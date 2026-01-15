This morning’s news seems to be very slow in percolating threw to the media - no TV coverage, and nothing yet from RT or Press TV (it’s the middle of the night in those countries.

We seem to have been spared the worse this week:

Starmer pulled back from his Digital ID plans

Trump pulled back from launching an attack on Iran that would have had catastrophic consequences.

However, I am not naive. The evil ones will pull back, lick their wounds and plot for their next opportunity to carry out their plans.

There is some speculation which involves diplomacy from the Middle East

A fairly shallow look by Moon of Alabama

Yesterday U.S. President Donald Trump was ready and willing to bomb Iran. The most important target would have been the Supreme Leader, Ajatollah Khamenei.

But Iran was ready and Khamenei safe. The U.S. military, in contrast, was not ready to defend against the inevitable retaliation that would have come out of Iran. There are only three destroyers with air-defenses in the area that could offer protection against a ballistic missile onslaught. A few minutes after the first strikes their arsenals would have been empty.

Before the last bombing of Iran THAAD and Patriot air defenses from the U.S. and South Korea had been flown to the Middle East. A U.S. carrier group was stationed nearby and U.S. bases had been depopulated. The military was able to provide Trump with somewhat reasonable options.

U.S. allies, most importantly Israel but also some Gulf countries, were fully on board.

This round was way different.

The military was unable to give any good options for strikes. It had to ask Trump to stand down.

The Gulf countries were anxious and did not want to be part of a campaign:

“Bombing Iran goes against the calculus and interests of the Arab Gulf States,” said Bader al-Saif, an assistant history professor at Kuwait University. “Neutralizing the current regime, whether through regime change or internal leadership reconfiguration, can potentially translate into the unparalleled hegemony of Israel, which won’t serve the Gulf States.”

Even Israel suggested to wait until the ‘regime’ breaks down.

That is not going to happen.

The internal configuration of the Islamic Republic has made ‘regime change’ nearly impossible. A majority of the country and the security forces support the country’s political structure. No bunch of paid terrorists, who shoot at random people as well as security forces, can break that connection.

In consequence, at least for now, Trump chickened out.Vladimir Putin

But there is this that explains it to me (along with the other factors.

It came from Netanyahu.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requested that US President Donald Trump postpone any military action against Iran, according to a report by The New York Times.

The phone call between the two leaders took place at midnight last night, amid widespread protests across Iran and ongoing American discussions regarding the possibility of an attack.

Netanyahu expressed concerns that Israel is not prepared for an Iranian response in the event of a US strike, and thus asked Trump to delay the attack on Iran.

https://www.israelnationalnews.com/news/420972

*** This version we can immediately throw out

I think this is much more likely. Apart from any other pressure from various countries (which he would have ignored because the only thing that speaks to Trump is naked power), I think it was the threat of real retribution - missiles ready and locked onto Israel (and no doubt ready to take out American bases in the Gulf that would have been the real trigger.

*** Lastly, there is this interview.

Nazism with a British face and accent.