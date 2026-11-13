THE COUP IS UNDERWAY‼️



Today, the rightful president of the Constitutional Court, Bogdan Świeczkowski, stood before the locked gates—the final ruling of the Supreme Court in hand. The police refused him entry.



“I demand that the gate be opened and the lawful president be let in!” he shouted. No response.

Anyone who ignores the Supreme Court’s ruling and locks out the lawful president is committing an open attack on the constitution.

This is the coup underway.