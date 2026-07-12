What is upsetting is not so much that there are such people.

They have always been there.

It is that such “ideas” have become state ideology

He has long been a child abuse apologist, and supports efforts by men who wish to have sex with pre-pubescent children. Why is he considered a national treasure?

Julie Bindel

Feb 23, 2025

In 2015, I was asked by The Times to interview Tom O’Carroll, a spokesman for the thankfully now defunct, Paedophile Information Exchange (PIE).

Julie Bindel’s writing and podcasts is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

During the interview, it became obvious that O’Caroll hated Peter Tatchell. It would appear that he felt bitter resentment that Tatchell had walked away from his pro child sex abuse ideology unscathed, whereas other vile, child abuse apologists in PIE had not.

A while back, when I published an article on Peter Tatchell, asking why he was seen as a national treasure and no questions asked about his pro-paedophilia views, O’Caroll got in touch, and sent me his latest entry on his hideous blog. I didn’t reply. The man is utterly grotesque, and I wish him the worst.

You may wish to read a news report I co-wrote for the Telegraph newspaper, which should give you a clear a picture of Tatchell’s child abuse apologism.

I thought it was worth pondering, however, (which is why I am posting a copy of his email to me as well as his blog), why it is that Tatchell gets away with espousing these views? An entire Netflix documentary, at least partly funded by Elton John and his husband David Furnish, heaped praise on Tatchell and did not even mention the scandal surrounding his views. Indeed, it was a total hagiography. It would appear that men get away with holding and disseminating the most dreadful views. Funny, that. Anyone would think we live in a patriarchal society.

Subscribe

https://www.thearticle.com/peter-tatchell-dismisses-feminists-like-me-as-transphobes-but-he-has-his-own-skeleton-in-the-closet/