Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
3h

Miles Mathis on his site has done papers exposing the fraud that Musk is. He has roytinely lies about his past and is a con artist...

Reply
Share
1 reply by Robin Westenra
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
2h

milesmathis.com/spacexx.pdf

milesmathis.com/spaceballs.pdf

Just to start...

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture