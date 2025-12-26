Penny Marie

NZDF is running war games that cast “Christian extremists” as the enemy on a map that is basically the South Island of New Zealand.

This is the crux of the training material we look at in this video, and it raises serious questions about ideological capture, psychological warfare, and who gets to decide what “extremism” looks like inside our military.

A fictional enemy that looks a lot like us

A leaked NZDF training pack sets its scenario in a made‑up country, but the map names – Murchison, Nelson, St Arnaud, “Rainbow” Ski Field – give the game away: this is New Zealand in all but name, and we hone in on the RAINBOW CONNECTION.

The “Visayan People’s Front” (VPF) is described as a “Christian extremist group” recruiting indigenous youth with promises of a “return to the traditional ways of a Christian nation,” explicitly mirroring Maori–Christian history and present‑day rural/urban political divides.

These documents were used in a training exercise conducted in November 2025 for a Junior Non Commissioned Officer Course in Burnham Army Base in Christchurch. I was sent what was deemed the most concerning pages, and all are shown below.

Ideological capture and psychological operations

The script of the exercise reads like a cut‑and‑paste of today’s culture war: Christian so-called “extremists,” (which are VERY MUCH NOT), Islamic extremists, campus occupations, referendums, coups and armed factions, all woven together in a way that treats conservative or Christian worldviews as a security problem.

This as an example of fifth‑generation warfare: narrative, language and training materials being used to dehumanise, destabilise and push populations toward crisis so a pre‑baked “solution” can be imposed.

Rainbow money, Pride Pledge, and NZDF

We connect the training scenario to NZDF’s broader DEI and rainbow commitments: Pride Pledge membership, compulsory “rainbow awareness” training, and the embedding of DEI language across policies, KPIs and leadership structures.

We obtained an OIA response showing NZDF spending roughly NZD $46,000 over three years on Pride Pledge fees alone, on top of internal time and other rainbow‑industry consultancy – public money underwriting an ideological programme, not just neutral “inclusion.”

The Brad in every organisation

We introduce Brad Poulter, a he/him, ex‑Navy, now in a strategic diversity role and a former chair of the NZDF rainbow network OverWatch, as profiled by the Rainbow Excellence Awards.

The point is not personal but systemic: Every large organisation with a Rainbow Tick or Pride Pledge will have one or more internal champions whose job is to operationalise DEI, sit in cross‑agency rainbow networks, and ensure that “rainbow KPIs” flow right up to executive leadership and into training.

Extremism, children, and the spiritual dimension

The latter half of the conversation widens out: From NZDF training to the police‑endorsed “Anti‑Transgender Extremism” guideline that effectively labels ordinary parents and critics of child medicalisation as extremists.

The trans rights activists try very hard to connect ordinary parents who reject trans ideology who are of all faiths/no faith to ‘extreme right wing Christians’… which is total rubbish. Now, we can see why that’s an important part of the rhetoric they have created. Are we seeing the start of the next ‘phase’ of psychological warfare in New Zealand?

On Monday this week I shared some explosive details on an extreme propaganda publication called ANTI-TRANSGENDER EXTREMISM, from GENDER MINORITIES AOTEAROA.

Here are the training manual pages I was provided from NZDF training in which Christian Extremists are targets.

These documents were used in a training exercise conducted in November 2025 for a Junior Non Commissioned Officer Course in Burnham Army Base in Christchurch. I was sent what was deemed the most concerning pages, and all are shown below.

PLEASE NOTE: I am not ex-military. I am a civilian woman with no personal ties to the NZDF.

“General Idea, Company Opord and Platoon OPORD. The General Idea and Company Opord will both be general and apply to the whole training course most likely. They provide the big picture and a fictional framework for the exercise to occur. This is where they’ve chosen to define the enemy as Christian Extremists. The Platoon OPORD is the specific detail for what they’re going to be having to do right now or over the next couple of days. They will have received a few of these during their course for different exercises etc. This is just a sample of one of them.” - From source

Penny Marie Podcast

NZDF is running war games that cast “Christian extremists” as the enemy on a map that is basically the South Island of New Zealand.

COMPANY OPORD

GENERAL IDEA

PLATOON OPORD

he ban on new prescriptions of puberty blockers to treat gender dysphoria in young people - which was due to come into effect this week - has been delayed, pending a judicial review.

In a decision just released, the High Court in Wellington has ruled in favour of the Professional Association for Transgender Healthcare Aotearoa (PATHA), which filed an application for an urgent injunction to prevent the ban coming into effect on 19 December.

The government announced last month it was banning new prescriptions of the drugs (gonadotropin-releasing hormone analogues), which are used to halt the unwanted physical changes that come with puberty, until the outcome of a major clinical trial in Britain, expected in 2031.

PATHA is seeking a judicial review of what it calls the “illegal and unethical decision”, saying the use of puberty blockers should remain a decision made by doctors in consultation with affected families.

https://web.archive.org/web/20251218011355/https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/582090/puberty-blockers-ban-delayed-by-judicial-review

Family First NZ says that a decision by a judge today in the Wellington High Court to pause the ban on puberty blockers could have been written by the radical activist transgender group PATHA.

The decision by Justice Wilkinson-Smith to grant an injunction on the government’s ban on puberty blockers until a judicial review takes place repeats all the talking points of the discredited ‘Professional Association for Transgender Health Aotearoa (PATHA)’ (which is aligned with WPATH), and the Judge bases her decision on statements which are in direct conflict with the United Kingdom’s CASS Review, the Ministry of Health’s Evidence Brief, a recent significant Finnish study, and completely ignores the voices of those who have been negatively affected by the harmful “gender affirmation” model.

