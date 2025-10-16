Why I am parting ways with Naomi Wolf - FOREVERRobin WestenraOct 16, 2025632ShareNaomi Wolf is someone I admired for many years, especially over the covid years but that changed with this article.Her mealy-mouthed refusal to condemn genocide didn’t go unnoticed but this article takes the cake. She has revealed herselfOutspoken with Dr Naomi WolfOctober 7This is one of those essays in that series that I dread writing. My heart hurts just contemplating my pouring out of these feelings onto the page…Read more9 days ago · 261 likes · 648 comments · Dr Naomi Wolf632Share
I hear you, Robin. I have had enough of Naomi Wolf, too. Great disappointment.
I believe the most excellent reflection of an individual's ego is the length of their writing. I exclude novelists; documentarians; and people writing full-length nonfiction books. I skimmed her article. Good God!! Does she truly expect people to read this entire diatribe? Why should I? Who is she as a voice on this dilemma?
She tells a story about her life. Who cares? I don't. Much of the article appears as justification for her conclusion...in laborious, boring detail of relatively inconsequence to the reader.
I value the work she've done with Covid and believe she deserves enormous credit for her research and testimony, but this blowhard needs to realize that the most intelligent minds speak nobly and strongly with far fewer words.
Long articles reveal disorganized thinking. The articles I've written which are longer have, in most instances, been dismal. The shorter the better. Make a point and get the hell off the page.
I'm retired and have, ostensibly, much time to read, but I don't want to waste my remaining years reading about someone's coming of age or other realization which is over five minutes on a forum like substack.
Robin--you stand out as one exception. When you string long articles together, you give an incredible amount of information to the reader who can pick and choose as they like. You've done exceptional jobs on many occasions. I feel as if I'm reading a detailed, concise intelligence report. Thank you!!