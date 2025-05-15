Our House of Representatives has become a House of Chaos.

For a long time we have warned that the standards have begun slipping in the House - as former Labour Minister Steve Maharey also wrote about in a Herald article last year.

From relaxing the dress standards in our House to now having utter disorder and the worst of offensive words uttered in question time - no matter which side of opinion you’re on - and with no reaction or repercussion.

How should we as politicians expect the people of New Zealand to view us all now?

We have out of control MPs who flout the rules and intimidate others with outrageous hakas and offensive language and now getting banished for weeks.

This is not democracy. These are the seeds of anarchy. We have MPs wearing t-shirts and sneakers, hats and, sunglasses and jerseys and even occasionally barefooted.

What have we as so called ‘respectable parliamentarians’ become?

Parliament has morphed into an embarrassment to the very people we are here purporting to represent.

It is an outrage.

And New Zealanders have a right to be outraged. And what do we as a House and even those in the political press gallery do? Collectively sit back and cower and hope no one notices, hope no one says the wrong thing.

Where are the standards of democracy that we all as a county together once fought for and stood up for?

To accept this drop in standards is to accept that we have given up. I have never seen this level of degradation of our democracy in my many years of politics.

New Zealanders should be more fearful than outraged.

We are in danger of losing this battle for decency, values, and the principles our country was built on. Standards must be restored, and now.

Before it's too late.

https://x.com/winstonpeters/status/1922795941591122346

She was protesting the use of the c-word by a presstitute, Andrea Vance

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/political/561008/te-pati-maori-mps-to-be-temporarily-suspended-from-parliament-over-haka

Fake news from NZ media

https://x.com/nz_media_watch/status/1922553606810829207