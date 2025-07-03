Seemorerocks

I have seen several videos of Catherine Austin Fitts explaining how certain segments of our government have been allowed to take huge sums of money, build underground cities, stock them, and never have to account for this spending. It appears to be a form of “legal government stealing”, has probably been done by most governments, and there appears to be an acceptance by most or all others in the government that this type of “slight of hand” by one government department or another is perfectly acceptable.

I suspect the morality of those who go into public office allows them to be complicit in this type of thievery, and those who find it inappropriate are either drummed out of public office, find themselves marginalized, or eliminated in one way or another.

If one government department were to hold another’s feet to the fire, I suspect there would be a domino effect where they would all fall. So, they all cover for each other.

I suspect all governments have come to the conclusion they will all soon implode, and the COVID Plan-demic, injecting 70-80% of their population with a bioweapon combined with the installation of 5g towers (look online for videos of how Graphene Oxide reacts with 5g), future planned bioweapon attacks on us, the “Great Taking”, are all governments way of “balancing the books”.

History will once again be re-written, they start from scratch with a new generation whose IQ has been lowered with the Spike Proteins that have crossed the blood brain barrier, and if the prion diseases that shed from the vaccinated to the unvaccinated that appear to have been built into the COVID shots do not turn us all into blithering idiots, perhaps there is the off chance they will rebuild society once again in a century or so.

I suspect those of us who survive the next round of depopulation are in for a rough ride, regardless of what country we live in, as most countries have been allowing in “others” (those who are of another culture, religion, background) through Mass Illegal Immigration, setting us up for a true fight for survival, when the planned food shortages kick in.

But I am just a little old conspiracy theorist.

