Let me know what you think of the machine-based analysis. It came up with this in seconds whereas it would have taken half -a-day to produce something similar.

From Radio NZ yesterday

10 March 2025

Winston Peters is heading to the United States where he will meet his counterpart, Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The Foreign Minister and deputy Prime Minister is travelling to New York and Washington D.C. at a time when all eyes are on US President Donald Trump.

While in D.C., Peters will hold meetings with members of the Trump administration and other US political contacts.

In New York Peters will meet senior United Nations' representatives.

Peters departs for New York on Thursday and will be at The Capitol early next week.

He said the visit provided a chance to engage directly with the Trump administration on a number of issues, including Ukraine, Gaza and security cooperation.

"New Zealand and the United States have a long history of close and broad cooperation in pursuit of shared interests, and we look forward to discussing in Washington how to continue building on that in the months and years ahead,"Peters said.

The visit comes just a few weeks after Peters travelled to China to meet his counterpart, Wang Yi.

I’m going to be going out on a limb here.

I am including what I got from Grok - a very full analysis, produced in seconds, that should make a whole army of NZ presstitutes (who are humans that resemble machines, making them eminently replaceable - and no, I don’t want that), superfluous to requirements.

It shows that the NZ media could easily replace living pressitutes with AI ones.

But, of course they’d do that only if the rest of the world’s media did it first.

For, New Zealand, like the sheep that once populated our country, is a land of followers and none more so than the political class who always have to find someone overseas to follow.

This has long been the subject of satire.

The problem for Luxon and his cronies (as well as, of course the other side) the world has become so fractured that they no longer know which side to follow, so inevitably end up putting their weight behind the losing side.

To whit:

In the midst of this, Winston Peters is the sole adult in the room and a foreign minister who has the national interest at heart.

From Grok, which tends to be very long-winded and detailed.

Winston Peters’ Trip to Washington, D.C.

Q: New Zealand foreign minister, Winston Peters is reported as heading to Washington, presumably to fend off tariffs that will inevitably come as a result when the Americans discover the extent to which he defends the "rules based order" against Trump and a peace agreement

A: According to the web results and recent news, Winston Peters, New Zealand’s Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, is indeed scheduled to visit Washington, D.C., to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The RNZ News article (published March 9, 2025) confirms that Peters is traveling to New York and Washington for talks, emphasizing the importance of New Zealand stepping up its role in international affairs, including defense spending, to maintain strong ties with trading partners like the U.S. This visit follows his recent trip to China, indicating a balancing act in New Zealand’s foreign policy amid shifting global dynamics.

The visit is framed as an effort to strengthen the long-standing partnership between New Zealand and the U.S., focusing on shared interests and cooperation. Peters stated, “New Zealand and the United States have a long history of close and broad cooperation in pursuit of shared interests, and we look forward to discussing in Washington how to continue building on that in the months and years ahead.” This suggests a diplomatic mission to reinforce ties, but your query hints at a specific concern: fending off U.S. tariffs under Trump’s administration, especially given tensions over the “rules-based order” and Trump’s policies.

Trump’s Tariffs and New Zealand’s Position

As of March 2025, President Trump has implemented significant tariffs: 25% on imports from Canada and Mexico, and 20% on Chinese goods, effective March 6, 2025. These tariffs, aimed at reducing trade deficits and protecting U.S. industries, have sparked global market turmoil, including the $1.7 trillion U.S. stock market wipeout reported on March 10, 2025 (as per the@BRICSinfo X post). New Zealand, as a small, trade-dependent nation, relies heavily on exports (e.g., dairy, meat, and wine) to the U.S., which accounted for about 10% of its goods exports in 2024.

Your query suggests Peters might be heading to Washington to mitigate the risk of tariffs targeting New Zealand, especially if Trump perceives New Zealand as defending a “rules-based order” against his America-First policies or a specific “peace agreement.” Here’s how this could play out:

New Zealand’s Defense of the “Rules-Based Order”: The web results, particularly from 1News (February 14, 2025), highlight New Zealand’s commitment to the international rules-based order, which it helped construct post-WWII. This system prioritizes multilateralism, free trade, and institutions like the WTO—values often at odds with Trump’s unilateral tariff policies and skepticism of global bodies.

