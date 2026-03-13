Will we soon belong to the machine?

This is one of the longest articles I have ever written - but also one of the most important. You can now dismiss this as a conspiracy theory or fairy tale - or you can think about these strange “coincidences” for yourself. I’ll go back to NCIS Gibbs rule number 39 - There are no coincidences.

We are heading towards a “climax” that will change many things in this world. To a point where there will be more so-called “intelligence hybrids” than real people. What does that mean? The aim of the 4th Industrial Revolution is to connect humans with machines - with AI. The activation of the artificially created interface between biology and machine. Most people still think that this is only possible with a surgically implemented chip - which is not the case. We have liquid crystals and self-organization - together they can very well build chips in your body or in your brain. Even more, a complete information network. And once this has been achieved, there only needs to be a targeted “connection” to a globally controlled satellite system that connects your brain with a new source of information. At this point I would like to refer to the excellent work of Dr. David Nixon and the pluged in phenomenon. Can be found under this link

He was able to show the chip reality more clearly than anyone else.

We are close to this point of singularity. But even if all the media repeat the slogan from Starship Enterpreis over and over again - “We are the Borg - resistance is futile” - it is a programming that I only have to give of myself if it is very possible to resist it. Let’s proceed step by step. We have two components here that interlock. One is chemical and the other is based on electromagnetism. Let’s start with the chemical one. The information network in your body consists of a graphene grid that is cross-linked with iron oxide. The iron gets the technology from our RBCs - as we have seen many times now. The quantum dots attack the RBCs and destroy their membrane - this is a variant of how the iron is released in the body and then stored in mostly fibers until further use.

Iron storage was discussed in this article. LINK At the same time, our wbcs are driven into an almost hopeless defensive struggle, where they too are completely exploited. Currently, a study entitled: Graphene Oxide Elicits Membrane Lipid Changes and Neutrophil - Extracellular Trap Formation is circulating through the net and is being touted as a glimmer of hope, as the wbcs have a way to neutralize graphene oxide. Brief summary: In this study, the authors used ToF-SIMS (Time-of-Flight Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry) and other imaging techniques, among others, to demonstrate that graphene oxide leads to a pronounced disruption of the lipid composition of the plasma membrane of human neutrophils, including a decrease in cholesterol and an increase in oxidized cholesterol species, and that this interaction induces the formation of neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs). In quantum physics, round rings are typically used as ring resonators (optical) or superconducting rings (SQUIDs) to precisely control quantum waves, photons or magnetic fluxes. These rings are clearly visible here in a “remodeled” leukocyte.

Unfortunately, I cannot really agree with the glimmer of hope for the neutralization of graphene oxide, because if we read the study, we see what we see all too often in the blood - wbcs that cannot defend themselves against the artificial and synthetic substances and resort to their last defense measure, where they dissolve completely, becoming a net, which is toxic. It is a normal process that they perform not only when graphene is present, but whenever nothing else helps. The problem? Neutrophils have several nuclei and therefore their decay products contain a lot of raw materials such as nucleic acids, urea, phosphates and neutrophil elastase. These NETs that form persist extracellularly and have an antimicrobial effect, but are also strongly pro-inflammatory. The nuclear DNA of the nuclei and mitochondria in particular form this NET, as does some mRNA. The whole thing has an effect on chronic inflammation, thrombosis and autoimmune diseases. This NETosis not only leaves behind immune structures, but also a local, highly reactive chemical environment consisting of nucleic acid degradation products, phosphates, ions, lipids and redox metabolites. But what is completely overlooked is that we have here the raw materials for the construction of a third DNA strand, which is built up by technology. Article on triple DNA

Neutrophil elastase is used by technology to camouflage its “factories” that produce new substances so that the immune system does not attack them. This has also been shown several times. Gold nanoparticles additionally trigger this function in the wbcs - see study above. Here is information from one of the first remote viewing sessions, which later proved to be true.

