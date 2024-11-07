the Expose,

6 November, 2023

Wireless-fidelity (“Wi-Fi”) is harmful due to radio-frequency radiation exposure, pulse-modulated RF carrying data, extremely low frequency (“ELF”) effect on the brain and the Wi-Fi memory effect in body tissues.

One of the unwanted effects of ELFs, Keith Cutter believes, is brainwave entrainment, where an external stimulus synchronises brainwaves with its frequency.

ELF refers to electromagnetic fields with frequencies between approximately 3 to 30Hz, which is the same range as our brains. Our brains operate within a range of frequencies, with different brainwave states corresponding to specific activities:

Delta Waves (0.5-4Hz): Associated with deep sleep, relaxation, and healing.

Theta Waves (4-8Hz): Linked to meditation, daydreaming, and increased creativity.

Alpha Waves (8-12Hz): Correspond to relaxation, closed eyes and decreased cortical activity.

Beta Waves (13-30Hz): Related to attention, mental activity and cognitive processing.

Gamma Waves (30-44Hz): Involved in sensory processing, working memory and higher-order cognitive functions.

Cutter is most concerned about ELFs at 10Hz from Wi-Fi and other sources.

In the presence of a persistent 10Hz signal, due to entrainment, the brain can shift toward that frequency. As noted above, at 10Hz the brain has decreased cortical activity.

Cortical activity refers to the electrical and chemical signals generated by neurons within the cerebral cortex, the outer layer of the brain responsible for, among other things, cognition.

“This entrainment effect, over time, could create a state where you’re more easily influenced – a ‘suggestible state’. In this state, the brain is more receptive to external input, whether it’s media, marketing or even subconscious influences,” Cutter writes. “We’re talking about the possibility of mind control.”

By Keith Cutter

I loathe Wi-Fi for what it has stolen from my clients – their health, peace, livelihoods and, arguably, their lives. I loathe it because it divides us, turning places of work, worship and dwelling into uninhabitable wastelands. I loathe it for its insidious power to lure people unknowingly into a life forever marked by electrical sensitivity and for how it recruits the unaware – “useful idiots” – into harming not only themselves but those around them, deepening the tragedy of this unseen force.

Why is Wi-Fi so often named as the cause of a shattering of health and vitality among my clients and fellow sufferers? What exactly is it about Wi-Fi that seems so incompatible with life? Why, despite the knowledge of harm, do we continue to accept and expect it everywhere? What are the solutions?

Of course, in simplest terms, Wi-Fi exposure equates to radio-frequency radiation exposure – that’s obvious – but the potential harm seems far out of proportion to what might be expected given the measured intensity of exposure.

Transported by Sound to the Distant Past

A familiar sound, like a song or a voice, can instantly transport you back to a moment long forgotten, bringing with it vivid memories and emotions. The first time I heard Wi-Fi, I was transported back to the 1970s – I remembered that sound! Why, I wondered, am I hearing the ‘Russian Woodpecker’ on this radio-frequency (“RF”) radiation meter?

As someone who’s suffered for decades from the reckless spread of harmful man-made RF radiation and helped many others through their trials as well, I’ve developed a profound appreciation for the uniquely destructive force known as Wi-Fi. I’m not a professional scientist, researcher or doctor but I’m not without experience, and I’d like to share some of my thoughts on why I believe Wi-Fi is so uniquely harmful.

I believe there are at least four unique types of harm from Wi-Fi radiation exposure:

The radio-frequency radiation exposure itself.

A “multiplier” effect from the pulse-modulated RF carrying the data.

The 10Hz modulated ELF effect on the brain, disrupting natural rhythms.

The Wi-Fi memory effect outside the brain—captured trauma within the body’s tissues

RF Radiation in Warfare – The Moscow Embassy Affair

Perhaps the first act of warfare using radio-frequency radiation was the so-called ‘Moscow Embassy Affair’ – long before the ‘Woodpecker’, which we’ll discuss in a moment. First, I want to point out the depth and breadth of knowledge about causing harm with RF radiation that existed well before the Woodpecker came into play.

