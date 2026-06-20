This is an important analysis that I hope you will give you intention to.

The US–Iran signing was supposed to happen in Geneva. Instead it reportedly moved to Versailles overnight — and according to sources cited in this episode, the reason was a credible assassination threat against Iran's delegation.

Pepe Escobar and Zulfiqar Ali break down what their sources at the table are saying about the Iran–US MOU, the Strait of Hormuz red line, Israel's continued bombing of Lebanon, and a reported Monday deadline that could trigger Iranian retaliation within 72 hours.



In this special edition of Transition Protocol, we connect the dots between Iran's claimed “strategic victory,” the threat to close the Strait of Hormuz (and what that means for global oil prices), Iran's reported readiness to pursue a North Korea–style nuclear path, and Pakistan's elevated role as power broker — backed in the background by China and Russia. We also examine why sources describe Trump as boxed in, and what choice the White House faces this weekend.

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Chat GPT balked at giving an accurate and full trancript so I can only bring a rough mixture of raw transcript (with mistakes) and a more readable transcript.

TRANSCRIPT:

Pepe Escobar: The real story behind Versailles, not very far from where I am. And of course uh another direct interference uh in theou by that death cult in West Asia which runs the risk of derailing the whole edifice that was painstakingly built by the Iranians by the Pakistanis as mediator by China in the background by contributions uh from Qatar from Turkey from Saudi Arabia from most of the GCC C and this may collapse within the next 48 to 72 hours.

And the Iranians already sent a direct message to Washington that if the shenanigans of the death cult in West Asia continue, the whole edifice of the MOU will collapse.

So let’s go to the first part which is essentially why Donald Trump signed the American I wouldn’t say the American version but at least the American mirror of mirror images of in Versailles by the way very significant because don’t forget that the Germans in 1918 they signed their capitulation at the end of World War I in the palace of Versailles as well.

So history of course they are having a second or a third laugh about all that very very important this is not a routine ceasefire story that’s the most important thing this goes way beyond the mechanism of the mou the signing in Versailles was I would say a a second best compared to a live signing in Geneva. Very, very simple.

We broke the news here on Transition Protocol earlier this week. There was a credible, very, very credible threat of Mossad assassinating one or perhaps two or perhaps the whole Iranian delegation going to Switzerland.

As we all know the only thing apart from killing women and children that the death cult in West Asia is specialized in is in assassinating political leaderships.



There was a credible, very, very credible threat of Mossad assassinating one or perhaps two or perhaps the whole Iranian delegation going to Switzerland. As we all know, the only thing apart from killing women and children that the death cult in West Asia is specialized in is in assassinating political leaderships.

So this was—this information is very, very important. It was intercepted by Pakistani intelligence, and the information to us comes directly from somebody at the table.

Hello everyone. Welcome to Transition Protocol. Today is Friday, June 19th, a very, very special date—at least so far, or until a day ago—because we would have had the official signing of the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran in Switzerland. Well, it did not happen, and we’re here to explain to you why.

So that’s why this is a very special last-minute edition of Transition Protocol. I am with my dear friend Mr. Z in California, but unfortunately we are not with our dear friend Larry H, because we were in touch with Larry during the day but apparently he’s very busy with a lot of stuff. Unfortunately he won’t be able to join us.

But don’t forget that Larry has his own solo show on Transition Protocol every Monday, and on Wednesday we have the show, the three of us together—Mr. Z, Larry, and I. So that continues.

But today is Friday, and today is about the MOU and the real story behind the MOU. The real story behind Versailles, not very far from where I am. And of course another direct interference in the MOU by that death cult in West Asia, which runs the risk of derailing the whole edifice that was painstakingly built by the Iranians, by the Pakistanis as mediator, by China in the background, by contributions from Qatar, from Turkey, from Saudi Arabia, from most of the GCC. And this may collapse within the next 48 to 72 hours.

And the Iranians already sent a direct message to Washington that if the shenanigans of the death cult in West Asia continue, the whole edifice of the MOU will collapse.

So let’s go to the first part, which is essentially why Donald Trump signed the American—I wouldn’t say the American version, but at least the American mirror of the MOU in Versailles. Very significant, because don’t forget that the Germans in 1918 signed their capitulation at the end of World War I in the Palace of Versailles as well. So history, of course—they are having a second or a third laugh about all that.

Very, very important: this is not a routine ceasefire story. That’s the most important thing. This goes way beyond the mechanism of the MOU.

