U.S. escapes WHO treaty enabling fast-tracked experimental vaccines, censorship of dissent, and global surveillance systems.

On May 19, 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) took a historic but deeply concerning step: Member States, through Committee A of the World Health Assembly, officially approved the WHO Pandemic Agreement—a sweeping global treaty that is now expected to be formally adopted in plenary session on Tuesday, May 20.

This agreement, hailed by WHO leadership as a landmark tool for “equity,” “solidarity,” and “science-based” pandemic responses, contains alarming provisions that threaten national sovereignty, institutionalize emergency countermeasures, and entrench WHO as the central coordinating authority in future health crises.

Why It Matters That the United States Is Withdrawing from the WHO

On January 20, 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order initiating the U.S. withdrawal from the WHO, citing its COVID-19 failures, lack of reforms, and disproportionate U.S. funding. The move paused all future U.S. funding, ended negotiations on the Pandemic Agreement, and recalled U.S. personnel. The withdrawal takes full effect on January 22, 2026.

Red Alert: WHO Pandemic “Treaty” Is Now an “Agreement”

This exit protects the U.S. from being legally bound by this treaty’s sweeping obligations:

Key Concerns Hidden in the WHO Pandemic Agreement

Coordinated WHO Governance That Pressures National Policies

While Article 3 affirms national sovereignty, the agreement—adopted under Article 19 of the WHO Constitution—creates binding international obligations for Parties once ratified (Articles 31–33). It empowers WHO to coordinate pandemic responses through:

A global Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing System (Article 12)

A Global Supply Chain and Logistics Network (GSCL) (Article 13)

A Coordinating Financial Mechanism for pandemic response (Article 18)

National pandemic planning, surveillance, and communications strategies (Articles 4, 6, 16)

Once ratified, countries are expected to align domestic policies with WHO-led systems, subjecting national decision-making to international influence.

Emergency-Use Vaccines with Fast-Track Approvals

The agreement promotes expedited regulatory authorizations and WHO’s Emergency Use Listing during pandemics (Article 8.2). It encourages regulatory alignment and urges manufacturers to allocate 20% of their real-time production of vaccines and therapeutics to WHO, including 10% as a donation (Article 12.6). This means global deployment of more experimental injections.

No Built-In Liability or Compensation for Injuries

Although mass distribution of pandemic countermeasures is promoted, the agreement includes no binding provisions for compensation. Resolution OP15.10 from the Assembly merely requests WHO to develop “non-binding advice” on managing legal risks related to novel pandemic vaccines, leaving responsibility to individual nations.

Lays Groundwork for Vaccine Passports and Digital Surveillance

Article 6.3 mandates development of interoperable national health information systems. Article 8.4 encourages regulatory reliance, and Article 16 promotes population-level risk communication and “pandemic literacy.” While vaccine passports are not explicitly named, the structure supports global digital compliance mechanisms linked to immunization and surveillance.

Becomes Binding on Ratifying Countries

The agreement was adopted under Article 19 of the WHO Constitution (Resolution OP1) and becomes legally binding after 60 countries ratify it (Articles 31–33). Once in force, it obligates Parties to participate in WHO-led coordination and response frameworks during declared pandemic emergencies, even if domestic law would otherwise differ.

Why This Is Bad

National governments will be pressured to align their laws with global dictates

Experimental products would be rapidly deployed without sufficient safety data

Legitimate scientific dissent could be labeled as misinformation

Entire populations could be coerced into compliance with no guaranteed recourse for harm

The U.S. withdrawal from the WHO was a vital and strategic move—protecting national sovereignty and medical freedom. Other countries would be wise to follow suit before being bound by the WHO’s sweeping global mandates.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation.