Here’s what happened in Moscow: From the 1950s to the 1970s, the US embassy in Moscow was bombarded with low-level microwave (RF) radiation, known as the Moscow Embassy Affair. This covert operation targeted embassy staff, exposing them to RF radiation at frequencies well below the thermal threshold, yet the long-term effects were profound. It raised alarms within US intelligence and spurred decades of research into the biological impacts of non-ionising radiation, uncovering links to cognitive impairments, illness and psychological effects.

Note from The Exposé: If an internet search is conducted for the “Moscow Embassy Affair” what might be returned is the Petrov Affair, which refers to a series of events involving Soviet spies and espionage activities at the Australian Embassy in Moscow during the 1950s. The “Moscow Embassy Affair” being referred to by Cutter is more commonly known as the “Moscow Signal.” From 1953 to 1976, the Soviet Union directed low-level microwave radiation at the United States Embassy in Moscow. The exposure was characterised as a daily, continuous beam of microwaves with frequencies ranging from 2.5 to 4.0 GHz, similar to those used in microwave relays, radar and satellite links.

The lesson from the Moscow Embassy Affair is clear: the harmful potential of RF radiation has been known for over 70 years, and the technology to exploit it has only become more sophisticated. Wi-Fi and the modern proliferation of Wi-Fi devices may seem benign, but the depth of what we know about the risks – and what we choose to ignore – runs far deeper than most realize.

Hearing Wi-Fi

Let’s start with ‘hearing’ Wi-Fi. When an RF meter has audio capability, it has a sound demodulation feature or audio output capability. This feature allows the meter to translate the detected RF signals into audible sound, helping users distinguish different RF sources based on the sound pattern emitted. It is beneficial for identifying the nature of the RF signal, such as Wi-Fi, cell towers, or other sources, through audio feedback.

I’ll explain what the “Russian Woodpecker” is in a moment, but first, here’s an example of what I heard the first time I experienced Wi-Fi through my meter’s sound demodulation feature compared with a historical recording of the Woodpecker from the so-called Cold War. [Note: we were unable to load a copy of the audio, please see Cutter’s article to listen.]

We’ll discuss why the similarities in the sounds between Wi-Fi and the Woodpecker are significant in a moment, but first, where did Wi-Fi come from?

What Exactly is Wi-Fi?

Of course, it’s everywhere. You get a side order of Wi-Fi radiation with every coffee at almost every coffee shop in the nation. It’s in almost every business and home. So, where did it come from? Our good old friends at the IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers), who supported and promoted the narrative that non-thermal effects are not scientifically substantiated and helped engineer the absurd SAR-based testing, were the same folks who enabled the introduction of Wi-Fi in 1997.

The IEEE’s 802.11 committee developed the initial standards for wireless local area networks (“WLANs”), which paved the way for the commercial release of Wi-Fi. Despite ongoing concerns about potential non-thermal biological effects, the IEEE focused solely on thermal effects in its safety guidelines. It asserts that as long as Specific Absorption Rate (“SAR”) levels remained below thresholds for tissue heating, Wi-Fi and similar technologies were safe. This stance has remained a cornerstone of wireless safety standards, shaping how devices are tested and regulated. Thanks, IEEE!

With Wi-Fi, there are two separate modulated radiation emissions: one for the beacon, which continuously projects RF radiation, and one for the data, which projects additional RF radiation.

The Beacon

The hammering sound of Wi-Fi’s beacon isn’t the sound of data sent from one device to another – that’s in addition to the constant hammering. The hammering is called a beacon. This beacon, pulsing steadily at 10 impulses per second in the extremely low frequency (“ELF”) range, never stops. When you have Wi-Fi “service,” you’re exposed not only to whatever the frequency of the RF, but also to this unique frequency of 10Hz.

