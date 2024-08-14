THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION (WHO) HAS DECLARED MPOX OUTBREAKS IN CONGO AND OTHER AFRICAN NATIONS A GLOBAL EMERGENCY, HIGHLIGHTING THE RAPID SPREAD OF AN ALLEGEDLY NEW, “MORE DANGEROUS” FORM OF THE VIRUS ACROSS THE CONTINENT.

Over 14,000 cases have been reported, with more than 500 deaths, mostly in Congo, where nearly 70% of the cases involve children under 15. No information has been provided on the methods used to test for the disease.

Vaccine availability in Africa remains critically low, exacerbating fears of health bureaucrats of a wider regional and global spread.

In an announcement WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the situation was urgent, noting the potential for the virus to extend beyond Africa, particularly as it spreads in camps for displaced people in conflict-ridden areas.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has also labelled the outbreaks a public health emergency, calling for international assistance to contain the virus. Experts warn that the new strain, which has a higher death rate and milder symptoms that make it harder to detect, poses a significant threat. Despite previous success in controlling a global mpox outbreak in 2022, the lack of vaccines and resources in Africa underscores a failure in the global response, prompted calls for immediate action to prevent further issues, claimed Ghebreyesus.

Here is the reality

WHO Declares Global MPOX Emergency

MonkeyHOAX: Same SCRIPTED LIE different date: Important reminders from 2021/22

The World Hoax Organization’ Terrorist Tedros declares another global PSYOP:

“The outbreak, which started in the DRC and spread to neighboring countries, has led to over 17,000 suspected cases and 517 deaths this year in Africa—up 160% from last year. The new variant, clade Ib, spreads more easily through close contact. This is the second PHEIC alert for mpox in two years, highlighting the need for a coordinated international response.”

Just say NO to another FAKEDEMIC.

Nothing is spreading except scripted lies.

Dr. Mike Yeadon: “Along the way, it’s most important to remember that Monkey Pox, if it exists (& it might, I really don’t know) is not caused by a non existent “virus”, which has never been shown to exist by techniques adhering to good scientific practices.”

Here are some important reminders from 2021/22:

Don't you just love their “prophetic” Plandemic exercises…The following Tabletop exercise took place in March 2021.

It’s time to put on your FDA-approved special monkeypox mask to protect your community from the asymptomatic spread. Don’t worry, it will only take two weeks to flatten the curve. The life-saving vaccines are ready to be distributed at warp speed!

Here we go again, another De Javu moment: Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases was funding research into potential monkeypox cures right before the “unexpected” outbreak.

Forget the conspiracy theories, just roll up your sleeves for the FDA Approved Third Generation Smallpox Vaccine. Its Safe and Effective

Welcome to the Diabolical “GERM Games” where Humanity is a Germ targeted for elimination

the Telegraph,

13 August, 2024

The Black Death plague, bird flu and mpox are among 24 threats that have been added to an influential watchlist of the pathogens that could trigger the next pandemic.

In the first update since Covid-19 swept the planet, a World Health Organisation (WHO) panel has dramatically expanded the scope of its index of so-called priority pathogens.

Already notorious diseases like Zika, yellow fever and avian influenza have been added, alongside lesser known threats such as Sin Nombre virus – which jumps from deer mice to people and has a fatality rate of 30 per cent in the US. Several bacteria, including cholera, the plague and salmonella, have also been incorporated for the first time.

The watchlist may sound like more WHO jargon – especially its name, the R&D Blueprint for Epidemics – but its contents have become hugely influential since the first iteration was published in 2017.

Not only did it popularise the concept of ‘Disease X’, an as yet unknown pandemic threat, but the exercise pointed out the most dangerous diseases for which there were no vaccines, diagnostics or treatments. Since then, it has been used by scientists and research consortiums around the world to prioritise research.

The list, first published in 2017, pointed out the most dangerous diseases for which there were no vaccines, diagnostics or treatments CREDIT: SIA KAMBOU/AFP

“In our world, [the blueprint] has been a very big deal,” said Dr Richard Hatchett, chief executive of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (Cepi), which funds vaccine research. “It helped focus attention on a set of pathogens that had been neglected, effectively because there were no commercial drivers for countermeasure development.”

He pointed to one example as the “signal success” to date: Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (Mers), a close relative of Covid which featured on the first priority pathogen list.

“That certainly helped those of us who were trying to fund programmes to justify our investments in developing Mers vaccines,” Dr Hatchett told the Telegraph. “And it was that investment in solving the general coronavirus design problem that, I think, enabled the rapid pivot to Covid.

“At least the Moderna vaccine and the AstraZeneca vaccine were direct pivots from the Mers vaccine development programmes, so to that extent it’s been really, really important,” he said.

But while pre-pandemic lists focused on a narrow set of around a dozen priority diseases, the latest blueprint includes well over 30. It also creates a set of prototype pathogens for 22 major families of viruses, in an attempt to replicate the success seen with Mers and Covid.

