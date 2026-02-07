Seemorerocks

I wish to explain why I am so obsessed by the Epstein files..

I have been delving into some of the darkest corners of humanity and have been looking at Jeffrey Epstein since 2019. Yet this has affected me deeply in a way I never thought possible.

The words of Seth Holehouse of Man in America are quite apt:

“The Epstein files broke something in me”

I recommend you watch his video,

The Epstein Files Broke Something in Me

In this episode of Man in America, I set aside the usual format and deliver a personal, reflective monologue in response to the release of millions of Epstein-related documents. Reading through these files forced me to confront the reality of how deep corruption and evil run within our power structures, and why this no longer looks like the actions of a few bad individuals, but the behavior of an entire system. I walk through what this moment reveals about who really holds power, why so much evil now operates in plain sight, and what happens to a society when truth is exposed but accountability never comes. This is not about shock or speculation—it’s about understanding what we’re facing, why it matters, and what responsibility falls on us when looking away is no longer an option.

The response of Juliette Bryant, one of the more significant survivors (at least outside the mainstream), says a lot.

A NZ journalist, Jack Tame, today opined that the Epstein files are illuminating.

Quite how anybody who knows the slightest can find the revelation of the darkest depravity of the rich-and-famous involving rape, bestiality, satanism and child trafficking and “illuminating” is beyond me.

Things like this..

So much for the New Age guru!

Just a few examples that pepper this Substack.

I think I can understand the mockingbird media.

They are paid to say the things they do and I don’t think you could find case of normal human empathy across the whole class.

If they were not empathy-deleted they would not be there.

That goes for the entire political class - the bureaucrats, professionals - in short all those who are mostly unwittingly, playing their part in the perceptual deception so well described by David Icke and others.

Is it any wonder that the masses (essentially non playing characters in the Matrix), who are trying to make do and survive day-by-day, just swallow the whole thing and regard it as just another story, another scandal, that is here today and gone tomorrow?

I am much more concerned about the educated, liberal class that have plenty of opportunity to delve into all this but choose to look away because to look might make them “upset” or “uncomfortable”.

Even more, I am concerned by the evident disinterest of those that call themselves “awakened” (at least when it comes to the plandemic and the jabs who choose to stay with their own hobby horse whatever it is - here in New Zealand local, right-wing politics.

I conclude from my immediate environment that most people are mostly devoid of empathy and, at best, don’t go beyond the latest lurid headlines.

Two generations ago we had church and family which, as stultifying it might have seen at the time, provided a brake on much of the worst of human behaviour (by all means not all), and provided a much higher degree of social cohesion and consensus.

But all that is gone - by design- and the population has been educated (read, brainwashed) into not caring , although if you speak to mainly working class people individually, they do.

Of course, this all of this goes way back and the Epstein is only a part that has been revealed to the public whereas before it was hidden.

About the brief era when media did care, Wikipedia writes the following:

The Satanic panic is a moral panic consisting of over 12,000 unsubstantiated cases of Satanic ritual abuse (SRA), sometimes known as ritual abuse, starting in North America in the 1980s, spreading throughout many parts of the world by the late 1990s, and persisting today

I can remember a friend whose father was a diplomat in Washington in the early 1950’s and was approached with a proposition for homosexual sex (deeply illegal at the time). And yet even back then, his refusal on the grounds he was “a family man”, meant that was the end of his diplomatic career - his advancement stopped.

And then we have this deeply shocking story of satanic sexual abuse in Britain in 1989, told with considerably more understanding and sympathy back then than is possible now.

And I haven’t even mentioned the effect of the jabs and the nanobots in people’s body, AI and the social control agenda that I pray every day will fail in the face of human consciousness.

On some days I just despair that that is not going to happen and humanity as a species is devolving and going to Hell in a hand basket.

I commend the words of Seth Holehouse that I will post elsewhere (with transcription).

Like him, I believe it is essential to see Evil for what it is, to go in deeply and shine a light on it.

That is why I am obsessed by the Epstein files.