Here’s how that works. Through pulse-width modulation, a high-frequency RF radiation emission can mimic a lower-frequency emission by controlling the duration of the pulses, creating an effect that simulates the behaviour of the lower frequency while maintaining the original high-frequency carrier. For example, a 2.4GHz stream of RF radiation can be turned on and off at specific intervals, generating both the 2.4GHz carrier emission and a 10Hz pulsed phenomenon, effectively embedding the lower frequency within the high-frequency emission.

Here’s the thing – from a technical standpoint, there’s no need for the beacon. For Wi-Fi to offer location-independent connectivity – that’s all it does, by the way, freeing you from using a wire to connect your devices – it doesn’t need the constant beacon to function. The beacon creates an unnecessary and persistent exposure to radio-frequency radiation of both the carrier frequency and the 10Hz phenomenon.

Why am I concerned about an ELF phenomenon at 10Hz? Frequencies in the extremely low frequency (“ELF”) range, especially around 10Hz, can interact with biological systems, particularly brainwaves, which naturally oscillate at similar frequencies (such as alpha waves). This raises concerns about potential neurological or physiological effects.

Unnecessary constant exposure to both the radiation from the beacon’s carrier wave plus the embedded 10Hz modulation – check.

Data Transmission

Wi-Fi transmits data through modulated RF radiation in specific industrial, scientific, and medical (“ISM”) bands. The radiation is emitted in bursts, with each burst containing encoded data packets. As data is sent, both the router and receiving device emit radiation while continuously exchanging additional radiation to verify packet integrity. This process results in an undulating emission of RF radiation from both devices throughout the communication session, regardless of data size or speed. The highest exposures occur closest to the transmitting devices and routers, but RF radiation permeates the environment, extending far beyond the transmission and reception points.

Constant radiation emission from the beacon, additional radiation emissions with a different modulation scheme on data transfer – check.

As an important aside, high-definition (“HD”) data multiplies these emissions dramatically since HD content, like 4K video, requires significantly more bandwidth and frequent packet transfers. For example, a 360p video requires around 0.5 Mbps (megabits per second), while a 4K video can demand up to 25 Mbps or more – that’s a 50-fold increase. This increased data throughput results in much more frequent and sustained bursts of RF radiation, significantly increasing emissions during streaming or high-definition activities. If you’re still using wireless you may want to turn down the video or audio resolution as an immediate method of reducing exposure.

About that Woodpecker

Here’s the official story on the Duga radar, what Americans nicknamed the “Russian Woodpecker.” In Russian, the word “Duga” means “arc” or “curve” but in the electrical sense, it specifically refers to an electrical arc, describing the curved path of an electrical discharge between two points. The Duga project, we are told, was a ‘Soviet over-the-horizon radar system’ used during the Cold War that operated on a broad range of frequencies, emitting RF radiation in a pulsed manner. When demodulated on a shortwave set (where I first heard the sound in the 1970s), it sounded like a repetitive tapping noise (10 Hz) that many could hear across the globe when tuning into active frequencies. The phenomenon was dubbed the “Russian Woodpecker” because of its sound.

The effect of Duga was pulse-modulated RF radiation projected over a variety of frequencies, primarily aimed at North America The Duga radar system was massive, with its primary antenna stretching over 700 meters long and 150 meters high. It operated at incredible power levels, arguably up to 10 megawatts.

The primary Duga antenna near Chornobyl (pictured above) stopped broadcasting in 1986, the same year as the Chornobyl nuclear disaster. Some years later, the modern plague of Wi-Fi began to spread. First, hundreds, then thousands and then millions of smaller sources of 10Hz pulse-modulated RF radiation traded for the single source from the big antenna.

Wi-Fi – More RF than the Woodpecker

But here’s the thing: The inverse square law, which tells us that radiation intensity decreases rapidly with distance, offers no comfort here. While Duga’s powerful signal diminished over long distances, the countless Wi-Fi routers and devices are right in our homes, workplaces, and public spaces – mere feet or inches from our bodies. Each router’s radiation may be lower in power than Duga, but it’s much closer, meaning that exposure levels are much higher. Instead of one distant, massive source, we now face an omnipresent web of close-range, pulse-modulated RF radiation.

