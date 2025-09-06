VAIDS, anybody?

https://www.stuff.co.nz/nz-news/360815441/winter-illnesses-drive-mass-casualty-situation-feeling-hospital-ed-doctors-say

Christchurch Hospital’s ED is reportedly seeing record numbers of patients fighting winter illnesses, with senior doctors saying it’s like a “mass casualty situation”.

Patient numbers were believed to have reached new heights last week with more than the daily average of 435 seen in August.

In a newsletter sent to members of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS), and as reported by Marine Lourens in The Press, senior doctors said the ED “was feeling like a mass casualty situation”.

Patients were reportedly getting discharged or transferred due to a lack of allied health, rehabilitation or community-based support services, it said.

Executive director of the ASMS, Sarah Dalton, told The Press that putting up a tent at the hospital to triage patients coming to ED had been considered.

A “very high number” of patients with injuries and illnesses - including the flu - had been seen at the hospital, said Hamish Brown, Health NZ’s group director of operations for Canterbury.

Busy winter all round

Hato Hone St John had its busiest winter on record, it said earlier this week - as respiratory related emergencies soared.

Hato Hone had its busiest August on record with 50,000 cases.JOHN BISSET

It had over 50,000 ambulance incidents in August alone - which is the highest number ever recorded in a single month.

“Winter always brings additional pressures, but this year we’ve seen unprecedented demand,” Acting DCE ambulance operations Rosanne Shaw said.

“We have seen a significant rise in respiratory-related emergencies. In the past year, ambulance crews responded to almost 6000 cases of breathing difficulties, up 33% on the 12 month average.”

Shaw said while ambulance demand had been soaring, it had also been working to reduce pressure on hospital emergency departments.

Around 350 patients who might otherwise go to an emergency department were being safely managed at home or referred to community health services by St John paramedics or over the phone by a team of health professionals.