Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump is ready to act "immediately" as a peace broker in the war between Russia and Ukraine if elected in November, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in a letter to EU leaders.

The letter is addressed to European Council President Charles Michel and the 26 leaders of EU member states and was written after Orban held talks with Trump in the US, as well as the presidents of Ukraine, Russia and China.

"I can (…) state with certainty that after his victory in the elections, he will not wait until his inauguration. (Trump) will be ready to act as a peace broker immediately. He has detailed plans with the right foundations for this ," the Hungarian Prime Minister pointed out in his letter.

Besides, Trump has often stated that he could, if he were president of the USA, end the war in Northern Europe in 24 hours!

Nationalist leader Orban, a longtime Trump supporter, made surprise visits to Kiev, Moscow and Beijing last week on a sort of "peacekeeping mission" after his country took over the rotating EU presidency, angering internationalists in Brussels. and Washington.

In the letter, Orbán assessed that US President Joe Biden is making "tremendous efforts" to remain in the race for the presidential election and hinted that he is "not capable of changing the current pro-war policy of the US" .

Besides, Orban estimated that the eventual election of Trump would change the balance between the US and the EU in terms of financial support for Ukraine, with the Europeans expected to be at a disadvantage.

"Our European strategy in the name of transatlantic unity has copied the pro-war policy of the USA. Until now, we have not had a sovereign and independent European strategy or plan of political action" , he stressed.

"I suggest we discuss whether continuing this policy makes sense for the future," he added.

Orbán also proposed "reopening direct channels of diplomatic communication with Russia" while maintaining high-level contacts with Kiev, as well as holding talks with China "on how the next peace conference will be held."