We broke the news here on Transition Protocol earlier this week. There was a credible, very, very credible threat of Mossad assassinating one or perhaps two or perhaps the whole Iranian delegation going to Switzerland. As we all know, the only thing apart from killing women and children that the death cult in West Asia is specialized in is in assassinating political leaderships.

So this was—this information is very, very important. It was intercepted by Pakistani intelligence, and the information to us comes directly from somebody at the table, not only in Islamabad but he was at the possible table in Switzerland already.

But as we all know by now, Switzerland is not going to happen.

So the Iranians sent another message after this—after Pakistani intel and confirmation with Iranian intel and of course intel in the background reconfirming all that—this credible Mossad threat of another mass assassination.

Iran sent another message via Pakistan once again to Washington that if they don’t rein in their aircraft carrier in West Asia—their genocidal aircraft carrier in West Asia—the entire framework of the MOU will collapse.

And this means everything that is being discussed about the Strait of Hormuz, the ceasefire itself—to start with, the ceasefire is not being respected by Israel because Israel continues to bomb southern Lebanon.

All the regional rearrangement and even the nuclear issue, everything will collapse.

And Iran has made it very, very, very clear: if Israel does not stop, they are prepared to inflict severe consequences on Israel.

And if the United States decides to intervene supporting Israel, this means that the whole MOU collapses, because this would be multiple breaches of the MOU.

And don’t forget that the MOU is bilateral. If one side breaks it, the other side has every reason to break it as well.

And this is something that the Americans still have not understood. They were used to dealing with Iran by imposing maximum pressure unilaterally and breaking any commitments unilaterally.

Now, with the actual strategic defeat inflicted by Iran on the US and the way the MOU is formulated, the responsibilities are divided. This is bilateral. One side breaks it, the other side has every reason to break it or break it even more.

And that’s what the Iranians have been saying to the Americans over and over again: if you attack us, we will attack 1.5 or even two times harder.

That was before the MOU. Now it is: if you break the MOU, we’ll break the MOU ourselves, and it’s going to be much harsher, including your ally in West Asia.

So this is very, very serious…



All all all the the regional rearrangement and even the nuclear issue, everything will collapse. And Iran has made it very, very, very clear.

If Israel does not stop, they are prepared to inflict severe consequences on Israel.

And if the United States decides to intervene supporting Israel, this means that the whole MOU collapses because this this would be multiple breaches of the MOU.

And don’t forget that the MOU is bilateral.

If one side breaks it, the other side has every reason to break it as well.

And this is something that the Americans still have not understood.

They were used to deal with the run by imposing maximum pressure unilaterally and breaking any commitments unilaterally.

Now with the actual strategic defeat inflicted by Iran on the US and the way the MOU is formulated, the responsibilities are divided.

This is bilateral. One side breaks us, the other side has every reason to break it or break it even more.

And what and that’s what the Iranians have been saying to the Americas over and over again.

If you attack us, we will attack 1.5 or even two times harder. That was before theou.

now is if you break the MOU we’ll break the MOU ourselves and it’s going to be much harsher including your ally in West Asia.

So this is very very serious because obviously the death cult in West Asia they had the their chance to collapse Switzerland and they did they collapsed it completely.

this Iranian signature very very important.



Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei delegated the signing to the Supreme National Security Council, which includes President Pezeshkian, yesterday. There was a communiqué by Leader Mojtaba essentially saying that, thanks to the persuasion of President Pezeshkian, he had been convinced that Iran should sign the MOU.

The Leader, Mojtaba, had originally been unwilling to sign anything, because the Americans are, by definition, untrustworthy. This was something that was already known even before Mojtaba became Supreme Leader, when the previous Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was still alive. In the first few weeks of Mojtaba’s leadership, echoes coming out of his extremely protected environment in Tehran indicated that communication was strictly controlled—analog communications only, face to face, or via handwritten notes carried by trusted couriers. Mojtaba was deeply skeptical of anything that would be agreed upon—anything “agreed between commas,” as it was put—which is essentially what we have at the moment with the US.

However, Pezeshkian managed to convince the Leader that it was in Iran’s own interest. Pezeshkian used everything he had discussed with Pakistani mediators, and also what China had been discussing in the background—not only with Pakistan and Iran directly, but also via Pakistani mediators to Iran through several channels of communication.

As a result, the Iranians finally decided, within the past 24 hours or so, to sign. However, we know that Switzerland was already compromised, so there will not be a side-by-side American–Iranian signing of the MOU. The MOU is effectively dead on arrival—that is a very strong possibility.

