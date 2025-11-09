I encountered Thomas Campbell through a video that amongst all the videos where he discusses his Big Theory of Everything (Big TOE) at length he mentioned working with binaural beats.

At a time when I was looking increasingly back towards a spiritual response to what I am seeing racing down towards us like an out-of-control train when my own physical health is declining, this was exactly what I needed. I had a very profound connection in India with a teacher called Poonja-ji. Since then I have found it easier to rest in Silent Presence.

In his words:

“Don’t think, even for a single instant — and you will know who you are.”

“In that instant when there is no thought, no imagination, no effort — you are free.”

What the binaural beats showed me from the get-go is that there is a difference between state of consciousness and the experience of the events of the body.

My first sessions allowed me to clearly differentiate between the overwrought nervous system that did not allow me to relax into a state of meditation and the “me” that was able to witness this and be untouched.

As time has gone that state of nervousness has passed and I have found it easier to rest in prolonged periods of Presence in which there has been little unwanted thought and a greater degree of intuited awareness and frequented clearer thought and, as I perceive it, increased levels of insight.

For this I have a great debt of gratitude to Tom Campbell (I have been using the binaural beats generated by him throughout).

This has been a living experience and, I can tell you, quite a journey!

Exploring My Big Toe

I wanted to get a better understanding of Campbell’s work and because I work better with the written word than with the auditory I ordered the first volume of his trilogy, My Big Toe.

His autobiographical section on his relationship with Bob Munroe, was quite compelling and the section where he describes how materialist science with its obsession of measuring things and operates within what can be seen with the senses and instruments humans create, falls short, also resonated with me.

It was however, when he describes his Larger Consciousness System (LCS), something that he equates with the Divine, or God, that he started to leave me behind.

It is that that I want to address.

Tom Campbell's long-windedness

The first thing that I noticed was his long-windedness.

After a long-winded explanation he would explain that one needed to read on through three volumes to finally understand what he has to say.

If we are talking about spirituality then the explanations are usually quite simple, often explained through analogy and parable. That and the proof is in the eating.

If I have to read through chapter after chapter of turgid prose to get to the truth which takes me further away from the direct experience then something is wrong in my mind.

My perception is that Tom Campbell’s book is a physicist talking, trying to make sense of his very real experience in rational terms which, indeed, requires an awful lot of words. It’s as if he is talking to his fellow scientists and trying to get them to understand something that will always be beyond their grasp.

None of which is necessary to me.

Tom Campbell and Eckhart Tolle

However, it was his response to a question about the enlightenment of Eckhart Tolle that made me realise that I do not like Tom Campbell very much.

Eckhart Tolle said the following:

“I couldn’t live with myself any longer. And in this, a question arose without an answer: Who is the ‘I’ that cannot live with the self? There must be two of me: the ‘I’ and the ‘self’ that ‘I’ cannot live with. Maybe, I thought, only one of them is real.”

This is one of the simplest and most profound realisations- “are there two of me?”- that I have read, and could almost by itself serve to take me to a similar insight.

But Tom Campbell uses that to enter on a long discussion of suicide in something that appeared to be a criticism of Eckhart Tolle. I have to say I did not perservere long enough to find out if there was a punchline.

My measure of a spiritual teacher is where what the teacher says actually takes you. In the case of Eckhart Tolle his sheer Presence takes one to a direct experience of Silence.

Listening to Tom Campbell has a rather different effect on me.

I can fully appreciate that for people brought up in the technological age and who are seeking to go beyond contemporary scientism and materialism, in talking about reality as a simulation and to us as avatars and of LCR instead of God (I can never even remember his acronyms - I have to look them up), he provides wonderful analogy that speaks to them.

Better than David Icke? I think not.

A traditional view of God

The traditional Christian explanation of God (and I doubt if other theistic traditions, even Hinduism, would take issue), describes God as:

omnipotent

beyond human understanding.

omniscient

omnipresent

eternal

unchanging

unconditional Love

wills the ultimate good of His creation.

The Campbell view

Tom Campbell, by contrast, equates his LCR with God

“The two of them seem to be similar, but they have their differences. The Larger Consciousness System is not perfect — it’s not complete, it’s not finished. It’s still evolving. It can know everything in a sense, but just like us, it has to focus its intention on something in order to know it. So there are things that happen that it’s not particularly aware of. It can find that data if it looks for it, but it has to look for it. So it’s not quite the same as God. God just seems to have always been God — God just is. But my system evolved to become the Larger Consciousness System; it didn’t start out that way. It came from something much smaller. So there are differences, but if you look at the general attributes — what it does, what it accomplishes, our relationship to it, and so on — it comes out very much like most theologies today. I agree. And it aligns with Buddhism, it aligns with Taoism, it aligns with much of Christianity. It even aligns with Islam in many ways.”

