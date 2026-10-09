Winston Peters: “Hipkins should be behind bars” - explaining why he poisoned peopleRobin WestenraOct 09, 2026313ShareI've never been less interested in NZ politics but this pricked my ears.313Share
Have a read:
THE NETHERLANDS LANDMARK CASE: COVID-19 Was Not a Disease, But the Project Known as COVID-19: The Great Reset
Bill Gates, Pfizer’s CEO, and NATO Chief Face Historic Personal Liability Lawsuit as the Establishment Scrambles to Enforce a Digital Blackout
https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/the-netherlands-landmark-case-covid
A groundbreaking civil lawsuit is moving forward in the Netherlands, brought by seven vaccine-injured plaintiffs represented by attorney Peter Stassen.