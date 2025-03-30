Here is Winston Peters with Sean Plunket

Green MPs dodgy online behaviour is newsworthy

ANI O’BRIEN

MAR 30, 2025

“It’s a difficult story to do without a response from the Green Party, given possible defamation risk.”

New Zealand mainstream media journalist to me about Benjamin Doyle

In addition to his official (at)benjamin4kirikiriroa Instagram account, Green MP Benjamin Doyle has a second account under the name (at)biblebeltbussy. It features photos of friends, activism, and his child.

X user (at)2ETEKA managed to screenshot several posts before Doyle locked the account down and has been trying to draw attention to them for sometime. Yesterday, in a last ditch effort to help him I posted some of these to my own X account. It worked and soon Benjamin Doyle was trending in New Zealand and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters had posted about it too.

New Zealand X ((#)nzpol) immediately split into two main camps: those horrified by the account and those defending the MP. There is a third camp of those on the centre-right who seem to always be silent when there is controversy and prefer to wait for people like me to clear the minefield for them to safely comment later.

A lot of serious allegations are being made on X about Doyle in relation to his alt Instagram account. I will not repeat those here as I have not seen concrete evidence to substantiate the very damning claims.

What I will say is that the “BibleBeltBussy” Instagram account is one big giant red flag. It is a child safeguarding nightmare and outrageously inappropriate for a sitting MP.

To start with, the word “Bussy” is explicitly sexual. It is a portmanteau of “boy” and “pussy” and is widely used in the male gay community to refer to the male anus in the context of those in the receptive sexual role (bottoms).

Doyle’s alt Instagram account is riddled with references to “bussy” as well as other sexual innuendo in the captions like “two in the pink”1 and “bussy galore”.

He also tags his location with strange places that are clearly not his current where he is. They have strange names like “Cognitive Dissonance”, “Black Hole”, and even “Faggotsville”. I was alerted to the fact that when you click the “Cognitive Dissonance” geo-tag it appears on the map in a random area outside a town called “Cumming” in Georgia, USA. This could be viewed as a further sexual reference.

This is all incredibly inappropriate, but what is really concerning is that in amongst these explicit sexual references are photos of the MP with a young child - presumably his own. One photo has raised particular concern as the child is on Doyle’s lap with their legs spread. It is this photo that is captioned “Bussy Galore” and geo-tagged to “Cognitive Dissonance”.

Any time a child is depicted on social media alongside sexual content it is a safeguarding issue. It is a red flag. Especially when adults flock to the comments leaving emoji-laden comments. The topic of parents exposing their children to the risk of attracting predators has been widely discussed online and in global media.

As I have repeatedly pointed out on X, it bears reflecting on what the reaction would be if a male National, New Zealand First, or Act MP had an alt Instagram account called “BibleBeltPussy”. This is not about Doyle’s content being homosexual in nature; it is about it being sexual full-stop.

If a male Government MP was referring to “pussy” all over their alt account and making lewd and suggestive captions, the media would rightly report on it. It isn’t appropriate and there are screenshots to prove the behaviour.

The account is also followed by much of the Green Party caucus and Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, validating that is indeed Doyle’s account. This suggests that these members of Parliament had no concerns about the safeguarding breaches on the account as well as the sexual content. A concerning fact in its own right.

Given the media has previously trawled through years of social activity of centre-right candidates to find ‘incriminating’ comments, it is frustrating that they are so reluctant to report on Doyle’s account.

Radio New Zealand reported this prior to the last election:

Tim Newman, the [ACT] party's Dunedin candidate, liked a comment on LinkedIn. The post - which was in response to a statement posted by Seymour, and said "extremist Maori might be getting expelled to the Moa Strip if they gunna keep targeting New Zealand citizens". Newman also commented on the post, saying it was "hilarious".

The New Zealand Herald reported this about another candidate at the time:

An Act candidate has resigned after her historical comments comparing Covid-19 vaccine mandates to Nazi concentration camps came to light…her comments were made almost two years ago. And then there was the reporting on then-National candidate Ryan Hamilton who made comments about fluoride nearly a decade ago.

Why won’t the media report on Green MP Benjamin Doyle’s outrageously inappropriate online behaviour?

The most simple answer is that they don’t want to. Because if they wanted to, they would. They certainly didn’t appear to have any reservations about reporting on other scandals. Even the sexual ones. Even the ones that were thin on details and evidence.

Newsroom and Marc Daalder were comfortable with hiding behind weak caveats in order to point the finger at David Seymour. They admitted the content of the messages Seymour sent were not inappropriate but still managed to cast shadows of sinister intent over the Act Party leader.

Mr Daalder has a lot more material in the screenshots from Benjamin Doyle’s “BibleBeltBussy” Instagram account. There is plenty of ‘suggestion’ that the Green MP’s repetitive use of sexual language and innuendo alongside images of children, is wildly inappropriate.

Former National MP Andrew Falloon’s political career came to a grinding halt after he sent an “indecent image” to a young woman. It was clarified that she was over the age of 18, but Falloon was in his late 30s and married. The young woman’s parents approached then-Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern about it and she referred them to then-Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins. No criminal charges were filed.

The New Zealand media had no trouble reporting on this matter. They clearly did not fear defamation. When further allegations of ‘sexting’ and inappropriate images were revealed, the media were eager to continue reporting. One newspaper even went so far to track down his parents and question them about his sexting, nudes, and quitting Parliament.

Stuff, Radio New Zealand, The Guardian, The Spinoff, NZ Herald, ONE News - everyone was publishing articles and opinion pieces. Presumably they had seen screenshots from the young women Falloon texted. Sufficient evidence to report on the matter.