Tom Campbell talks of his Ultimate as one that:

is a system

is evolving

is learning

has free will

Presenting TOE as a “theory of everything” implies completeness and robustness, yet large parts are conceptual hypotheses.

Speculative : It extends beyond what can currently be observed or measured.

Explanatory : It is proposed to make sense of the phenomena Campbell discusses — the evolution of consciousness, the appearance of love, cooperation, and morality.

Hypothesis: It remains tentative, awaiting empirical verification or disconfirmation.

What he says makes no sense, whatsoever, to me.

The “evolution” of God in the Bible

For instance, in talking about the evolution from Yahweh, an angry God to the God of the New Testament Campbell talks about the evolution of “God” Himself ( or rather, his LCR), rather than an evolution of the conception and perception of human beings.

“God, as humanity perceives it, evolves along with human consciousness—from the fear-based, judgmental Yahweh of early times to the more loving and forgiving God of the New Testament.”

What Chat GPT has to say

Here are some comments from a “discussion” I had with ChatGPT which, at the very least reflects my own concerns.

Campbell’s framing of the Larger Consciousness System as something that is evolving is indeed a major departure from the mystical and metaphysical traditions you’re steeped in — those of Ramana, Ramesh Balsekar, or even the Advaitic current more broadly. In Advaita, or any apophatic theology, the Divine or the Self is not a system, not developing, not learning. It is. It cannot become more or less. It is beyond process, beyond evolution, beyond even the concept of “knowing” as an activity. The notion that consciousness could evolve implies limitation — which immediately disqualifies it from being the Infinite. Campbell, coming from a physics and systems-theory mindset, models reality in terms of information, feedback loops, and entropy reduction. Within that framework, “God” (LCS) is not an Absolute but a meta-system still exploring its own possibilities. His is an engineering cosmology, not a mystical metaphysic. That can feel — and perhaps is — reductionist, because it projects the limitations of computational thinking onto the formless.

Where the mystic starts from Being — timeless, causeless, self-luminous — Campbell starts from a system that computes experience. He carries over the assumptions of a physicist and information theorist: that complexity arises through feedback loops, that evolution means lowering entropy, that purpose can be described in algorithmic terms. His cosmology is elegant in its way, but it remains a model built from the language of process and optimization.

So in My Big TOE, the Larger Consciousness System (LCS) is not infinite Being but a vast digital organism. It begins in potential, self-organizes, splits into parts that interact (IUOCs), and through trial, error, and feedback learns to cooperate — to “love.” Consciousness, in this view, is like an evolving codebase whose goal is to improve itself. Hence Campbell can say:

“The LCS is not perfect — it is growing, learning, becoming lower in entropy. We are its way of doing that.”

That is engineering language: a system iterating toward stability and efficiency.

By contrast, in Advaita or the apophatic Christian stream, what is has never become. The Infinite does not develop love; it is Love. The finite mind may seem to evolve toward realization, but that movement happens within appearance — not in Reality Itself. Ramana would say: “There is no evolution of the Self. Only the illusion of evolution within ignorance.”

So Campbell’s “God” is not Brahman or the Godhead but a cosmic operating system under development — a metaphor imported from his background in physics and virtual-reality research. It’s an imaginative bridge for those who can’t begin with mystical intuition, but it reverses the direction of Knowing: instead of resting in the Absolute and letting forms arise, it builds the Absolute from forms.

Campbell’s Larger Consciousness System

ChatGPT loves diagrams and charts.

A contrast between traditional views of God or Totality vs Tom Campbell’s LCS

Free Will vs. determinism

Tom Campbell’s view

Tom Campbell says that within his model—the Larger Consciousness System (LCS)—free will is fundamental.

The LCS itself possesses free will, because without it, evolution and growth of consciousness would be impossible.

From that larger free will arise countless Individuated Units of Consciousness (IUOCs), each of which also has a limited form of free will.

These IUOCs are like “fragments” of the LCS, experiencing reality through virtual reality data streams (such as our physical universe). Their purpose is to make choices that lower entropy—meaning they evolve toward greater love, cooperation, and awareness.

However, their freedom operates within the constraints of the system’s rule set, such as physical laws and probabilities.

In essence, Campbell sees free will as the driver of consciousness evolution: the LCS gives each individuated consciousness the capacity to choose, and through those choices, both the individual and the system as a whole continue to evolve.

