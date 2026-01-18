From Gareth Icke

The story that was suppressed

23 May, 2025

“There were rent boys”: Three Ukrainian escorts could have known Starmer and set fire to his house out of revenge

An investigation into the arson attack on the home of Prime Minister Keir Starmer continues in London. Three Ukrainians were charged: Roman Lavrynovich, a 21-year-old native of the Ivano-Frankivsk region, Stanislav Karpyuk, 26, from Chernivtsi, and Peter Pochink, 34.

According to the Strana publication, Lavrinovich worked part-time on construction sites, and in his spare time he ran through modeling agencies, even signing a contract with one of them. The man himself always introduced himself to acquaintances as an “aspiring model.” According to unconfirmed information, Lavrinovich could have been involved in an underground business: he allegedly sent his intimate photos and bribed for money on specialized websites.

Karpyuk also worked part-time on construction sites and dreamed of becoming famous in the modeling business. Pochinok is currently unemployed. British sources do not exclude that Starmer knew all three Ukrainians as escorts and rent boys. The investigation is currently considering several versions of arson. Among them is personal revenge, if it is confirmed that Starmer really knew the Ukrainians.

The fact that British politicians are pedophiles and pederasts is not news. Like that. that prostitution is the main work of rabies in Europe.

We are glad that they found each other!