Another former National MP Jami-Lee Ross is a bizarre and undoubtedly narcissistic individual and for a time there he was a one-man headline generator. His scandals were numerous and his wounds mostly self-inflicted. But let’s consider what the media were willing to report on, with how little evidence, and with startling aggression without fear of defamation.

Newsroom presents, on the condition of anonymity, the stories of four women and the relationships which they now believe saw them variously groomed, used for access to information and power, and abused. Each saw the MP speak out on Tuesday denying his leaders’ allegations of “harassment”, saying he was raised to respect all women. Yesterday Ross, who is married with children, told journalists he was happy with how he had conducted his personal life and warned against anyone in politics trying to “lift the bedsheets”. However, each of the women interviewed below wanted to speak out, now, to set the record straight.

The contents of a text message which sparked National's call to police regarding Jami-Lee Ross' welfare has been revealed. Ross is understood to have been sitting in his car mulling over a previous text exchange with his former lover, a National MP, before sending her a response stating: "You get your wish." It was these four words which reportedly raised the alarm. The former lover alerted a senior member of Bridges' office, ultimately leading to Ross being found by police then taken to Middlemore Hospital's mental health unit.

The New Zealand Herald were happy to report on an incredibly sensitive matter - mental illness and a sitting MP being admitted to the psychiatric ward against his will - based on what they “understood” to be true. It seems likely they saw screenshots of the text. It would be interesting to know how they assessed the risk of reporting on this compared to reporting on Doyle’s Instagram account.

About five years after his original fall from grace - skipping a whole lot of drama in between - Jami-Lee Ross again found himself under the media spotlight. This time because of his new career as a pimp.

Newsroom were there to breathlessly record that:

“Controversial former MP Jami-Lee Ross is running a downtown Auckland escort agency under the alias Dylan Rose…”

While the story is intriguing, and I definitely engaged in the gasps and gossips, is the continued fall from grace of a former MP more newsworthy than the sexualised online content and safeguarding red flags of a current sitting MP?

While we are on that theme, is the story of a current MP captioning a photo with a child “Bussy Galore” and geotagging it to a random spot just outside of a place called “Cumming” in the United States, not as newsworthy as an MP being a dick to wait staff?

I swear, Aaron Gilmore has every reason to feel very aggrieved given the comparatively low-level ‘crime’ that lead to his resignation.

The Christchurch lawyer who dined with shamed MP Aaron Gilmore on a boozy night in Hanmer Springs stands by his allegations that the list MP threatened to get the prime minister's office involved to have a waiter sacked.

Goodness. There’s that word “allegations” again. Stuff were comfortable reporting on Gilmore’s obnoxious behaviour based on the word of the guy he was dining with. The kind of person who runs to the media after having dinner with someone.

Is a red hat with the words MAGA on it more newsworthy than a current sitting MP having alt Instagram account called “BibleBeltBussy”? Especially given the hat was to be displayed alongside merchandise from the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Is a current sitting MP captioning photos on his alt Instagram account with sexual innuendo like “two in the pink…” and using the geo-tag “Faggotsville” more newsworthy than a then-16-year-old behaving appallingly during a boarding school hazing prank? Maybe? Sam Uffindell’s scandal was certainly a doozey, but it was historical.

But what about Golriz? I hear you ask. She was a Green MP and the media went after her. Yes, they did. Eventually.

The media were aware of the allegations against the shoplifting politician, but who broke the story? Philip Crump, media outsider who was at the time working for Newstalk ZB’s ZB Plus (now defunct). Other journalists tried to talk him out of pursuing the story. He had to fight to get it published.

It seemed to me at the time (I was receiving tidbits from lots of different people in the media and politics) that Philip was seen as having stepped out of bounds for reporting on the story. It was in poor taste to go after it. This is outrageous to me because it is clearly in the public interest to know that a member of Parliament is a chronic shoplifter, but also because their reticence is so selective.

Politicians on the right are generally fair game.

There are several personal scandals of left wing politicians - some could be considered in the public interest, some not - that I can think of off the top of my head that the media collectively ignored. There are open secrets that journalists in the press gallery, in particular, think are their’s to keep because they are special enough to be privy to the salacious details, but the public cannot be trusted with them. Are there scandals on the right wing that have never been reported on? I am sure there are. But those secrets are much fewer and journalists are much more willing to trade on them for headlines.

The NZ Herald has chimed in and apparently, it’s all OK!

BECAUSE it’s about pedophilia?

The Green Party says MP Benjamin Doyle has been subjected to “immense” death threats and abuse over one of the MP’s social media accounts.

Doyle is the Green Party spokesperson for Takatāpui and Rainbow Communities, ACC, Internal Affairs, Associate Health (Sexual & Reproductive Health) and Associate Education (Māori and ECE).

Among their social media profiles is an Instagram profile under the name “Biblebeltbussy”. The account is private and now says it is “ON HIATUS”.

The word “bussy” is slang used by some members of the queer community and is commonly understood to refer to a male’s anus.

According to screenshots posted to social media, the account posted a photo of Doyle and a child with the caption: “bussy galore”.

Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick said this morning “members of any minority community, like our rainbow community, are accustomed to using and co-opting terms that may not be well understood by external groups, oftentimes with irreverence and absurdity”.

“The central conspiracy here is that the use of such a word on a private account by an MP, before they were an MP, is inherently suspicious,” she said.

The date of the post is October 2023, predating Doyle becoming an MP (Doyle was declared elected in October 2024 after the Greens voted to remove Darleen Tana from Parliament).