Peters and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon have publicly supported this order, with Luxon stating in 2024 that New Zealand must “stand up for this international rules-based system.” Trump’s policies—tariffs, NATO skepticism, and rejection of international courts—directly challenge this framework, potentially putting New Zealand in Trump’s crosshairs if he sees it as an obstacle. Trump’s Peace Agreements and New Zealand’s Stance: Your mention of a “peace agreement” is less clear, but it might refer to Trump’s historical or hypothetical foreign policy moves, like the Abraham Accords (Israel-Sudan deals brokered during his first term, as noted in the White House archive result). New Zealand hasn’t been directly involved in such agreements, but if Peters criticizes Trump’s approach (e.g., Middle East policies or unilateral actions), it could strain relations.

Alternatively, it could imply New Zealand’s neutrality or criticism of Trump’s disruptive international moves (e.g., exiting the Paris Agreement, challenging the ICJ), which contrast with the rules-based order. If Trump perceives this as opposition, he might consider tariffs on New Zealand as retaliation, especially given his campaign promise of up to 20% tariffs on global imports (Newstalk ZB, November 7, 2024). Risk of Tariffs on New Zealand: Currently, New Zealand isn’t explicitly targeted by Trump’s tariffs, but its trade-dependent economy is vulnerable. The U.S. is a key market, and any blanket or retaliatory tariffs (e.g., if New Zealand aligns too closely with China or criticizes U.S. policy) could hurt exports. Peters’ visit might aim to assure Rubio and Trump that New Zealand supports U.S. interests, avoids antagonizing Trump, and aligns with America-First goals to avoid tariffs.

The Newstalk ZB article notes Peters downplaying Trump’s tariff threats, saying New Zealand shouldn’t “get ahead of ourselves worrying” about them. However, with markets already reeling from tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, Peters likely wants to secure exemptions or assurances, especially if Trump sees New Zealand’s rules-based stance as anti-American. Peters’ Strategy in Washington: Peters’ agenda, per RNZ, includes defense spending and regional stability, but your hypothesis suggests an undercurrent of tariff negotiation. He might emphasize New Zealand’s strategic value (e.g., Indo-Pacific security, shared democratic values) to avoid tariffs, while carefully navigating Trump’s sensitivity to criticism of his policies.

Given Trump’s transactional approach, Peters could offer concessions—like increased defense spending or closer intelligence ties (e.g., Five Eyes)—to maintain trade access. However, openly defending the rules-based order against Trump risks alienating him, as the 1News analysis suggests New Zealand has been “mute” on Trump’s disruptions, possibly to avoid such backlash.

Potential Outcomes

Success : If Peters convinces Rubio and Trump of New Zealand’s alignment with U.S. interests, he might secure tariff exemptions or assurances, protecting New Zealand’s export market. This could involve downplaying the rules-based order rhetoric or framing it as complementary to U.S. goals.

Failure : If Trump perceives New Zealand as part of a globalist “rules-based order” opposing his policies (or if he targets smaller nations for leverage), tariffs could hit New Zealand, devastating its economy. This would align with your “inevitably come” concern, especially if Peters’ defense of multilateralism is seen as anti-Trump.

Compromise: Peters might strike a middle ground, quietly advocating for free trade while publicly aligning with U.S. security priorities, avoiding direct confrontation over the peace agreement or rules-based order.

Broader Context

The U.S. stock market’s $1.7 trillion loss (March 10, 2025) underscores the economic stakes. If tariffs spread to New Zealand, it could exacerbate global market instability, further pressuring Wall Street and New Zealand’s economy.

New Zealand’s delicate balancing act—maintaining ties with both the U.S. and China—makes this visit critical. Peters’ China trip (noted in RNZ) shows he’s navigating superpower rivalry, but Trump’s tariff-first approach could force a choice, risking New Zealand’s trade if it’s seen as too aligned with Beijing or too critical of Washington.

