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tony74
Oct 10

Have a read:

THE NETHERLANDS LANDMARK CASE: COVID-19 Was Not a Disease, But the Project Known as COVID-19: The Great Reset

Bill Gates, Pfizer’s CEO, and NATO Chief Face Historic Personal Liability Lawsuit as the Establishment Scrambles to Enforce a Digital Blackout

https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/the-netherlands-landmark-case-covid

A groundbreaking civil lawsuit is moving forward in the Netherlands, brought by seven vaccine-injured plaintiffs represented by attorney Peter Stassen.

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