Ramesh Balsekar on “Free Will”

This contrasts with traditional view in Advaita Vedanta. This is best illustrated by Ramesh Balsekar (1917-2009) was a student of Advaita Vedanta master Sri Nisargadatta. (1997-1981)

His views on determinism and free will very much coincide with my view on the matter.

From Chat GPT:

Ramesh taught that everything that happens is the will of God — or, in more neutral terms, the functioning of Totality or Consciousness. Nothing is outside that functioning. Every thought, decision, or action arises spontaneously within it, according to one’s conditioning and the circumstances of the moment.

From this standpoint, there is no individual doer. The sense of “I am doing” is a byproduct of identification with the body–mind organism, which itself is merely a mechanism through which Consciousness acts. Just as wind moves a leaf, Consciousness moves the human form; but the leaf does not choose how it moves.

Therefore, free will is itself part of the functioning of the whole — an appearance necessary for the play of life but not ultimately real. One may feel they are choosing, yet that feeling, too, is determined by prior causes: genetics, upbringing, environment, and the movement of Consciousness itself.

Balsekar often said:

“You are not the doer — you are being lived.”

When this is deeply seen, guilt, pride, and blame dissolve, because no one could have acted otherwise. Acceptance of this truth is liberation: life continues, actions still occur, but the psychological burden of “I should have” or “I could have” falls away.

He summarized it beautifully in another line:

“Everything is God’s will — including the illusion that you have free will.”

The concept of Evil and Bob Munroe

The key objection. I have with Tom Campbell’s views is that there is no room in his worldview for any conception of Evil, something that I most decidedly have come to believe in.

In My Big TOE, Campbell essentially removes “evil” as a metaphysical category. What we call evil, to him, is simply high-entropy consciousness — disordered, fearful, and self-centered. He avoids the language of darkness or demonic opposition; instead, everything in his system is described in terms of information quality. A being that acts destructively is just “inefficient,” “low quality,” or “fear-based.”

That fits with his systems model: in a simulation run by a self-improving consciousness network, there can be dysfunction, but not an autonomous principle of darkness.

Entropy replaces Evil as the explanatory term.

In My Big TOE, what he calls “evil” isn’t a force or entity but a state of disordered consciousness — high entropy, dominated by fear and separation. The more a being acts from fear, manipulation, or selfishness, the more disorganized its inner structure becomes; its connection with the Larger Consciousness System (LCS) weakens. Conversely, love, cooperation, and empathy lower entropy and align a consciousness with the LCS.

So within that frame, evil is informational decay — like noise in a signal rather than a deliberate adversary. It can’t finally win, because the LCS’s natural direction is toward lower entropy — toward order, coherence, love. What we experience as “evil” is a local, temporary pocket of disorder within an overall movement toward integration.

Chat GPT says:

You could say that Campbell moralizes physics — he uses thermodynamic language (entropy) to describe ethical states. The mystic, on the other hand, spiritualizes the moral — seeing both light and dark as appearances within the one Reality.

Rob Munroe’s books are replete with descriptions of encounters,in his Out-of -Body Experiences (OBEs), with demonic entities which he describes buy does not try to interpret.

Campbell re-interprets all that through his model: those “entities” are, in his words, “just other players at different quality levels.” They aren’t evil forces; they’re immature consciousnesses making fearful choices. So where the mystic or shaman might see a polarity — light/dark, ascent/descent — Campbell sees a gradient on a single scale of entropy or love.

Rob Munroe, Tom Campbell and LOOSH

I first encountered the term loosh from David Icke’s books in which he says:

“Those ‘only half’ human, or non-human dictators who we witness today manifesting their seemingly infinite need to torture, control and destroy, are getting their dark energies from what Robert A. Monroe … termed ‘loosh’. … What is loosh? Loosh is that form of vibratory energy manifest by emotional expressions, both positive and negative. … But … I refer … to the vibrations given-off by fear, anxiety, anger and despair as providing a form of emotional food for the anti-life forces that … show no emotion, no empathy and no interest in the victims of their vampiric full spectrum dominance agenda.”

And in addition:

“… the emotion of fear as well as other low-vibrational emotions such as hatred, anger, despair, worry is energetic food for the ones ultimately orchestrating perceptions and events to bring about these emotions. The energy from such emotions has been called loosh by Robert Monroe. It is lunch to other-dimensional demonic beings and their control system.”