IoT is Madness

The madness of the Internet of Things (“IoT”) will multiply this exposure exponentially. With every new “smart” device, from refrigerators to light bulbs to security cameras, we introduce yet another source of 10Hz pulse-modulated RF radiation into our environments. These devices, constantly connected and communicating, add to the already overwhelming burden of Wi-Fi, saturating our living spaces with radiation that is difficult to avoid. Unlike the days of Duga, where one could move far enough away to escape its reach, the IoT creates a situation where escape becomes difficult. Each device may emit at lower power, but the sheer number of sources, combined with their proximity, ensures the exposure is constant and cumulative.

Potential Cognitive Effects of 10Hz ELF Exposure

So, what’s the fascination with a 10Hz signal embedded within the stream of RF radiation? Entrainment – the reality of a frequency-following effect. The human brain operates within a range of frequencies, with different brainwave states corresponding to specific activities. The average state varies depending on what we’re doing, but its default state is governed by the Schumann resonance, a natural frequency of around 7.83 Hz that the Earth’s electromagnetic field generates. However, the brain can shift toward that frequency in the presence of a persistent 10Hz signal. This process of entrainment means that the brain, instead of maintaining its natural rhythm, follows the external signal. Over time, this can lead to a potentially significant disruption in brain function, as the constant exposure to Wi-Fi’s 10Hz pulses pushes the brain into an unnatural rhythm, overriding its connection to the Earth’s natural frequency.

The brain is your only source of reference for reality. If the brain itself is being altered, your perception of what’s happening is also altered. It’s like trying to judge the stability of a ship while standing on it in rough seas – your perspective is skewed. This entrainment effect, over time, could create a state where you’re more easily influenced – a “suggestible state.” In this state, the brain is more receptive to external input, whether it’s media, marketing or even subconscious influences. With Wi-Fi and other sources of 10Hz modulation becoming increasingly pervasive, these signals may be subtly altering how we think and respond without us even realising it.

We’re talking about the possibility of mind control, not in the Hollywood sense, but in creating an internal state different from the natural state of consciousness in which we’re involuntarily shifted from our natural connection to the Earth toward an unnatural, more suggestible rhythm. This shift, brought about by constant exposure to the 10Hz Wi-Fi beacon modulation, subtly alters our brain’s natural rhythms. Instead of being attuned to the Schumann resonance, we’re pulled into synchronisation with a synthetic rhythm – a state of consciousness that feels normal but is actually disconnected from our natural state. In this altered state, our thoughts, emotions, and perceptions may be more easily influenced by the artificial environment around us as we become entrained to its frequencies.

Traumatic Memories Stored Outside the Brain

The Wi-Fi memory effect theorises that constant exposure to Wi-Fi’s pulsed signals, particularly its 10Hz modulation, leaves a lasting imprint not just on the brain, but throughout the body. This memory is thought to be stored in the structured water that makes up a significant portion of the body’s tissues. Structured water, believed to hold information and maintain coherence, could act as a medium for retaining artificial frequencies, even after the radiation source is removed. In this theory, the body continues to resonate at the artificial 10Hz frequency, much like an echo that persists long after the sound has stopped. This could explain why some people continue to experience electromagnetic sensitivity or cognitive disruption symptoms, as the structured water in their bodies retains the influence of these synthetic rhythms, preventing a return to their natural state.

This memory effect can affect even that tiny portion of the population with a home that prevents wireless trespass of Wi-Fi. Even in meticulously shielded environments, where Wi-Fi and other sources of RF radiation are kept out, the body may continue to resonate with the artificial frequencies it was previously exposed to. The structured water throughout the body, which retains the memory of these frequencies, may cause lingering effects long after the initial exposure. This means that even in environments free from ongoing wireless intrusion, people could still experience symptoms of electromagnetic sensitivity as their bodies hold onto the disruptive patterns embedded by previous Wi-Fi exposure.

