Thomas Matthew Crooks may not have been acting alone when he tried to assassinate Donald Trump, one of the members of Congress investigating the shooting told Dailymail.com.

Republican Rep. Mike Waltz said the gunman's motivation is still unknown and he is worried a foreign entity or other third-party could have been involved in the attack.

Waltz queried how federal law enforcement can confidently say Crooks was a lone wolf if they can't answer other questions like why he had multiple foreign encrypted messaging accounts.

His comments came after it was revealed that Iran was also plotting an attempt on the former president's life around the same time that Crooks carried out his plan.

'The more we get into it, the more questions I have,' Waltz said. 'It's really what's coming out around it that is so disturbing.

'And for me, the thing that's most disturbing is that we have ongoing plots from Iran to take out a former president, leading candidate, and that a Pakistani national was just arrested after making a down payment for hitmen, and it's barely even being covered in the news.'

BREAKING! Who Was Trump's Assassin Talking To in Europe? What Happened to Crooks' Body?

This is discussed by TruNews HERE

Meanwhile, Hal Turner is reporting

Trump Assassin Had Encrypted Comms . . . I Now Know to Whom . . .

Thomas Matthew Crooks, the man who attempted to Assassinate President Trump, was initially rumored to have "encrypted messaging accounts" and then that story went down the Memory Hole and we never heard anything about it again. . . until now.

My former colleagues in the Intelligence Community from my years working with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, have CONFIRMED to me that Crooks had THREE separate encrypted communications accounts. One in Germany, one in Belgium, and one in New Zealand.

It's the one in Belgium that matters most: It went to NATO HEADQUARTERS in Brussels!

It now appears the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump was a NATO action!

So either NATO went rogue and tried to get rid of a potential future US President who commented previously he wants to disband it, or . . . . . . . The current US President authorized NATO to take out a political rival.

Those are the only two possibilities.

THAT is the state of affairs we find ourselves in right now