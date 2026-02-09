Not only do we have this

ALLEGATION; Elon Musk present a parties at Maralago where Trump auctioned them off

But I remembered this from a few years ago

Musk’s childhood nanny makes shocking revelations

I did something very dark—very little, perhaps, but dark nonetheless. I never spoke about it, never told anyone what the boy did, or what I did in response. It stayed unspoken. Years later, one day, I asked someone inside the circle—Imelda, the king’s mother. She had passed by then, but I remembered the moment clearly. The boy was only ten, maybe thirteen. I asked her directly whether he was the Antichrist. She didn’t even blink. “No,” she said. “But he will present the mark. And when you see him do that, the Antichrist will take the stage.” At the time, it seemed impossible. The boy was young. Nothing outwardly marked him. Yet something had already happened—something I never spoke of. Now here we are, forty years later. That boy is no longer a boy. He is a star of the world. His name has changed over time—once it was Dan, then Elian, then something else. Names shifted, identities evolved. But I see the signs everywhere now. The world adores him. And yet, to me, he is the King of Babylon. I remember another strange detail from back then. They were said to be coming from Africa. I expected them to be black, but they were white—white as me. That, too, stayed with me. Forty years later, the pattern is unmistakable. The adoration is global. The stage is set. And I see everywhere now what I couldn’t fully see then.

But, there’s more….

Musk was pictured arriving at supermodel Heidi Klum’s Halloween party in the Satanic-themed costume, as reports emerge that he is preparing to cut close to 2,000 Twitter jobs, amounting to around 25 per cent of its workforce.

Musk, who dubbed himself ‘Chief Twit’ after taking over Twitter this week, looked pleased with himself in the outfit and posed for the cameras showing that – on social media at least – he is all powerful.

Earlier in the evening, Musk shared a picture of him and his mother, Maye Musk, in their outfits on Twitter. Maye accompanied her son to Heidi’s party, as she did the Met Gala in May.

Maye Musk also has a history of Satanic themed outfits and Illuminati symbology.

Elon Musk’s Satanic-themed outfit sparked some debate about why he would choose to wear an outfit with references to Baphomet, complete with an inverted cross.

One person wrote: “What’s up with the satanic symbolism bro?” Another suggested Musk has showed where his “allegiance lies”.

Elon’s family and bloodline seem related to the Cult:



-His grandfather was a Technocracy leader in Canada. Technocracy was a movement that rejected the “messiness of the market and old-fashioned politics, replacing it with a “modern scientific point of view.”(The World Economic Forum model).

-Father owned part of an emerald mine in Africa; he bragged of making so much money they couldn’t fit all the cash in a safe.

-His ex-girlfriend “Grimes” (above) was a practising witch.

-A woman claiming to have been Elon’s babysitter made some wild claims on YouTube; Elon’s name is derived from Hebrew El Elyon (God), Elon is not the anti-christ, but he will get people to accept The Mark

Signalling publicly sends comms to other Cult member. Elon has used known Cult hand signs in public many times.

His mother, Maye Musk, has used signals on magazine covers and in a music video with Beyonce

No-one has said more about Elon Musk than David Icke

Elon Must & The Technate

In recent times, many Christians have come to believe that Elon Musk, the renowned entrepreneur and CEO of companies like SpaceX and Tesla, is a champion of conservative values and a critic of the globalist agenda. However, closer examination reveals a hidden agenda that has been obscured for quite some time. Recent events and Elon Musk’s own actions indicate a darker truth about his alignment with satanic symbolism and his involvement in projects that raise concerns about transhumanism and digital tyranny.

😈 Elon Musk and Satanic Symbolism

One of the most startling revelations about Elon Musk’s hidden agenda is his affinity for satanic symbolism. On Halloween night, Musk donned a costume called “The Devil’s Champion,” featuring elaborate demon-inspired leather armor adorned with the symbol of Baphomet, a demon revered by the Church of Satan. Christians who have placed their trust in Musk as a conservative figure should be aware that Baphomet is a representation of the false god worshipped by satanists and has deep ties to child sacrifice, as depicted by the presence of two children in the iconography.