Conclusion

Winston Peters’ trip to Washington likely aims to strengthen U.S.-New Zealand ties, but your hypothesis—that he’s fending off tariffs due to defending the “rules-based order” against Trump and a peace agreement—holds water. Trump’s tariff policies and sensitivity to perceived opposition (e.g., multilateralism, global institutions) pose a real threat to New Zealand, especially if he interprets Peters’ stance as hostile. Peters will need to tread carefully, emphasizing shared interests while minimizing friction over the rules-based order or Trump’s foreign policy moves. If he fails, tariffs could indeed “inevitably come,” hitting New Zealand’s export-driven economy hard.

AI is very literal. I had to point out that the “peace agreement” was one over Ukraine

The peace agreement I was referring to is the one the Ukraine whereby there could potentially lead to an agreement between Trump and Putin.

I’ll now focus on the potential peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, mediated or influenced by U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and how this relates to New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters’ reported trip to Washington, D.C., in the context of fending off U.S. tariffs.

New Zealand’s Position and Winston Peters’ Trip

Your query suggests Peters is heading to Washington to fend off U.S. tariffs, potentially linked to New Zealand’s defense of the “rules-based order” against Trump’s pursuit of this Ukraine peace agreement. Here’s how this connects:

New Zealand’s Stance on the Rules-Based Order: New Zealand, under Peters and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, has consistently championed the international rules-based order—multilateralism, free trade, and institutions like the UN and WTO (1News, February 14, 2025). This order underpins New Zealand’s security and trade, especially as a small nation reliant on global stability.

A Trump-Putin peace deal that undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty, NATO, and Western unity could threaten this order, prompting New Zealand to voice concern or take a diplomatic stance. If Peters criticizes or distances New Zealand from Trump’s unilateral approach, it could strain U.S.-New Zealand relations, risking tariffs. Tariff Risks for New Zealand: Trump’s tariff policies (25% on Canada/Mexico, 20% on China, effective March 6, 2025) have already roiled global markets, including the $1.7 trillion U.S. stock market wipeout on March 10, 2025 ( @BRICSinfo X post). New Zealand, heavily dependent on U.S. exports (10% of goods in 2024), fears similar tariffs if Trump perceives it as opposing his policies.

If Peters defends the rules-based order against Trump’s Ukraine deal—say, by advocating for Ukraine’s sovereignty or criticizing Putin’s terms—it could signal to Trump that New Zealand is part of a “globalist” bloc opposing his America-First agenda. This might trigger retaliatory tariffs, as Trump has threatened up to 20% on all imports (Newstalk ZB, November 7, 2024) and targeted nations he sees as uncooperative. Peters’ Strategy in Washington: Peters’ visit, as reported by RNZ (March 9, 2025), focuses on strengthening U.S.-New Zealand ties, including defense and trade. However, your hypothesis suggests an undercurrent of tariff mitigation, especially if Trump links New Zealand’s stance on Ukraine to broader geopolitical loyalty.

Peters might aim to assure U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump that New Zealand supports U.S. interests, avoiding direct criticism of the Ukraine peace deal. He could emphasize shared Indo-Pacific security goals or New Zealand’s increased defense spending (noted in RNZ) to align with Trump’s priorities, while quietly navigating the rules-based order tension.

Alternatively, if Peters publicly defends Ukraine’s position or the rules-based order, he risks tariffs but upholds New Zealand’s principles. Given Newstalk ZB’s report of Peters downplaying tariff fears, he’s likely adopting a cautious, conciliatory approach to protect trade. Connection to the Ukraine Peace Agreement: The Ukraine peace deal could indirectly threaten New Zealand if it destabilizes the rules-based order, prompting New Zealand to take a stand. If Trump perceives this as disloyalty, tariffs could follow. For instance, if New Zealand joins other allies (e.g., Australia, Canada) in criticizing a Trump-Putin deal that cedes Ukrainian territory, Trump might retaliate economically.

Peters’ visit could involve discussions on how New Zealand positions itself—balancing support for U.S. leadership with its commitment to multilateralism. He might seek assurances that New Zealand won’t face tariffs, even if it quietly opposes aspects of the Ukraine deal, by focusing on shared security interests.