Let’s come back to the iron oxide and the graphene The graphene in the body arranges itself in a north and south direction due to external pulsating frequency patterns in the body and can polarize itself. At the same time, it builds iron oxide into its grid and everything accumulates under the skin. Unfortunately, this also corresponds to the information from the RV sessions, in which all organs are given new membranes by the technology in order to become more resistant. The iron oxide that is extracted from the erys have an affinity and create a mesh network that is contained in some hydrogels, but also as an active subcutaneous skin interface. So we need a way to prevent the hydrogels from building up Reduce the toxicity of graphene oxide and its inflammatory effect Prevent the iron oxide from participating in the network formation Point 1 - is possible with Novalytic See my Novalytic “Trilogy” Hydrogel cracked!!!! They are on the way out... - Finally Hydrogels and the substances they produce communicate with each other!!! Regression of the hydrogels to rudimentary structures – and Pandora’s box... Point 2 is largely achieved by Insuless The evaluations of Insuless are available to my paid subscribers - LINK - they show a strengthening and protective capacity of the DNA in combination with a stronger regenerative capacity. The medical and clinical analyses available to Maria Crisler confirm this information. Point 3 by apo-lactoferrin - which can break into the chemical process as follows: Apo-lactoferrin or lactoferrin is the way we repurpose their iron oxide nanoparticles. 1. Apo-lactoferrin has a stronger binding affinity. 2. Lactoferrin has a stronger binding affinity than the construction of the hydrogel 3. Graphene and iron oxide np have an affinity and create a mesh network that is included in some hydrogels, but also as active under the skin interface 4. So we extract the iron oxide and dissociate the construction 5. The iron oxide is broken down by living and normally functioning white blood cells 6. It is then transported to the liver 7. Copper traces ensure that ceruloplasmin can recycle the iron for the red blood cells 8. The red blood cells are accumulated again and iron oxide and graphene are excreted from the body in different ways. 9. The polymers are completely dissociated, they no longer have a charge and the smart particles are removed 10. The use of sea buckthorn omega 7 oil ensures that the cell membranes are strengthened again So much for the chemical component

Let’s move on to the electromagnetic part, which could be applied at the same time. The interface between biology and machine is achieved via various mechanisms. One is the 26 GHz or 26.5 GHz, which is intended to create a direct connection with biology in combination with nano and micro routers in the body. This is the so-called K-band of the satellite masses currently in orbit. K-band = 18-27 GHz, short waves, good resolution, but sensitive to water - ideal for radar and short-range radio. Let’s keep this in mind, with the information that the satellites are currently beginning to be lowered in orbit - i.e. brought into lower atmospheric layers. The K band covers 18-27 GHz, which corresponds to a wavelength of approx. 1.1-1.7 cm. This definition comes from the IEEE radar designation and is used internationally. The range is dampened by water in the atmosphere, which means that a short distance works much better. In combination, many people have noticed that our blood plasma no longer behaves like water, but has taken on a different viscosity. It no longer dries out! In addition, we have heaps of micro-antennas in our body, which can also be seen to work to amplify a signal within our body. They act like diode rectifiers to convert alternating current into direct current. The nano and micro routers - which generate codes, the known Mac addresses are part of the system. The microantennas were also a topic in connection with Novalytic in a whiteboard session on 10.09.2024

Since the orientation of the graphene oxide plays an important role in the function of this system - how do we successfully irritate this system? We need an electromagnetic pulse in the low-frequency range with a square wave - not sinusoidal, which creates a frequency between 30 and 50 Hz. And this is where the “devices” that go back to Tony Pantalleresco come into play.

There has been much discussion about the Triangle or the Sypk - but the permanent use of these devices irritates the alignment and polarization of the graphene oxide, which is exactly our goal. The effect is on the whole body and not specifically seen in the blood, which has led many not to think twice about it.

Here is a video showing how crystalline structures that had formed in the blood are dissolved by the “magnetic field fan” - video shot in real time - not accelerated. The same technology behind the Spike and the Triangle. Oil lens magnification 100x

Link to the Article Whisker formation with methylene blue - a surprising discovery We have used a similar method to prevent this alignment of substances in drinking water: Info under this link