Pandemic Treaty adopted via CONSENSUS

Despite Slovakia demanding a vote--I told you WHO hates votes

MERYL NASS

MAY 20, 2025

https://www.who.int/news/item/20-05-2025-world-health-assembly-adopts-historic-pandemic-agreement-to-make-the-world-more-equitable-and-safer-from-future-pandemics From the WHO

Agreement’s adoption follows three years of intensive negotiation launched due to gaps and inequities identified in national and global COVID-19 response.

Agreement boosts global collaboration to ensure stronger, more equitable response to future pandemics.

Next steps include negotiations on Pathogen Access and Benefits Sharing system.

Member States of the World Health Organization (WHO) today formally adopted by consensus the world's first Pandemic Agreement. The landmark decision by the 78th World Health Assembly culminates more than three years of intensive negotiations launched by governments in response to the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and driven by the goal of making the world safer from – and more equitable in response to – future pandemics. “The world is safer today thanks to the leadership, collaboration and commitment of our Member States to adopt the historic WHO Pandemic Agreement,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “The Agreement is a victory for public health, science and multilateral action. It will ensure we, collectively, can better protect the world from future pandemic threats. It is also a recognition by the international community that our citizens, societies and economies must not be left vulnerable to again suffer losses like those endured during COVID-19.” Governments adopted the WHO Pandemic Agreement today in a plenary session of the World Health Assembly, WHO’s peak decision-making body. The adoption followed yesterday’s approval of the Agreement by vote (124 in favour, 0 objections, 11 abstentions) in Committee by Member State delegations. “Starting during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, governments from all corners of the world acted with great purpose, dedication and urgency, and in doing so exercising their national sovereignty, to negotiate the historic WHO Pandemic Agreement that has been adopted today,” said Dr Teodoro Herbosa, Secretary of the Philippines Department of Health, and President of this year’s World Health Assembly, who presided over the Agreement’s adoption. “Now that the Agreement has been brought to life, we must all act with the same urgency to implement its critical elements, including systems to ensure equitable access to life-saving pandemic-related health products. As COVID was a once-in-a-lifetime emergency, the WHO Pandemic Agreement offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build on lessons learned from that crisis and ensure people worldwide are better protected if a future pandemic emerges.” The WHO Pandemic Agreement sets out the principles, approaches and tools for better international coordination across a range of areas, in order to strengthen the global health architecture for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. This includes through the equitable and timely access to vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics. Regarding national sovereignty, the Agreement states that: “Nothing in the WHO Pandemic Agreement shall be interpreted as providing the Secretariat of the World Health Organization, including the Director-General of the World Health Organization, any authority to direct, order, alter or otherwise prescribe the national and/or domestic law, as appropriate, or policies of any Party, or to mandate or otherwise impose any requirements that Parties take specific actions, such as ban or accept travellers, impose vaccination mandates or therapeutic or diagnostic measures or implement lockdowns.” [Those provisions were in earlier drafts, but removed—Nass] Notes for editors The resolution on the WHO Pandemic Agreement adopted by the World Health Assembly sets out steps to prepare for the accord’s implementation. It includes launching a process to draft and negotiate a Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing system (PABS) through an Intergovernmental Working Group (IGWG). The result of this process will be considered at next year’s World Health Assembly. Once the Assembly adopts the PABS annex, the WHO Pandemic Agreement will then be open for signature and consideration of ratification, including by national legislative bodies. After 60 ratifications, the Agreement will enter into force. In addition, Member States also directed the IGWG to initiate steps to enable setting up of the Coordinating Financial Mechanism for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, and the Global Supply Chain and Logistics Network (GSCL) to “enhance, facilitate, and work to remove barriers and ensure equitable, timely, rapid, safe, and affordable access to pandemic-related health products for countries in need during public health emergencies of international concern, including pandemic emergencies, and for prevention of such emergencies.” According to the Agreement, pharmaceutical manufacturers participating in the PABS system will play a key role in equitable and timely access to pandemic-related health products by making available to WHO “rapid access targeting 20% of their real time production of safe, quality and effective vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics for the pathogen causing the pandemic emergency.” The distribution of these products to countries will be carried out on the basis of public health risk and need, with particular attention to the needs of developing countries. [But the pharmaceutical companies have not formally agreed to the yet—Nass] The WHO Pandemic Agreement is the second international legal agreement negotiated under Article 19 of the WHO Constitution, the first being the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, which was adopted in 2003 and entered into force in 2005. From the South China Post, Reuters and the AP: https://www.scmp.com/news/world/article/3311067/who-assembly-adopts-landmark-global-pandemic-agreement Published: 4:15pm, 20 May 2025Updated: 6:35pm, 20 May 2025 Singapore time Members of the World Health Organization (WHO) adopted a landmark agreement on Tuesday on how to prepare for future pandemics following the Covid-19 outbreak, which killed millions of people between 2020 and 2022. After three years of negotiations, the legally binding pact was adopted by the World Health Assembly in Geneva. WHO member countries welcomed its passing with applause. The pact was widely seen as a victory for members of the global health agency at a time when multilateral organisations like the WHO have been battered by sharp cuts in US foreign funding. “The agreement is a victory for public health, science and multilateral action. It will ensure we, collectively, can better protect the world from future pandemic threats,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. He also touted the agreement as “historic” during a time when many countries are putting national interests ahead of shared values and cooperation.

