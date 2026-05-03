In this episode of The Dot Connector, we break down why the upcoming "Disclosure Day" and mainstream UFO files are only a fraction of the story. We explore the illusion of time, the biological computer of the human body, and the hidden entities operating from deep underground military bases (DUMBs).



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