The antennas are designed to amplify the signal in the body. What we are trying to do here in combination is to prevent the completion of the entire self-organization. Now, in the course of this planned process, we have the following situation: The raw materials for this “construction” of this artificial technical network is present in all human bodies and in nature everywhere, sometimes more sometimes less. The construction has been in full swing for several years now - as you can see from my substack of past articles alone. How do I now interconnect the systems? Prerequisite no. 1 is a weak geomagnetic field, preferably with failure of the Schuhmann frequency. We often have this across the board. Because when the Schuhmann frequency fails, our brain begins to search for a new stable frequency of its own accord, because we are all attached to it. The next step is the sun with its strong influence. This is greatly reduced when we have a global solar eclipse - like this year on August 12, 2026. Now a power grid could still be a disruptive factor, whereby a simultaneous blackout would fit well. In addition, the atmosphere must be very rich in ions and the magnetic field must be disturbed for good transmission performance - this has also been the case since November 20, 2025 at the latest, since we have a severely damaged Van Allen belt. (I can’t go into every topic explicitly - but information is available to my Paid Subscribers) In addition, the satellites will be lowered in orbit, or even in combination, in order to reach deeper layers of the atmosphere. The picture is linked to the corresponding video.

Side question: If I lower satellites, the diameter of the sphere and thus the surface area where these thousands of satellites are located does not get bigger, it gets smaller - i.e. less space - and that is supposed to cause fewer collisions? Wasn’t that already known beforehand? Satellites are supposed to be able to fall out of orbit faster than further up - don’t they have propulsion to let them crash and then be replaced? If you think about it, the safety arguments are illogical. The volume loss of the orbital sphere is reduced by 33.5% as a result of this lowering, which amounts to a surface shrinkage of 12.73% and a 12.7-fold approach to the earth. The only thing that could still make sense is that its orbit shortens by 95.5 minutes to 94 minutes. The signal has to travel less distance , so there is less attenuation . This can either enable higher data rates or achieve the same data rate with lower transmission power . For users, this means more stable Internet connections in weak reception situations. The disadvantages of attenuation: Atmospheric resistance increases : At 480 km there is still a light atmosphere → Satellites lose altitude faster and require more boosts for stationary operation. Lifetime may decrease as fuel for orbit corrections is consumed faster More satellites must remain in operation to ensure the same global coverage So why are they really lowering? We have an increase in signal strength & bandwidth for better data collection at the cost of higher maintenance and shorter satellite life . Conclusion - better communication with the Internet of Everything. Back to the actual topic… So what happens when the network in the body is completed, the conditions for a clear 26 GHz signal on planet Earth are created and begins to become active and all possible interference factors have just been prevented? Your brain will be connected to the satellite system, which is under AI control. Please take another look at the information where, especially in vaccinated people, the reaction to the 4 HZ - i.e. where the subconscious influences our brain - has been greatly altered.

So where does the information that appears in your head come from? I’ve left out a lot of information because otherwise it wouldn’t be an article but a book, but I think the timetable is clear. Anyone who thinks that the connection with AI will lead to a further development of intelligence should bear the following in mind. Our brain is both a transmitter and a receiver and has primarily stored memories. Memories alone, even if they are combined collectively, will not give rise to new ideas and developments that are truly spectacular. That is pure mind. All truly groundbreaking things have come from geniuses in dreams or other intuition. But this will clearly be cut off by the hybridization process. And if someone comes back to me with science - science has become nothing more than a profit-driven business. All information that does not generate profit is no longer preserved there. Biological life has nothing to do with a controlling monetary system - no matter what currency or digital crypto stuff. Pure distraction. Or has nobody noticed that the energy for the production of cryptocurrencies will soon be generated by your body? This is only possible if you are connected to this system. You are the battery for the technology in your body. Which should also result in a shorter lifespan. Finally, I would like to thank all those who were willing to collaborate on possible solutions without having their dollar signs on their faces. Many thanks to Maria Crisler who tirelessly maintains the biological and natural chemistry in the body. Many thanks to Eric - FM8, who has taken the trouble to make much of his knowledge available to everyone To all the unnamed contributors who have gathered information with their microscopy work and kept track of the thousands of images. And not to forget, with the help of remote viewing, being able to see completely new ideas and connections that would not be possible with a simple brain shaped only by memories! Here I would like to link the video from La Quinta Columna, which goes into more detail about the event on 12.08.2026. As I said - take a look at everything, make up your own mind and then decide for yourself what or how much of it could correspond to reality. As I’ve already said - you don’t have to agree with everything, but by rejecting one person or another because you don’t like their nose, you shouldn’t reject or overlook important information. I only watched this video more seriously because the date coincided with one of my future targets for the month of August 2026. That makes you prick up your ears...

The video of La Quinta Columna is linked above the picture.

Global Hybridization Agenda 2026

