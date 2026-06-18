Iran and the US are set to sign a memorandum of understanding this Friday, June 19, at Bürgenstock in Switzerland — and our sources say an Israeli plot to derail it may be hanging over the ceremony. In this episode, Pepe Escobar, Zulfiqar Ali, and Larry Johnson break down the breaking intel: the alleged assassination threat against an Iranian signatory, Pakistan's blunt warning to Tel Aviv ("you'll hear directly from us"), and why the venue was moved to a secure, Qatari-owned mountain site hosted by Pakistan.



We connect the dots the headlines are missing: the hidden oil clock and Strait of Hormuz reality (it won't fully reopen for months because of mines), the 60-day, 14-point MOU, Iran's strike threats that bent Donald Trump, and the deepening China–Russia–Iran alignment behind every mediated term. We also cover JD Vance and Ghalibaf as the Friday signatories, Bennett vs. Netanyahu, the $24bn in frozen Iranian assets, and the global recession/de-dollarization stakes for your wallet.



Guests: Pepe Escobar (veteran geopolitical correspondent), Larry Johnson (former CIA analyst), hosted by Zulfiqar Ali. Some claims in this episode are source-based and developing; we flag verification status on screen. Transition Protocol is a serious, source-driven geopolitical and economic analysis channel focused on evidence-based breakdowns of global power shifts.



Important comments from Larry Johnson

Comments from Larry Johnson on THIS report.

I continue to believe that the full effects of the supply disruption caused by losing 44% of the world’s supply of helium, which is essential for not only producing medical equipment like MRIs but also computer chips; the shortage of fertilizer caused by the drop-off of potash and sulfur; and then the disruption to the oil markets—this has not yet been reflected in the raging inflation, rising unemployment, and declining economies.

That’s what’s coming, and it’s not just for one country. It’s for the world. The global effects of this have yet to be fully felt, and when that hits, it will be against this backdrop that the war against Iran will have even more damaging repercussions than the West is prepared to absorb.

>> Absolutely. And there’s something that unfortunately I received while I was in the middle of another podcast before talking to you guys. I received it from one of my old-school U.S. sources.

Zulfiqar Al: Now in Europe, an extremely detailed report about what could happen in mid-August when the Strategic Petroleum Reserve of the U.S. will be going down the drain. As Larry mentioned, Trump has these numbers, and apparently he freaked out completely. This is possibly the number one reason for “we need Hormuz open now, by all means necessary.”

And still, like Larry mentioned, because of the mines, it will not be enough to restore full circulation. Only tankers that will go along Iranian territorial waters—the 12 miles near Qeshm Island. In fact, that’s what they were doing before, even during the American blockade. That’s it. You cannot go through the center of the Strait of Hormuz. Impossible, because it’s mined, and it’s going to take at least six months.

So it won’t be a full restoration of trade through Hormuz. It will be a palliative, let’s put it this way. But the numbers for what could happen starting in mid-August—then it’s the total collapse of the global economy if that happens.

>> You simply cannot eliminate one billion barrels of oil with no consequences.

>> It’s absolutely out of the question. And obviously, so far Trump was not thinking about it. Apparently he started thinking about it only a few days ago when he saw these numbers.