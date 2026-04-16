This was a month ago

Australia’s largest ammonia plant will be shut for two months to repair damage caused by a power outage, amidst a global supply crunch for the vital fertiliser and explosives ingredient.

More than a quarter of the world’s traded ammonia flows through the Strait of Hormuz, as do 43 per cent of urea shipments - the fertiliser made from ammonia.

That flow has been cut to a trickle since the United States and Israel attacked Iran, as have vital gas supplies, causing fertiliser plants in India to shut.

Yara’s Pilbara plant, which uses gas to produce 850,000 tonnes of ammonia a year, suffered a power outage last week, damaging equipment.

https://www.boilingcold.com.au/glitch-shuts-australias-biggest-maker-of-v/

Australia’s trucking industry is “hanging by a thread” due to exorbitant fuel prices, National Road Transport Association CEO Warren Clark has warned.

In a survey released by the NRTA, which represents Australia’s trucking industry, 75 per cent of operators said they would not survive six more months if the situation does not improve.

With 182 truckies surveyed, the Association found owner-operators with small businesses have been hit the hardest and were in desperate need of government assistance.

Speaking to Sky News on Wednesday, Mr Clark said it was “probably as tough as the industry has seen it”, adding that the current crisis would be “worse than Covid”.

https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/politics/worse-than-covid-transport-boss-warren-clark-warns-trucking-industry-on-the-brink-due-to-spiralling-fuel-crisis/news-story/95caa6ee9d45804b2ba744055068da4b

Where do they dig up these economists from?

An independent analyst has revealed petrol prices could be set to rise by 20 cents a litre after a fire broke out at a major oil refinery in Geelong.

The blaze, which was still out of control by first light on Thursday, has engulfed the Viva refinery which supplies half of Victoria’s fuel and 10 per cent of the nation’s.

Economic analyst Evan Lucas told Sky News Australia the fire will have an immediate impact on Australians who are already struggling with rising fuel prices amid the conflict in the Middle East.

“What we do know is at least it isn’t jet fuel and it isn’t diesel, which are the two most sensitive to what’s going on around the world, they are the ones that have the most acute issues around supply,” Mr Lucas said.

https://www.skynews.com.au/business/energy/geelong-oil-refinery-blaze-could-see-petrol-prices-rise-20-cents-a-litre/news-story/04e4f050580fe3a01e2fc6c3294e8196

No, it doesn’t produce jet fuel, so that’s good - lol.

But it does produce diesel.

Totally unimportant to some.

Who needs to eat anyway?

Lol