Furthermore, it flies in the face of the numerous other jurisdictions enacted the same bans including the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark, multiple US States, and with the likes of France and Italy exercising extreme caution.

“The Government is protecting vulnerable gender dysmorphic children and teenagers against the prescribing of puberty blockers that have no quality evidence of safety, efficacy or reversibility. How can a child and their parents’ consent to a treatment that itself is not understood nor has sufficient evidence to support its safety and effectiveness. It is shocking that an activist judge has bought the lies of a dangerous activist group and children are now at risk again,” says Bob McCoskrie, CEO of Family First.

The judge is also out of touch with public sentiment on this issue. A recent poll has found more than 2:1 support for the ban on puberty blockers announced recently by the Government, with only 23% opposing the ban. In the poll commissioned by Family First NZ and undertaken independently by Curia Market Research in the first week of December, respondents were asked “The Government has announced that there will be a ban on new prescriptions of puberty blockers for young people with gender dysphoria or incongruence. Do you agree or disagree with this decision?”. A majority of 50% support the ban, with only 23% opposed. A further 27% were unsure.

Some of the erroneous statements by Justice Wilkinson-Smith but which are talking points of PATHA include:

[18] “Puberty blockers are reversible…”

This statement is in direct contradiction to even the Ministry of Health who removed this statement from their website because there was no medical basis for it. As far back as September 2022, that advice was quietly changed by the Ministry. “Safe and fully reversible medicine” has been removed and replaced with “Blockers are sometimes used from early puberty through to later adolescence to allow time to fully explore gender health options.”

Ironically, the judgement is forced to later admit (para 136d) that “There is very little research examining the long-term impacts of puberty blockers on fertility when taken for gender-affirming care.” (evidence from the Ministry of Health)

“…There is no evidence that they affect fertility.”

There is no evidence that it doesn’t. In fact the CASS Review said “There was insufficient/inconsistent evidence about the effects of puberty suppression on… fertility.”

[19] “The evidence relating to mental health outcomes suggests negative outcomes from a ban are a far more immediate concern.”

Once again, the judge has failed to acknowledge the actual research. A recent Finnish study found that the suicide risk in a large group of adolescents was predicted by the psychiatric problems that often accompany gender distress, not by the gender distress itself. The Finnish study said: “Although the rate of suicide [in the Finnish study] is just over four times higher among trans young people than their peers, this is explained by their more serious psychiatric problems. When these psychiatric problems are taken into account, there is no evidence that transgender people have a higher rate of suicide.”

The CASS Review clearly stated: “Young people facing gender-related distress had no significantly different levels of suicide risk to other young people with similar levels of complex presentations” and “No evidence that gender-affirming treatment reduces suicide risk.”

[20] “My conclusion is fortified by my finding that the timing of the regulations coupled with the lack of notice that a ban was contemplated had the effect of taking PATHA and the whole transgender community by surprise.”

The decision was released to all groups including medical professionals, counsellors, child protection groups such as Family First NZ at the same time. This statement by the judge is completely irrelevant and has absolutely nothing to do with a judicial review. Government decisions and regulations are often announced in this way. This inclusion by the Judge only goes to highlight her bias and activism. PATHA had no greater right to being told than any other organisation, including Family First!

[23] “PATHA is as an interdisciplinary professional organisation that works to promote the health, wellbeing and rights of transgender people. PATHA says that it represents the vast majority of health professionals engaged with transgender healthcare in New Zealand.”

This statement fails to acknowledge that PATHA is not exclusively a health organisation nor a professional one. It is as much an activist organisation of interested individuals. The health professionals aligned with PATHA are activists on this issue – and they are very few. Even these activists have been prescribing puberty blockers at a lesser rate because they can no longer endorse the use of the chemicalisation of vulnerable children – a fact ignored by the judge.

[35] “It is not uncommon for medicines to be prescribed “off-label” in paediatrics.”

This is highly problematic – and is clearly a talking point from PATHA. If you prescribe a medication off-label, it is of upmost importance that the decision is based on sound scientific evidence – not lobbying from activist groups. The Minister of Health has recognised the overwhelming evidence that puberty blockers have not been proved safe or effective. They should not be experimented on children until a high standard has been reached.

[37] “There were strong concerns about an increase in adverse mental health impacts on young people with gender incongruence or gender dysphoria and their families, and wider harm to the transgender community though increased stigma and human rights implications.”

Medical health decisions are not based on ‘stigma’ and ‘human rights’. This is activism being used as a basis for harmful medical practices. And once again, this narrative ignores the research around accompanying complex presentations associated with gender dysphoria.

[54] “PATHA has filed affidavits from four witnesses, including two health professionals.”

Two transgender activists from PATHA and just two unnamed doctors who we have no evidence of their motivation, skills, and specialty qualifications. Why the secrecy?

[170] “I agree that PATHA is an organisation well placed to advocate for both health practitioners practising in this area and transgender young people and their families.”

A disturbing admission from the judge which fails to acknowledge PATHA’s deep bias and activism in this area and who ignore the medical science. The Judge has also simply chosen to accept one group’s view, ignoring the voices of many other organisations including Family First.

[184] “As I have said, puberty blockers are reversible; they have no apparent adverse health effects in the short term.”

A talking point from PATHA.

Disappointing, and worryingly, this Judge has not applied any judgement but instead adopted blind acceptance of radical trans activists. Any person weighing up the evidence would judge the risk unacceptable to children, and consequently hold up the government’s decisions.

Image credit: A.C.