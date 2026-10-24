Go back a little while people were targeted for just this and preppers were treated as threats.

They were “causing shortages, apparently”.

Now the British government is asking people to stock up.

Why?

In Doomsday Warning, UK Tells Families to Stock Up Amid Threat of Cyberattacks, Rogue AI | GRAVITAS

A major cybersecurity scare has triggered urgent global patching efforts, millions of reported hacking attempts and precautionary shutdowns of some online services. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella called the incident unusual, saying he had not seen anything like it in a long time. India's CERT-In has issued a critical-severity warning over two PHP vulnerabilities that could let attackers execute malicious code remotely, expose memory and potentially compromise affected systems.



From Neil McCoy-Ward

🚨 After What THEY Just Declared - You NEED To Prepare Immediately… !

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