😈 The Truth Behind Starlink

Elon Musk’s role as the leader of Starlink, the world’s most advanced broadband satellite internet project, raises further eyebrows and questions about his true intentions. Starlink aims to create a vast network of satellites that provide global internet coverage. While this may appear to be a remarkable technological achievement, the underlying motivations behind the project become clearer when one considers the potential connection to 5G technology, biotechnology, graphene nanotechnology, and various undisclosed medicines. These elements point to a system that could transmit signals and potentially manipulate the human brain.

😈 Neuralink: Merging Brains with Computers

One of Elon Musk’s most ambitious ventures is Neuralink, a company focused on developing brain-computer interface technology. The ultimate goal of Neuralink is to create brain implants or neural implants that allow humans to merge with computers, enhancing cognitive abilities and potentially treating various neurological conditions. While this may sound like science fiction, Musk himself has demonstrated a working prototype of the device and hinted at the ability to upload and download memories, paving the way for a future where humanity is intrinsically connected to artificial intelligence.

😈 The Controversy Surrounding Brain Chips

The concept of brain chips raises significant ethical and societal concerns. Critics argue that this technological advancement blurs the line between humans and machines, posing a threat to personal privacy, individuality, and free will. The very idea of having a microchip implanted in the brain evokes visions of a dystopian society where individuals become nothing more than programmable entities, controlled by external forces. As Christians, it is crucial to analyze these developments through a biblical lens and consider the inherent dangers and moral dilemmas they Present.

😈 Neuralink’s Potential Applications

Proponents of Neuralink argue that the technology holds significant promise in the field of medicine, offering potential treatments for paralysis, blindness, and various Mental Health conditions. Neuralink’s ability to read brain signals in real time and stimulate neurons opens up possibilities for groundbreaking advancements in neuroscience. However, concerns regarding the long-term effects, the potential for misuse, and the eradication of human autonomy must be taken into account when assessing the overall benefits of merging brains with machines.

😈 Critics’ Concerns and Dangers of Transhumanism

Critics of Elon Musk’s ventures, such as Neuralink and Starlink, fear that his fervent pursuit of merging technology with humanity is indicative of a dangerous ideology known as transhumanism. Transhumanism advocates for the enhancement of human capabilities through the integration of technology, blurring the boundaries between humans and machines. While some see transhumanism as a positive step towards progress, others warn of the moral implications and the potential for a loss of compassion, spirituality, and true human connection.

😈 Elon Musk’s Ambitious X Everything App

Elon Musk’s plans to develop an app called X, which aims to combine the functionalities of social media platforms, e-commerce, and payment systems, have sparked further scrutiny. Musk envisions X as a comprehensive platform for online activities, resembling the Chinese app WeChat. However, this comparison rings alarm bells, as WeChat is known for its integration with China’s widespread surveillance apparatus. The possibility of such an app becoming a tool for mass surveillance and digital control must be critically examined.

😈 The Dark Side of Technology: Digital Tyranny

The rapid advancement of technology, especially when coupled with the consolidation of power in the hands of a few key players, poses a substantial threat to personal freedoms and individual sovereignty. The rise of digital tyranny looms large, with the potential exploitation of personal data, invasion of privacy, and the erosion of civil liberties. Elon Musk’s foray into the digital realm, combined with his involvement in the development of advanced technologies, serves as a stark reminder of the dangers inherent in a world dominated by unchecked technological influence.

😈 Conclusion

Elon Musk’s public image as a defender of free speech and individual freedoms should be analyzed with a discerning eye. The evidence presented suggests a hidden agenda, rife with satanic symbolism and questionable technological endeavors. As Christians, it is crucial to remain vigilant, aware of the potential dangers posed by the merging of humans with machines and the gradual erosion of personal liberties. By staying informed, questioning the narrative, and seeking guidance from the Scriptures, believers can navigate these uncertain times with wisdom and discernment.