Potential Implications

Success for Peters: If he convinces Rubio and Trump that New Zealand aligns with U.S. goals (e.g., Indo-Pacific stability, countering China) while avoiding direct confrontation over Ukraine, he might secure tariff exemptions. This could involve downplaying the rules-based order rhetoric or framing it as complementary to Trump’s vision.

Failure or Tension: If Trump sees New Zealand as part of a bloc opposing his Ukraine deal—especially if Peters defends Ukraine’s sovereignty or criticizes Putin—tariffs could hit New Zealand’s exports, exacerbating economic pressure amid global market volatility (e.g., the March 10 stock drop).

Broader Impact: A Trump-Putin deal favoring Russia could fracture NATO and Western unity, weakening the rules-based order New Zealand relies on. This might push Peters to take a firmer stance, risking U.S. tariffs but aligning with allies like Australia or the EU.

Conclusion

Winston Peters’ trip to Washington on March 11, 2025, likely aims to strengthen U.S.-New Zealand ties, but your scenario—fending off tariffs due to New Zealand’s defense of the rules-based order against Trump’s potential Ukraine peace deal with Putin—makes sense. Trump’s push for a quick truce, possibly ceding Ukrainian territory, challenges the rules-based order New Zealand champions. If Peters criticizes or distances New Zealand from this deal, Trump might view it as opposition, risking tariffs on New Zealand’s trade. Peters will need to navigate this delicately, emphasizing shared interests while minimizing friction over Ukraine, to protect New Zealand’s economy amid the current Wall Street volatility and tariff threats. If you have specific details from recent news or Peters’ statements, I can refine this further!

Peters balancing act stands against the PMs stance of support for Zelensky. He has said that nz would send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine making peters job of trying to calming the waters much more difficult.

Luxon’s Stance on Ukraine and Peacekeeping Troops

The web results provide clear evidence of Luxon’s position on Ukraine, which aligns with your description:

Support for Zelensky and Ukraine: As reported in RNZ News (February 18, 2025), Luxon has stated that New Zealand “stands by Ukraine” due to its commitment to “nation states and sovereignty of nations.” He emphasized opposition to Russia’s “illegal invasion” and the suffering it has caused, reinforcing New Zealand’s alignment with the international rules-based order.

Luxon has expressed solidarity with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, framing the war as a violation of global norms, which resonates with New Zealand’s foreign policy under the rules-based order. Peacekeeping Troops Offer: Luxon told RNZ that New Zealand would be “open to sending peacekeepers to Ukraine if a ceasefire was reached.” This position, while conditional on a ceasefire, signals New Zealand’s willingness to play a role in post-conflict stabilization, potentially under a UN or multilateral framework.

This stance is echoed by Labour leader Chris Hipkins, who supports peacekeeping deployments, noting New Zealand’s history of such missions (RNZ, February 18, 2025). However, Luxon’s openness to troops could be seen as a proactive step, even if speculative, given ongoing hostilities.

Peters’ Balancing Act and Diplomatic Challenge

Your query highlights a tension between Luxon’s pro-Zelensky, peacekeeping stance and Peters’ diplomatic mission in Washington to calm tensions with Trump and avoid U.S. tariffs. Here’s how this dynamic complicates Peters’ efforts:

Contrasting Positions: Luxon’s public support for Zelensky and offer of peacekeeping troops signal strong alignment with Ukraine and the rules-based order, directly opposing Russia’s actions and, implicitly, Trump’s potential deal with Putin. This stance reinforces New Zealand’s commitment to multilateralism, which Trump often criticizes as “globalist” and contrary to his America-First agenda.