Dr Hatchett said this updated approach was not so much a reflection of a major shift in the underlying risk each disease presents, but an evolution in the thinking of the scientific community about how best to prepare for pandemic threats.

“By getting to know as much as we can about each of the pathogen families that are most likely to harbour the next pandemic-causing disease, scientists can get a head start in creating new medical defences such as vaccines and treatments that can be swiftly adapted to target a new disease,” he said.

“Think of it as a jigsaw, with each family representing a part of the puzzle. The new pathogen family framework maps out each of these families and will help to coordinate the efforts and resources of institutions around the globe… and put the pieces together to solve the problem of pandemics for the world.”

Speaking at the Global Pandemic Preparedness Summit in Brazil at the end of July, the WHO’s Dr Ana Maria Henao-Restrepo, who co-leads the project, used a different analogy: the ‘streetlight effect’.

“This is the metaphor of the drunken man looking for the lost keys under the streetlamp. The first place where the drunken man is going to look for his keys is under the light. The light areas are the pathogens for which we have a lot of information today, we know that they are global threats… but we want to expand that light area,” she said.

“So one way to expand… is [to use] prototype vaccines which are pathfinders, who will help us develop medical countermeasures that maybe can be useful for other pathogens in the same family.

She added: “So we are now promoting research in all the viral families, regardless of the pandemic threat potential that we perceive today, because the pandemic threat potential that we perceive today is based on the data and the knowledge that we have today.”

To further this strategy, the WHO has also announced that institutions across the world will become central hubs (dubbed a Collaborative Open Research Consortium, or Corc) for different pathogen families, leading and coordinating work between partners - from funders to researchers and regulators.

But Dr Henao-Restrepo added that it is “improbable” that the next pandemic will be caused by a disease we know – which is why experts must still plan for Disease X.

“The concept of pathogen X… says there is uncertainty, and there are pathogens in these less illuminated, less studied areas that we still need to pay attention to,” she warned.

BREAKING — Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove of the WHO demands worldwide surveillance in order to be able to manage the alleged Monkeypox “global emergency.”

Listen to how many times she says “surveillance.”

The WHO has declared Mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove stressed the need for stronger surveillance!

JAMES ROGUSKI

AUG 14, 2024

Please watch this 4 minute video excerpt from the WHO press conference that provides information that was NOT clearly mentioned in the press release published by the WHO:

https://rumble.com/v5az0wd-dr.-maria-van-kerkhove-wants-stronger-surveillance.html

TEN questions that everyone should be asking:

In previous outbreaks the vast majority of those infected were “men who have sex with men.” Why are the more recent outbreaks occurring in children? What is the evidence to support Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove’s claim that that “We do see new zoonotic transmission.” Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove clearly stated that there are many unknowns that must be researched. What is being done to clarify these unknown details regarding transmission and diagnosis? Has the Mpox virus every been properly isolated? Has the Mpox orthopox virus been proven to show that it is the cause of the symptoms associated with the disease that is also called Mpox? Is it possible that the skin lesions seen in affected people could be due to other causes, such as previous vaccinations, exposure to toxins, compromised immune systems or liver disfunction? What are the details requires to arrive at a differential diagnosis to ensure that the true cause of ? What are the details (specificity, sensitivity and primers used) of the PCR “test” that is being used to determine confirmed “cases”? Are these protocols as flawed as those used for COVID-19? Have the available “vaccines” and drugs been properly tested to determine that they are “safe and effective?” What are the WHO’s official “temporary recommendations?”

World Health Organization

Watch the entire press conference:

https://rumble.com/v5aysy5-who-monkeypox-pheic-press-conference.html

Press Release:

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has determined that the upsurge of mpox in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and a growing number of countries in Africa constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) under the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR). Dr Tedros’s declaration came on the advice of an IHR Emergency Committee of independent experts who met earlier in the day to review data presented by experts from WHO and affected countries. The Committee informed the Director-General that it considers the upsurge of mpox to be a PHEIC, with potential to spread further across countries in Africa and possibly outside the continent. WHO anticipates an immediate funding requirement of an initial US$ 15 million to support surveillance, preparedness and response activities. https://www.who.int/news/item/14-08-2024-who-director-general-declares-mpox-outbreak-a-public-health-emergency-of-international-concern

On August 21, 2023, the WHO Director General issued standing recommendations regarding mpox. On August 14, 2024, the Director-General has extended the 2023 standing recommendations. These recommendations include the following:

16. Refrain from implementing travel-related health measures specific for mpox, such as entry or exit screening, or requirements for testing or vaccination. 20. Make mpox vaccines available for primary prevetion (pre-exposure) and post-exposure vaccination for persons and communities at risk of mpox, taking into account recommendations of the WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE). https://www.who.int/publications/m/item/standing-recommendations-for-mpox-issued-by-the-director-general-of-the-world-health-organization-(who)-in-accordance-with-the-international-health-regulations-(2005)-(ihr) https://cdn.who.int/media/docs/default-source/documents/ihr/mpox-standing-recommendations-082023.pdf

The United States CDC

August 7, 2024