, we’ve simply thrown those values in the rubbish bin.

How important is having a set of values to maintaining power in the first place?

Alastair Crooke: From moral principles to the punishment of evil

There have always been rules of war. Christianity had its rules of war, and Islam has very clear rules governing warfare, the conduct of war, and the making of peace. There is an Islamic tradition of peacemaking as well as a Western one.

What happened?

I’m thousands of miles away from you, and I don’t know the answer. But I did see something change dramatically in the United States around the time of 9/11, I think.

Before that, the United States had a kind of vision of itself — a redemptive vision. It saw itself as an agent for the redemption of human beings, for values and for its own ideals.

Then, quite suddenly, that vision turned into something like a dystopia.

Remember Biden standing in front of Independence Hall, with that sombre red backdrop, talking about good and evil, light and darkness, and America fighting for good against the evil represented by Russia and Iran.

How did that happen?

Why did the West suddenly turn towards this crude Manichaean view of the world, in which everything is divided into black and white, light and darkness, evil and good?

The language has become one of punishing evildoers: the evil people, the autocrats, those who supposedly don’t respect our values, our ideas or our systems.

You hear it every day. Russia is evil. The Iranians are supposedly killing their own people. We’re told that 75,000 people are being killed in the streets because everyone hates the government — which simply isn’t true.

How did we move from the idea that America might be a source of hope and light to this crude division between absolute good and absolute evil, accompanied by a desire to punish Russia, put pressure on it, punish Iran, and so on?

I don’t know how it happened. You would have to ask some of the philosophers in America to explain it. Perhaps you don’t agree with me, but that is how it looks to me.

Daniel Davis: The turning point after 9/11

I think it’s very clear that this did happen.

George Bush’s foreign policy initially spoke of a kinder, gentler approach. His son, George W. Bush — Bush 43 — also campaigned on positive themes when he was elected.

Then came 9/11, and suddenly it was: “You’re either with me or against me.” We had the “axis of evil”.

I think that was the turning point.

But here’s the biggest question, because it matters now.

We dragged Europe into this with us. The Europeans weren’t initially in the same position, but now their leaders seem to be doing exactly the same thing, using the same language.

It’s leading to the disintegration of the foundations of what has been our successful way of life for centuries. It’s destroying it.

So here’s the question.

You talked about this earlier in the show. Things are falling apart wherever you look, and it seems likely to get worse.

Is there any chance we can turn this around without inflicting too much more damage on ourselves?

Can we return to something that makes sense and re-establish some values?

Alastair Crooke: Europe’s inability to change course

There’s no sign of it, unfortunately.

There’s no sign that the Europeans can manage this. They’re desperate, and they think they can simply double down and everything will be all right.

But it won’t be all right, because they have no answer to the problems they’ve created.

They’ve created a two-tier society in which there is ostentatious wealth — wealth flaunted shamelessly in the faces of people who can barely manage to get from one end of the month to the next.

How do you resolve that?

It’s gone on too long. They’ve ignored it. They were so pleased with themselves, if I can put it that way, that they never really thought there was a problem.

I was told about someone who had been speaking to a European foreign minister. The person raised the question of Russia and the possibility of a political discussion.

The answer was essentially: “There’s no discussion of Russia. There can be no question. No one is allowed to alter that position. It is concrete. We will not move from it.”

Well, that’s not encouraging.

Daniel Davis: The danger of refusing to change

It’s accurate, because I can see it manifesting everywhere, both here and in Europe.

We’re going to have to find another way. We won’t be able to bludgeon our way into prosperity or get rid of all these other supposed evildoers, as we like to characterise them.

We simply don’t have the power to do it. And those we’re trying to coerce have the power to resist.

So we’re either going to have to figure something out — and I’m talking about at the elite level — or this whole edifice is going to come crashing down.

France in 1789 is not a particularly good historical precedent to contemplate, but some of the parallels are becoming uncomfortable.

That’s how I see it. How do you see it, for the final word?

Alastair Crooke: A long struggle between civilisations

I think that’s right.

The message is that there isn’t going to be a quick deal, either before or after the midterms, from Russia, Iran or Ansar Allah.

This is a long war, a long struggle between what I call the Grand Design and the axis of civilisational states that are determined to preserve their sovereignty and their values.

I’m afraid it’s going to be a long struggle.

Daniel Davis: Closing remarks

Well, we could begin that struggle by changing our values to something that actually makes sense, and that has a chance of working.

But we’ll leave that in the category of hope.

As always, we really appreciate you coming on today, Alastair. I know you’ve got some new material coming out on your Conflicts Forum Substack. You can see the address there on the screen. There’s always a wealth of information, and I recommend people take a look.

Thank you so much for coming on today.