This phenomenon may explain why electromagnetic poisoning victims (electromagnetic hypersensitivity or EHS victims) get stuck in a chronic state of dysautonomia. Dysautonomia, an autonomic nervous system dysfunction, often involves an imbalance between the sympathetic and parasympathetic branches – commonly called the “fight or flight” and “rest and digest” responses. Constant exposure to pulse-modulated RF radiation like Wi-Fi may lock the body in a heightened sympathetic state, perpetuating a chronic fight-or-flight response. Even after removing wireless radiation sources, the body continues to resonate with these artificial frequencies through the memory effect stored in its structured water. This prevents a return to parasympathetic dominance, where healing and recovery occur, trapping the person in constant physiological stress. This imbalance could explain why many EHS victims struggle to recover, as their bodies remain wired for stress long after the environmental exposure has been mitigated.

The Tuning Fork Method: A Potential Aid for Recovery in RF Exclusion Zones

For those who do have access to an RF exclusion zone, the tuning fork method by Dr. Christof Plothe may help encourage your body to return to normal function more quickly. I’m not promoting tuning fork use in general, nor the idea that your life will be fine if you continue living in a toxic environment with occasional exposure to the tuning fork. Instead, I’m suggesting that ifyou have access to an exclusion zone to recover, you may want to try the fork as a potential aid in rebalancing your system. The tuning fork’s ability to restore natural frequencies could assist in resetting your body’s rhythms after prolonged exposure to pulse-modulated RF radiation, helping to accelerate the return to a state of balance. Here’s the interview already set to the proper time offset to learn about the tuning fork technique:

I’m trying this technique myself and I know others who live in pristine environments but spend time in “the burn” and are also trying it. HERE’s an affiliate link to a fork with the frequency Dr. Plothe mentions. I’d love to hear about your results if you choose to try this. This method and access to an RF exclusion zone may provide additional benefits for resetting and recovering quickly. This is not an endorsement for any and every use of tuning forks – just this specific idea – potentially accelerating a return to normal upon return to a pristine environment.

Social Engineering

There’s a social programming dimension to the normalisation of personal and familial radiation exposures, such as Wi-Fi, that helps us understand how we got here. The blind adoption of Wi-Fi into our lives can be explained by our cultured and now deep-seated desire for convenience, amusement and stimulation, which pull us into a synthetic existence that undermines health and well-being. This unconscious expectation of and surrender to the ideal of ubiquitous connectivity, which can only be delivered through RF radiation-fuelled wireless technology, disconnects us from the natural world, reinforcing harmful electromagnetic fields (“EMF”) exposures while diverting us from meaningful, life-giving connections and experiences. True transformation requires breaking free from these societal traps and mastering the mindset needed to prioritise natural over synthetic life.

Two Key Things to Consider

Watch: All the rats died within 3 minutes, a one-minute video discussing non-modulated vs modulated exposure.

Watch: No US schools willing to eliminate Wi-Fi

Solutions

You can take action today! Depending on your commitment level, there are multiple ways to achieve measurable reductions in Wi-Fi radiation in your home. Whether you’re not quite ready to completely move away from Wi-Fi or you want it gone from your home immediately, here are proven tactics for every situation.

Reduce Wi-Fi Sources in Your Home

1. Upgrade to a Wi-Fi router that eliminates the continuous beacon signal and reduces radiation intensity during data transfers. These routers also offer features like adjustable transmission power and Eco modes, minimising EMF emissions when not in use. Combine with items 2-4 below if desired.

2. Unplugging your router when not in use, especially overnight, can significantly reduce your exposure to Wi-Fi radiation. Even if you leave Wi-Fi on during the day, turning it off while you sleep reduces exposure by around one-third, without costing anything. This simple step minimises the constant emission of RF radiation from the router during times when internet access is not needed.

3. A more convenient way to turn your Wi-Fi on and off increases the chances you’ll use it regularly, thus maximising the reduction in EMF exposure. Cheap, easy, effective.