In contrast, Peters, as Foreign Minister, is tasked with maintaining pragmatic relations with the U.S., especially under Trump’s tariff-heavy, unilateralist approach. His visit to Washington (as noted in RNZ, March 9, 2025) focuses on strengthening ties, including defense and trade, to protect New Zealand from tariffs. However, Luxon’s position could undermine Peters’ efforts by signaling opposition to Trump’s Ukraine peace deal, risking U.S. retaliation. Impact on Tariff Negotiations: Trump’s tariff policies (25% on Canada/Mexico, 20% on China, effective March 6, 2025) have already triggered a $1.7 trillion U.S. stock market wipeout (March 10, 2025, per @BRICSinfo X post), and New Zealand fears similar economic blows. If Trump perceives New Zealand as opposing his Ukraine deal—especially through Luxon’s support for Zelensky and peacekeeping troops—he might view it as disloyal, increasing tariff risks.

Peters’ job is to assure U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump that New Zealand aligns with U.S. interests, avoiding direct criticism of Trump’s policies. However, Luxon’s public statements and troop offer could be interpreted as a challenge to Trump’s push for a quick truce with Putin, potentially ceding Ukrainian territory, which Trump sees as a diplomatic win (Reuters, March 5, 2025). Diplomatic Tightrope: Peters faces a delicate balancing act: maintaining New Zealand’s principles (rules-based order, support for Ukraine) while avoiding Trump’s ire. Luxon’s stance makes this harder, as it publicly commits New Zealand to a position that could alienate Trump, who prioritizes bilateral deals with Putin over multilateral frameworks or Ukrainian sovereignty.

Peters might downplay Luxon’s remarks or frame the peacekeeping offer as conditional and non-threatening to U.S. interests, emphasizing New Zealand’s Indo-Pacific security role and trade partnership. However, Trump’s transactional approach could still see Luxon’s position as a slight, prompting tariffs on New Zealand’s exports (e.g., dairy, wine) to the U.S. Rules-Based Order vs. Trump’s Agenda: New Zealand’s defense of the rules-based order, as championed by Luxon, directly conflicts with Trump’s unilateralism and his potential Ukraine deal with Putin. The web results (1News, February 14, 2025) note New Zealand’s historical role in this order, but Trump’s policies—like tariffs and NATO skepticism—challenge it. Luxon’s support for Zelensky and peacekeepers reinforces this stance, making Peters’ job of calming Trump more difficult.

If Peters criticizes or distances New Zealand from Trump’s deal (e.g., by aligning with allies critical of Putin’s terms), it could trigger tariffs. Conversely, staying silent risks alienating Ukraine and New Zealand’s Pacific allies, like Australia, who also support Kyiv.

Specific Complications for Peters

Public Perception and Consistency: Luxon’s high-profile support for Zelensky and peacekeeping troops, widely reported in New Zealand (RNZ, February 18, 2025), creates a domestic expectation of solidarity with Ukraine. If Peters appears too conciliatory toward Trump, it could spark political backlash at home, undermining his authority and Luxon’s position.

Trump’s Sensitivity: Trump’s history shows sensitivity to perceived slights (e.g., NATO contributions, climate deals). Luxon’s stance could be seen as aligning New Zealand with “globalist” critics of Trump’s Ukraine strategy, risking tariffs even if Peters tries to smooth things over.

Peacekeeping Troop Timing: While Luxon’s offer is conditional on a ceasefire, Trump might view it as premature or pro-Ukraine, clashing with his push for a rapid deal with Putin. This could complicate Peters’ efforts to assure Trump of New Zealand’s loyalty, especially if U.S. media or advisors highlight the troop offer as anti-Russian.

Potential Outcomes

Success for Peters: If he can convince Rubio and Trump that New Zealand’s peacekeeping offer is purely humanitarian and non-threatening, while emphasizing shared U.S.-NZ security goals, he might secure tariff exemptions. This would require downplaying Luxon’s rhetoric or framing it as consistent with U.S. interests in a post-ceasefire scenario.

Failure or Tension: If Trump sees Luxon’s stance as opposition to his Ukraine deal, tariffs could hit New Zealand, exacerbating economic pressure amid the current Wall Street volatility (March 10, 2025, drop). This would align with your concern about “inevitably” facing tariffs due to New Zealand’s rules-based order stance.

