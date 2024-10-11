Alexander Mercouris of the Duran, talks about Sergei Shoigu and speculates that he may be in Iran talking to the government and speculates that he may be counselling “extreme restraint” and “not to fall for Israeli provocations”, even if that means facing a defeat in Lebanon - “so be it”.

He also speculates the collapse of Hezbollah as a result of Israeli actions

In the context of what is happening I find it unconscionable and falls in line with what I see as his tendency towards appeasement. I remember at the start of Russia’s Special Military Operation in Ukraine he was in total shock and denial having said that Russia would never enter Ukraine until he found a new role of chronicling all the minutiae of what was happening on the front while failing to talk of the dire dangers of nuclear war and totally ignoring the more extreme voices in the Russian government such as Dmitry Medvedev and on prime time Russian television.

I haven’t watched Mercouris in months (for one, I don’t have the hours in the day) and my suspicions rose dramatically when I heard RFK Jr express over-the-top praise for the Duran.

All of this brings me back to some Soviet history, to the Nazi-Soviet Pact where we are told it was to “buy time” when members of the NKVD and the Gestapo fraternated and Stalin executed a member of the German Communist Party and sent his wife straight from the Gulag to one of Hitler’s concentration camps.

Alexander Mercouris reminds me of people of the time who justified the sudden flip in the Party line (and again, after the invasion of the Soviet Union).

He would have been amongst their ranks.

At a time when a major war is inevitable because of the genocidal actions of Israel (while Iran has been more restrained than one would have thought possible) - it is a question of IF rather than WHEN - I find Alexander Mercouris and his defeatist appeasement in appropriate to put it very mildy.

I will not be listening to either of the two Alex’s any more.