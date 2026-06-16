This appears to come out of this

Today “Rainbow Action Tamaki” sent me a letter threatening legal action against my previous post calling them a self-important, egotistical, bunch of rent-a-crowd protesters when they protested about NZFirst’s definition of a woman bill last Sunday.

They want me to delete my post, apologise, and donate money to their ‘charity’.

My post is now passing 1.7million views on Facebook. So no. I won’t be deleting it with all the positive responses it is receiving from kiwis with common sense who are backing our stance.

We also won’t be donating any money to their cause mainly due to not knowing which kind of flag it will be spent purchasing seeing as they can’t make their mind up what protest they are at.

And as for me saying I’m sorry:

I am sorry. I am sorry that you have proven us right. Your egos know no bounds.

I called you a bunch of egotistical mouth-breathers who think the universe revolves around you – and this threat of legal action, thinking that you are the most important thing in this whole conversation, is precisely why ordinary kiwis have had a gutsful of you and your rent-a-crowd.

If you want to take me to court, go ahead, we will ensure we use discovery to read all the emails and communications you had with the Green Party and whomever else you coordinate with and find out who is really behind all of this.

And for the last time, this isn’t about you. We couldn’t give a rat’s derriere about what you do in your private lives, what colour you want to dye your hair, or whether you want to identify as they or them or a lamppost.

Our stance and our bill is about the rights, safety, and protection of women and girls who want safe spaces and bathrooms, fairness in sports, and to protect their rights as women. If you seriously want to protest against that cause then you will find yourself on the wrong side of history.

We would wish you luck in your journey to figure that out, but it seems you would be too stupid to know what to do with it.

SOURCE

And there is this