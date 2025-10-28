I have been reading Viginia Giuffre's posthumous autobiography, Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice and it has been a harrowing read.

It portrays how her life was destroyed before she met Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, with sexual abuse by her own father.

It puts an end to what has been, up to now, just speculation about her having been murdered.

But I have to say we conspiracy theorists were wrong and that Vitginia ended her own life.

And I think I can say why.

Much of the speculation has centered around speculation about what happened when the car she was traveling in was hit by a bus along with a tweet she wrote in 2019 saying she would never commit suicide - six years ago.

In addition, Virginia’s father, Sky Roberts weighed in back in April saying Virginia was murdered.

Talking about her father…

Abuse by her father

However, what comes out of her memoir is that her father Sky Roberts sexually abused her as a small girl and even swapped daughters with his friend.

Worse yet, it seems possible that Sky took money from Epstein - this is what was reported to Virginia.

Her brother (Sky Jr) recalled that their father would buy “decently nice things” at points in their life, including a boat “If there was a payment wired to him, like it would, would be disgusting, be disgusting that he accepted money,” Roberts said.

It is revealed in Virginias memoir that after several attempts to reconcile with her father when it became clear he had not changed this led to an altercation with her husband, Robbie in which Sky was ejected from their home in Australia permanently after Virginia feared her husband Robbie was going to kill Sky.

This story provides one clue to her husband's violence and to what I am about to talk about below.

An attempt at suicide

For those who believe that Virginia could not have possibly killed herself and that she was murdered there is this fragment in her book in her own words.

So when my trauma tricked my brain into telling me lies, I listened: “It would be better for everyone if you weren’t here,” my brain said. “You bring nothing but stress and worry into your husband and children’s lives. Why should they suffer because Jeffrey and Ghislaine caused you pain? You have let your family down. They deserve better. They will be happier without you.” My trauma took aim at my very existence: “Aren’t you exhausted? Unconsciousness would be a relief. Robbie and the kids are safe at home, so none of them will find you. It won’t hurt a bit. The pills are on the bedside table. It will be easy. You can just quietly slip away.” I believed my brain, so I reached for the painkillers that I had smuggled into the hospital and I swallowed as many as I could—later they’d estimate 240 pills—before I passed out. I’m told that I was revived with Narcan, the opioid overdose treatment. My fragile self-worth had imploded. All that remained were the shards of me. Oh, the look on Robbie’s face when they told him. He couldn’t bear the thought of me disappearing, and he wanted to strangle me for trying to disappear. “What were you thinking, Jenna?” he demanded, but in my mind, I had no answer for him except: “I was thinking I needed to be dead.” Indeed, just days later, after I got out of the hospital, I would try to kill myself again, with more pills. It was only because our son Alex came to check on me that I did not succeed. For a second time, I woke up in the hospital, revived once more by Narcan. After that, it would be a long time before my thoughts of self-annihilation would truly begin to subside. Only then could I promise my husband and kids that I would try with all my might to believe that I mattered

Virginia’s husband Robbie violently assaulted her

This has hardly made it into mainstream narratives, however I came across this from 60 Minutes in Australia. It has been confirmed elsewhere.

Epstein accuser, Virginia Giuffre's diary revealed

In April Virginia announced

“I was able to fight back against Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein who abused and trafficked me. But I was unable to escape the domestic violence in my marriage until recently. After my husband’s latest physical assault, I can no longer stay silent. Again, I thank everyone for their support. I have faith that justice will prevail.”

Virginia's family are pointing to her own diary where she reveals a whole history of abuse by her husband, Robbie, “saviour turned tormentor” that went back to an event when the couple were living in Colorado in 2005 when Robert was actually arrested for violence.

According to her family she expressed the wish that the world knew about her plight.

He constantly accused me of being unfaithful, monitored me via the many cameras he set up at Ocean. I became a prisoner.

In January, Virginia booked a holiday in Dunsborough, Western Australia, for her daughter’s 15th birthday. Instead, Robbie allegedly assaulted her physically and verbally.

He had me in a martial arts position. Bruising all over my chest. Ring imprint on my cheek. Cracked sternum and a perforated eye.

Robert claimed Virginia attacked him, but witnesses and her lawyer, Carrie Leden, say that was impossible given her injuries and health. In a cruel twist of faith the Queensland believed Robbie and Virginia was issued a non- molestation order and her husband was given custody of her three children who, Virginia says in her book. were her salvation.