4. You can further reduce Wi-Fi radiation exposure by turning off Wi-Fi on your devices when you’re not actively using them. This simple step lowers the amount of radiation your devices emit. Plus, it’s completely free – you just need to remember to do it!

5. Purchase an adequate RF meter and learn the basics of RF hygiene through a one-hour consultation to locate other Wi-Fi sources in your home.

6. Reducing audio and video resolution can lower data usage by up to 50 times, significantly decreasing RF radiation emissions. This is because high-definition content, like 4K video (or high-res audio), requires much more bandwidth – up to 25 Mbps for 4K video compared to around 0.5 Mbps for 360p. The higher the resolution, the more data bursts occur, both in frequency and overall volume, leading to increased RF radiation. Lowering video or audio resolution is a simple, free and immediate way to reduce exposure.

Eliminate Wi-Fi Sources in Your Home

1. Go from wireless to wired computing, eliminating 100% of Wi-Fi radiation from your router and your computer. Once installed, don’t forget to turn off the Wi-Fi on your device(s).

2. Purchase an adequate RF meter and learn the basics of RF hygiene through a one-hour consultation to locate other Wi-Fi sources in your home including so-called “smart” appliances.

Eliminate or Reduce Wi-Fi Exposures from Neighbours

1. Set up a sleep sanctuary in your home based on an RF-shielded bed canopy. I can coach you through the process of determining whether or not this strategy may work in your home. It may take several sessions, but here’s how to start the process.

Conclusion

Wi-Fi is ubiquitous in modern life, saturating our homes, workplaces and public spaces with constant RF radiation. However, the harm it causes may extend far beyond the expected effects of measured RF intensity. So, why is Wi-Fi so uniquely harmful?

At its core, Wi-Fi is more than just an RF emitter – it introduces a complex set of additional stressors that amplify its impact. The continuous beacon signal, pulsing at 10Hz, mimics the brainwave frequencies that govern our natural rhythms, like alpha waves, raising concerns about how this constant exposure could disrupt the brain’s normal functioning. In addition, the pulse-modulated nature of the RF transmission carrying data compounds the potential harm through a multiplier effect. These modulated emissions do not just affect the brain; they can leave an imprint on the body’s tissues, creating lasting trauma stored in the structured water that composes much of the human body.

Unlike a single radiation source, today’s Wi-Fi surrounds us from all sides, far closer to our bodies, making the risk of long-term exposure more dangerous. The proliferation of Wi-Fi-enabled devices in the Internet of Things (“IoT”) only worsens this problem, as each new device adds another layer of radiation to our already saturated environments. Unfortunately, many people – “useful idiots” – are actively and intentionally multiplying Wi-Fi emissions in their homes, unknowingly affecting the health of their families and their communities. With Wi-Fi modulating at the same 10Hz frequency embedded in its signals, our brainwaves may be altered in ways that lead to cognitive disruption, mood changes and even a greater susceptibility to influence.

The effects of Wi-Fi are cumulative and the more devices we surround ourselves with, the greater the risk. While there are ways to shield oneself and recover, like creating true RF exclusion zones or using potential aids like tuning forks to help re-balance the body’s rhythms – the best strategy is prevention. Reducing Wi-Fi exposure and recognising its uniquely harmful nature is the first step toward reclaiming health and vitality in an increasingly wireless world.

Note About Affiliate Links

Some of the links in this document are affiliate links. If you make a purchase through one of these links, I may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. Your support helps me continue producing content on these critical topics.

About the Author

Keith Cutter, a 39-year survivor of electromagnetic poisoning, is the president of EMF Remedy, an American company which serves Spokane, Coeur d’ Alene, Sandpoint and Greater Inland Northwest residents providing home assessment and remediation of harmful man-made electromagnetic radiation. He publishes articles on a Substack page titled ‘EMF Wisdom’ and hosts a podcast called ‘EMF Remedy’.