1/ Iran has now openly threatened to shut the Strait of Hormuz... 25% of the world's oil moves through this one chokepoint. A top Iranian defence official announced it publicly. Most people shrug this off… but it’s a massive mistake. This one action could collapse the Western economy within months...

Iran is planning to close the Strait of Hormuz

2/ Why? Because up to 20 million barrels of oil per day flow through that strait. Block it, and oil shoots to $150… $200… even $300 per barrel. I’ve modelled the likely scenarios based on past crises, and it's grim...

“Oil prices could rise to $300 a barrel due to the escalation in the Middle East” — Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein

3/ Here’s the breakdown: At $120: Intermittent disruptions, inflation spike At $180: US Navy intervenes, markets panic At $250: Global recession kicks in At $300+: We enter full economic depression That’s before we talk about social unrest...

Oil hitting $100 = recession accelerated +30% oil shocks have always led to a recession since 1972 The only exception was 2020 But consumers had a $3.5 trillion savings buffer That’s not the case today

4/ Most people think “I don’t work in oil, why should I care?” Here’s why: Oil touches EVERYTHING. Your food. Your job. Your heating. Your transport. Your delivery truck. The phone you’re reading this on. It’s the base layer of modern civilisation...

Here’s a few facts on #Iran

• Iran has the 4th largest proven crude oil reserves in the world. • Iran holds the 2nd largest natural gas reserves globally (after Russia). Geostrategic Importance: Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil shipping route. A regional power linking the Middle East, Central Asia, and South Asia. Probably nothing.

5/ At $300 oil, expect this: Gas at $10/gallon in the US 25%+ food price surge by autumn Entire supply chains break Stock markets fall hard Stagflation returns Civil unrest explodes It won’t take years. It’ll take months...

Iran will not only hit back harder at Israel, but also destroy its infrastructure. If the US intervenes, its investments in the entire Middle East will be in ruins and we will watch the world economy collapse as the oil markets explode. So watch out.

6/ The UK and Europe will be hit worst... Already energy-insecure. Already dealing with inflation. A price shock like this would collapse small businesses, push heating bills to record highs, and flood the streets with protests. France 2018 Yellow Vests? That was mild compared to this...

The British pound dropped as geopolitical tensions spiked after Israel launched strikes on Iran, causing investors to flee to safer assets like the U.S. dollar

7/ And guess what? Gold is already signalling the alarm. We’ve broken $3,400. Big institutions and central banks are moving early. They're not waiting for CNN to catch up. They never do. They're protecting themselves while the public stays distracted...

8/ And governments? They’ll respond the way they always do: Austerity Rationing Higher taxes Price caps (which create more shortages) Blame games That’s why you need to protect yourself. The cavalry isn’t coming...

9/ History repeats in oil. Every major oil shock triggered: Recession. Protests. Currency shifts. Power realignments. War. This time, it could trigger all five at once...

10/ So what can you do? Learn how to protect your money with real assets Understand where gold fits in this shift Get educated before the panic starts If you wait for the headlines, it's too late...

12/ Double down on your math and history. I hope we avoid the worst, but if we don't, you'll be glad you didn't sit still. Stay alert. Stay sharp. Stay prepared.