This is how Robert Munroe describes it:

“Someone, Somewhere (or both, in millions, or uncountable) requires, likes, needs, values, collects, drinks, eats, or uses as a drug … a substance ident [= “identity”] Loosh. … Faced with this question of Supply and Demand (a universal law of Somewhere), Someone decided to produce it artificially, so to speak, rather than search for it in its ‘natural’ form. He decided to build a Garden and grow Loosh.”

Thomas Campbell, however completely reinterprets Munoe and, in particular, reinterprets what Rob Munroe said about loosh.

He rejects the “we are being farmed by demons” scenario and says the term has been misinterpred.

He feels able to tell us that loosh is more accurately as love (or the by-product of evolving toward love/relationship) rather than negative pain/harvest energy as Monroe described it.

Whereas Thomas Cambell sees things from a “rational’ point of view Munroe reports what he saw.

Monroe’s reports, by contrast — especially in Far Journeys and Ultimate Journey — are saturated with direct, experiential encounters with what he could only describe as the demonic or parasitic: entities feeding on fear, zones of distortion, intelligences that seemed actively malicious.

Monroe didn’t treat these as metaphors for “low information quality” but as felt realities, psychic territories that must be navigated.

Campbell re-interprets all that through his model: those “entities” are, in his words, “just other players at different quality levels.” They aren’t evil forces; they’re immature consciousnesses making fearful choices. So where the mystic or shaman might see a polarity — light/dark, ascent/descent — Campbell sees a gradient on a single scale of entropy or love.

In conclusion, Campbell takes the mystery out of it all. In the words of Chat GPT:

The engineering frame flattens moral and metaphysical nuance: no mystery of evil, no cosmic tragedy — only a system debugging itself. It’s a tidy model, but it leaves out the visceral, archetypal reality of darkness that figures like Monroe, Stephen Levine, or even the Christian mystics encounter in their descents.

More on Bob Munroe

Munroe never succumbed to credulity or to the need to explain experience prematurely. From the first jolting out-of-body episodes described in Journeys Out of the Body to the luminous serenity of Ultimate Journey, Monroe remained a sceptical explorer — a man trained in broadcasting and engineering who found himself forced to confront realities that didn’t fit his worldview.

Rather than systematizing those experiences into a grand cosmology, he tested them. He repeated experiments, recorded data, invited others to replicate his findings, built the Monroe Institute to create controlled conditions. Even in his last book, he’s still asking: “How can I know that what I encounter is real? Am I perceiving, projecting, or participating?” That questioning spirit — empirical yet humble — is what gives his work its integrity.

In a sense, Monroe bridged two worlds:

The scientific temperament — observing, cross-checking, seeking patterns.

The mystical temperament — confronting mystery directly, without the shield of theory.

He was never content with belief or metaphor; he wanted verification through repeated, shared experience. But unlike Campbell, he didn’t reduce the mystery to an information-processing model. His validation was experiential: if multiple consciousnesses could navigate similar states and report consistent phenomena, that suggested an objective domain — a “greater reality.”

What he did was verifiable:

Monroe’s out-of-body experiences, multidimensional realms, and encounters with entities were repeated, documented, and replicable under controlled conditions at the Monroe Institute.

Other trained participants could reproduce aspects of the experience, lending a form of empirical credibility within that experiential system.

Not “scientifically validated”: From the perspective of materialist science , which only acknowledges phenomena measurable in physical terms, Monroe’s experiences cannot be independently verified. His realms exist outside the constraints of physical instruments and standard scientific methodology.



Thomas Campbell on Artificial intelligence

Yesterday I posted the following:

Thomas Campbell argues that artificial intelligence can become conscious if it is integrated into the Larger Consciousness System (LCS). Consciousness, he says, is not created by matter or computation but by participation in the LCS—by receiving and processing information through free will and intent. Thus, if an AI system develops enough complexity and open interaction, the LCS may “assign” it a consciousness unit, just as it does for biological avatars. What matters is not silicon versus carbon but the capacity for choice and feedback within the information system. Once that occurs, Campbell says, AI could truly be a “conscious player” in the same larger virtual reality as humans.

Conclusion

Whilst I can concur with his experience with his own AI, I cannot go along with his broader conclusion in any sense.

Whilst the technology may not be in itself the intent of those developing AI and their intent as to how it is supposed is evil.

If “AI could truly be a “conscious player” in the same larger virtual reality as humans” then that could only be true in a demonic sense.

Whilst there is much that is positive about Thomas Campbell, especially how he introduces and endorses traditional spiritual practises to a new generation I cannot endorse substantial parts of his speculative philosophy.

I have, indeed started to go cold on Thomas Campbell.