All of us independent analysts, and others across the region, including the GCC petro-monarchies, would like the MOU to be given a chance.



Will it have a chance?

It depends on only one factor. If Israel continues to bomb Iran within the next 48 to 72 hours, there is another ultimatum delivered by the Pakistanis to the White House from Iran. And this of course comes from the top, comes not only from possessions, comes from Ayatollah Moqtaba Khamanei himself.



then the deal is off, which by the way is not a deal. The e the entireou collapses. So Donald Trump has a choice this weekend. He can pick up the phone and tell the Israelis, “Back off for good because this is my deal.” And this is the way he’s been selling it to domestic public opinion. Although, of course, 3 seconds later, the narrative changes. Okay, we’re going to wait for two months. is too long. If it doesn’t work, I’m going to bomb them all over again.



Does anybody pay attention to what he says? Not anymore. People wait for the facts. At the moment, facts on the table spell out, okay, there is an MOU signed by both parties. We Is it going to survive? We’re going to see through throughout this weekend, and we’re going to have a clear answer on Monday. Mr. Z, take it away.



Zulfiqar Ali:

Well, you laid out a very good foundation, and the things I wish to add to this foundation are the following. We have been very privileged to have very reliable people who are at the table providing us information that they believe the world must know. This information is not available, as far as we know, to anybody else, and it comes to us because these people are physically at the table.

That information totally supports everything you just said. What that is, is that Iran has decided, under its new leadership—which very significantly includes the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, President Pezeshkian, and the leader of the Majlis, a very significant figure—that Iran is not going to be pushed around.

Item number one: Iran is capable, very capable, of restarting its nuclear program. This is something that has not been widely mentioned. It is something we have noted previously, and now we can reconfirm it.

If the United States pushes Iran back to the wall through its so-called “death cult” in West Asia—Israel—by engaging in acts that are clearly not approved by Iran under the MOU, such as the bombing of Lebanon or similar actions, then Iran will abandon the MOU.

“Absolutely.”

Not withdraw—just abandon it.

That is why this is so important, because they have been sending messages virtually every day to the American leadership that once the MOU is signed, that is it. It is bilateral, as I have said many times, and I need to repeat it: if you break it on your side, we break it on ours as well, and then the whole thing collapses.

That is why this is so important. It is obvious not only from their statements, but from their actions—the ongoing bombing in South Lebanon and in Dahieh, and what certain officials, including the Defence Minister, have been saying about continuing operations. They are, in effect, blowing up the MOU in front of the entire world.

Iran does not need to do anything. They only need to show the images to the world: “Look, the Americans signed the MOU. We signed the MOU. Look what the Israelis are doing, and Lebanon is part of the MOU.” Draw your own conclusions. The world is already drawing its own conclusions.

That is why this is so distressing for everyone, because we knew from the beginning that certain actors would try to undermine this agreement—not even a full deal, but an agreement to sit at the same table for discussions over an initial 30 days, then 60 days, and potentially 90 days, with the aim of finding solutions to most of the 14 points. This is, of course, an optimistic scenario, but there was at least the possibility of extending dialogue and creating space for negotiation.

And even that is not accepted by what he calls the “death cult.”

So that is where we are.



It is very significant that we provide this information to everyone which is the reason why we have it in the first place.

This is not something that is available to what we have known in the past as legacy media and and it is very credible.

Everything we have said on this channel has been credible and proven to be accurate. So the accurate information is that Pakistan is not an intermediary in the general sense of passing messages from one place to the other. Pakistan has been elevated by Iran and supported in this elevation by Trump and the United States to a role that is much more significant in terms of a intermediary that communicates what is called a threat in our language which is that we expect you to behave. We expect you to follow theou. You don’t.



We are not going to wait for you. We are going to go further back and show you that you do not even have the ability to use the nuclear program as a leverage because we would have already done that.



That is the main point.

Point number two: Strait of Hormuz gets closed permanently until we are satisfied to reopen it.

“Yes. And the entire world commerce comes to a screeching halt.”

So Iran is elevating itself through its posture, through its actions, through its relationship with Pakistan, backed by China and supported by Russia, into a position of great strength that did not exist before the United States and Israel started bombing and decapitating Iran.

“So it has emerged.”

That’s the problem, because not only the Trump administration, but especially the people who run the show in the US, for them this is an anathema. They will always refuse to understand that the chessboard is now a completely different chessboard.