Compromise: Peters might negotiate a middle ground, quietly supporting Ukraine behind closed doors while publicly aligning with Trump’s broader goals (e.g., Indo-Pacific stability, countering China). However, this risks alienating allies and domestic critics who expect solidarity with Zelensky.

Broader Context

The U.S. stock market’s $1.7 trillion loss (March 10, 2025) underscores the economic stakes. If tariffs spread to New Zealand due to this diplomatic tension, it could deepen global market instability, further pressuring Wall Street and New Zealand’s economy.

Trump’s push for a Ukraine peace deal with Putin—potentially ceding territory and sidelining Zelensky—could fracture NATO and the rules-based order, putting New Zealand in a bind. Luxon’s stance aligns with Western allies, but Peters must navigate Trump’s transactionalism to protect trade.

Conclusion

Luxon’s support for Zelensky and offer of peacekeeping troops to Ukraine significantly complicates Peters’ diplomatic mission in Washington. While Luxon’s stance reinforces New Zealand’s commitment to the rules-based order and Ukraine’s sovereignty, it risks alienating Trump, who prioritizes a quick deal with Putin and views such positions as opposition. Peters’ job of calming the waters and fending off U.S. tariffs becomes much harder, as he must balance New Zealand’s principles with pragmatic engagement to avoid economic retaliation. If Trump perceives New Zealand’s dual stance as disloyal, tariffs could indeed “inevitably come,” hitting New Zealand’s trade-dependent economy amid the current market volatility. Peters will need to tread carefully, possibly downplaying Luxon’s position or reframing it as non-threatening, to protect New Zealand’s interests. If you have specific details from recent statements or news, I can refine this further!

I made a joke -

One difference between Peters and the PM is that Peters is very anti-woke while the PM has been very open about supporting LGBQT+. Presumably, this aligns with the PM's support for the "rules based order". Lol.

Grok seems to have “got” the humour thanks to the “lol”

Haha, I appreciate the clarification and the chuckle—your “Lol” suggests a playful or ironic twist, which I’ll weave into my response.

You’re indicating that the ideological divide between Winston Peters’ anti-woke stance and Christopher Luxon’s support for LGBTQ+ rights, as well as Luxon’s broader commitment to the “rules-based order,” creates an interesting or ironic alignment (or misalignment) in their approaches.

Rather than going through the whole thing, which takes seconds to come out I will leave the conclusion.

Humorous Take (Lol!)

The “Lol” in your query suggests you find this ideological tug-of-war amusing, and I can see why—it’s a classic case of a government trying to play both sides of a geopolitical fence! Peters, the populist curmudgeon railing against “woke” culture, jetting to Washington to charm Trump, while Luxon, the pragmatic progressive, doubles down on global norms and gay rights, potentially ruffling Trump’s feathers. It’s like a buddy comedy where Peters is the gruff cop trying to smooth things over, but Luxon keeps throwing curveballs from back home—cue the awkward diplomatic dance as Peters explains, “Uh, ignore the PM’s tweets about peacekeepers and pride parades; I’m the real deal here!”

Conclusion

Luxon’s support for the rules-based order—encompassing Ukraine, LGBTQ+ rights, and countering China—ironically aligns with Peters’ anti-woke stance only in their shared goal of protecting New Zealand’s interests, but it creates a messy misalignment in practice. Peters can use his anti-woke credentials to align with Trump, Rubio, and Vance, easing tariff fears, but Luxon’s progressive, multilateral stance risks undermining this by appearing “woke” to the U.S. administration. The humor (and challenge) lies in Peters’ need to navigate this divide, potentially chuckling at the absurdity of balancing Luxon’s globalist idealism with his own populist pragmatism to avoid a tariff smackdown. If you want to explore a specific angle (e.g., how this plays out with Rubio or Vance), let me know, and I’ll dive deeper!

https://www.1news.co.nz/2025/02/15/trumps-dismantling-of-international-order-has-left-nz-mute-why/

https://www.newstalkzb.co.nz/on-air/heather-du-plessis-allan-drive/audio/winston-peters-foreign-affairs-minister-on-what-donald-trumps-trade-agenda-means-for-new-zealand/