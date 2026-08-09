When The Power of Now had been out about a year, letters started arriving from every direction. Buddhist monks. Christian nuns. People in prison. People close to death. Then a famous news magazine reviewed the book, and the reviewer summed it up in two words.

Mumbo jumbo.

Eckhart Tolle tells this story with some amusement, because of what the magazine happened to be called. Time. A book about the timeless dimension of consciousness, handed to a reviewer at a magazine named after the very thing the book is about.

He uses it to make a point about the mind. The human mind is potentially a magnificent tool. It solves problems, it creates remarkable things.

But something has gone wrong with it.

A large share of our thinking is not only unnecessary but destructive, problem-making rather than problem-solving, and on a collective level the strangeness seems to be increasing.

Most people are completely identified with that mind. There is a script running, built out of conditioning absorbed since childhood, and it decides what you say, what you do, and how you react.

Something is controlling you and you assume it is you. You can see it plainly in the person on the street having an argument out loud with nobody.

Most of us are doing the same thing, only silently, and often just as angrily. Look closely at someone lost in that stream and you notice something odd.

There is no one quite there.

An absence, rather than a presence.

Which is why the present moment matters so much, and why sensing stillness is the doorway into the deeper dimension underneath the personality. Eckhart goes much further into this in the full session.

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