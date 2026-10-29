Why Are Governments Suddenly Telling Us to Prepare?

The Pentagon is planning for its bases to run 90 days on their own, with no power grid, no city water, and no normal supply lines.

Meanwhile, the government tells American families to keep 3 days of supplies.

In this episode, I walk you through what a Fox News investigation says about the Pentagon's FORTRESS plan.

I also cover why Britain, Europe, and Japan are urging their citizens to get ready.

Then I share three theories about why this is happening now, and what I would do to prepare my own family, without fear.

Millions of people around the world are stockpiling in case of an emergency, and now Aussies are being advised to do the same.

In the UK, sales of tinned food, bottled water, wind-up radios and torches have surged following government advice to “be ready” in the event of a crisis.

Last week, Prime Minister Andy Burnham urged the public to stock up on three days’ worth of supplies amid the growing threat of war, cyber-attacks and the climate crisis.

It’s not just in the UK, but in many countries around the world. Sweden and Norway, for example, are urged to prepare sufficient household essentials for up to a week in case of major disruptions.

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Governments in Japan and Germany have also been encouraging residents to prepare for an emergency.

And Australians should “absolutely” be doing the same, Australian Red Cross Director for Recovery and Resilience, Nichola Krey told Yahoo News Australia.

“We encourage all Australians to be prepared for any disruption,” she said.

She advised Aussies to be aware of the risks in their community and “be prepared for when they eventuate”.

https://au.news.yahoo.com/aussies-urged-be-prepared-and-stockpile-tinned-food-bottled-water-as-threats-grow-010948845.html