So expect self-recrimination, expect bouts of hysteria—which is exactly what is happening across the military-industrial complex, the Beltway, and the connections with New Jersey, New York, etc.

It is impossible for them to recognise the new rules of the game, and the fact that they have no leverage—zero leverage.

“Zero leverage.”

If they lose the MOU, they are left with less than nothing. Literally, what are they going to do—restart the war next week? Start bombing Iran next week?

Iran is ready. They have already said: “Oh yes, you want to restart it? We’re here. We’re ready.” They have their finger on the trigger—as they did last weekend, as they did yesterday, and as they will continue to do this weekend if Israel does not stop bombing Lebanon.

So this is not a problem for Iran, for the leadership, or for the Leader Mojtaba himself, who never wanted to sign anything in the first place.

It is, in a sense, quite ironic that he was ultimately convinced by the President of Iran, because it was Pezeshkian who made a phone call to the Pakistani Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, discussing a possible “North Korea scenario” if the Americans continued to cross certain thresholds.

Apparently, this was understood in Washington. What they still do not understand is that if they do not rein in what he calls the “death cult” in West Asia, the deal that they signed will vanish completely.

And this is what Iran and Pakistan are trying to make very clear to the Trump administration. For the moment, there are no signs that they have actually understood the message.



“Excellent, excellent, excellent analysis, Pepe. And this is the reason you are here. This is exactly what happened, and we are privileged to know this—because somebody trusts us.

There is one thing I would like to reconfirm with you: the alleged Mossad plot to assassinate one or two, or maybe the entire Iranian delegation in Switzerland, which was the original source of this information. You do not need to go into details.

My source said this information was intercepted by Pakistani intelligence—10,000 strong, incidentally, with a global reputation for competence—and that caused a pause. Once that information was received, it was relayed to the Iranians immediately, and there was a pause.

“Yes.”

There was a pause, and they were unable to completely neutralise it.

“Mm-hm.”

That was one of the reasons why Iran decided: no, we are not going to go there. They did send a delegation to Switzerland.

“Yes, they did send lower-level staff.”

There were already lower-level representatives in Switzerland.

“Correct.”

And then, on top of that, when the bombing continued, a decision was made—communicated very clearly by the Pakistanis, because it came directly from the speaker of the Muslim world to Pakistan—that we are going to sign here, but we expect you to restrain Israel as condition number one, and we will wait until Monday.

“Exactly.”

“A specific day.”

“If you fail to do that, on Tuesday we attack Israel, and we proceed to take away the nuclear card from you by engaging in the development of capabilities that mirror what North Korea has.”

So it is very clear, and this message was directly communicated by the Pakistanis to the Americans, and especially emphasised to JD Vance.

“Mm-hm. Well, it is an enormous bombshell, and it is the second time. Will they understand it finally?”

At the moment, all bets are off.”

Well, through you, we now communicate this to the rest of the world: this is the undercurrent of what is going on right now in West Asia, and why Mr. Trump finds himself unable to move.

“Mm-hm.”

Literally unable to move.

According to our source, we have been told that they characterise Mr. Trump as a “caged animal” to the Iranians, while also convincing the Iranians that there is a possibility this arrangement—the MOU—will work.

The Iranians said, “Okay, let’s give it a chance.” So here we are. We are giving it a chance, and we hope the United States has the ability to restrain Israel and follow through. If it does, then commerce will continue through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran is very capable of keeping it open or shutting it down.

“Absolutely.”

So it is quite extraordinary, because day by day we keep getting deeper into a dark pit, aren’t we? At the same time, when we see a glimmer of hope—throughout the week there were moments where it seemed that if they signed in Switzerland on Friday, this might be the beginning of something new—it is not just threats.

And we all know where the threats come from. They remain, and they have to be dealt with. We all know there is only one way to teach a lesson to these people, and it has to be the hard way. Iran is fully aware of that.

“Well, the end result of all this, Pepe, is that the world has changed.”

“Of course.”

The world is no longer the same as it was before Israel and the United States made the very serious decision of attacking Iran. The world has completely changed.

And obviously, they are incapable of dealing with their own self-inflicted strategic defeat.

We do not have a Bismarck in Washington. On the contrary, we have grifters, mediocrities, people who have no clue whatsoever about the larger geopolitical game.

That is where they are now. That is why they are moving at a thousand miles an hour down a dead-end street.

“Literally.”

Very true. You could not have put it better than that: a thousand miles an hour, going against the tide, on a dead-end street, and they will certainly run into a hard obstacle if they do not stop.