Virginia makes reference to an earlier report by Tara Brown of 60 Minutes Australia

A bus crash

Virginia wrote

“I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology,” .

“I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes. Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life.”

She was released from the Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in Perth on Monday, April 7, her rep told People, with Sky adding that “she never stated in the bus accident the cause of all her other injuries.” He added that he believes the crash “saved her life. It could have been a blessing in disguise.”

She is fighting for her life after a bus crash and a serious crash which has left her with just days to live. She had been a passenger in a car hit by a school bus. a crash seemingly claimed left her so injured she only had 4 days left to live It was a private post Virginia accidentally made public. But instead of sympathy, the general response was immediate skepticism and derision. Doubt Virginia’s brother Danny Wilson says was unfair and unfounded. It was an alarming post to read that Virginia was had been told that she had 4 days to live.

From the journalist:

So I spoke with the doctors and they told me she was in very serious shape and she had zero kidney function. What the doctor had told her was like untreated in your condition with zero kidney function. If you do not get treatment, you got about 4 days before your body poisons itself

On 26 April she died.

A COLLAPSE IN HEALTH

Something else that has not been mentioned in mainstream coverage that I think is highly significant there was a series of cascading events occurred that started in July, 2021.

…When I returned home, I spiked a temperature and my head hurt like hell. When I became delirious, Robbie took me to the doctor, who did some tests and concluded I must’ve been bitten by a mosquito, because I had meningitis. I couldn’t believe it: during the trip, I’d been the only one in our group slathering myself with bug spray. I was admitted to the hospital, where things got so much worse. Not realizing how delirious I’d become, at one point I got out of bed to go to the toilet and lost my footing. When I fell to the floor, I heard a cracking sound. I’d broken my neck.

Subsequently, Virginia reported being diagnosed with fibromylagia.

By the time the events occured just before her death it seems that her car accident involving a bus led to the discovery that she had kidney disease which led to her statement that she only had 4 days to live that was so misunderstood by people on social media.

NO HINT OF ABUSE IN HER BOOK

There are few hints in her book of anything untoward regarding her relationship with her husband.

Indeed she writes:

But mostly what I need to do is to be here, fully, for my family. In recent months, Robbie and I have moved toward a healthier way of living, together. At my request, he took my pain pills, on which I’d developed an overreliance to soothe my physical and emotional pain, and locked them away in our safe, changing the combination. Day by day, it was as if I were stepping out of a dense fog into a clearing where I could see again. For months he’d been handling all our household chores, from grocery shopping to cooking to cleaning to all the drop-offs and pickups from school. Now I’ve begun getting up early again. Recently, when Robbie said he wanted to get more serious about his martial-arts practice, I told him he should spend a few mornings at the gym—I could make the kids’ lunches and ferry Ellie to where she needs to go. (Alex and Tyler both have their driver’s licenses now.) For the first time in a long time, my husband feels as if he can rely on me. That is the highest praise I could hope for: Robbie is seeing me, once again, not merely as someone to take care of but as his partner.

She refers to having just bought a property north of Perth. I tracked down that that happened in August, 2023, meaning that the last part of the book was written well over a year before her breakup and subsequent events leading up to her death.

Conclusion

Reading this book has been harrowing but insightful. I have learnt things from Virginia Giuffre's pen that prior to that were mostly a matter of conjecture on the part of people who were eager to jump to conclusions. Interestingly, since the book has been published, the Twittersphere has gone pretty quiet compared to all the talk and rumors back in April. It would seem that folk are unwilling to let go of their pet theories and admit (like me) that they were wrong.

In a world which exists largely in the unconscious shadow Virginia has developed and turned her horrible, horrible experiences to good. She has been remarkably candid and revealed things that she was ashamed of as well as her greatest fears. This book is remarkable for holding very little back, the sole exception being her abusive relationship with her husband which she chose not to mention apart from some indirect hints at Robbie's violence. But as I have said it appears this book was finished some months before the awful events leading to her tragic demise.

I have a sense of tragic irony in reading the book.

After having survived experiences that might have taken her out and triumphed in the public arena with the downfall of her abusers it is cruelly ironic that her life should end in terrible physical abuse.

Not only that, but that it should end with public authorities taking the side, once again, of her abuser.

Such is the world we live in.

For me, Virginia Giuffre is a hero.

I finish with this discussion from Shaun Attwood from yesterday.