World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus delivers his report before delegates during the World Health Assembly in Geneva on Monday. Photo: AFP

The treaty guarantees that countries which share virus samples will receive tests, medicines and vaccines. Up to 20 per cent of such products would be given to the WHO to ensure poorer countries have some access to them when the next pandemic hits. However, US negotiators left discussions about the accord after President Donald Trump began a 12-month process of withdrawing the US – by far the WHO’s largest financial backer – from the agency when he took office in January. Given this, the US, which poured billions of dollars into vaccine development during the Covid-19 pandemic, would not be bound by the pact. And WHO member states would not face penalties if they fail to implement it. Dr. Esperance Luvindao, Namibia’s health minister and the chair of a committee that paved the way for Tuesday’s adoption, said the pandemic inflicted huge costs “on lives, livelihoods and economies”. “We – as sovereign states – have resolved to join hands, as one world together, so we can protect our children, elders, frontline health workers and all others from the next pandemic,” Luvindao added. “It is our duty and responsibility to humanity.”

The United States was conspicuously absent as the World Health Organization kicked off the annual World Health Assembly in Geneva on Monday. Photo: Kyodo

The deal was reached after Slovakia called for a vote on Monday, as its Covid vaccine sceptic prime minister demanded that his country challenge the adoption of the agreement. Some health experts welcomed the treaty as a step towards greater fairness in global health after poorer nations were left short of vaccines and diagnostics during the pandemic. “It contains critical provisions, especially in research and development, that – if implemented – could shift the global pandemic response toward greater equity,” said Michelle Childs, Policy Advocacy Director at Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative. Others said the agreement did not meet initial ambitions and that without strong implementation frameworks it risked falling short in a future pandemic. “It is an empty shell … It’s difficult to say that it’s a treaty with firm obligation where there is a strong commitment … It’s a good starting point. But it will have to be developed,” said Gian Luca Burci, an academic adviser at the Global Health Centre at the Geneva Graduate Institute, an independent research and education organisation. The pact will not go into effect until an annex on sharing of pathogenic information is agreed. Negotiations on this will start in July with the aim of delivering the annex to the World Health Assembly for adoption, the WHO said. A Western diplomatic source suggested it may take up to two years to be agreed.

Last Week, Brownstone Institute published a commentary on the draft Pandemic Agreement that will be put before next week’s 78th World Health Assembly for adoption.

Although most of the Pandemic Agreement is non-binding and steeped in language such as “may,” “where appropriate,” and “when mutually agreed,” there is one theme that comes through: the World Health Organisation is positioning itself to control all aspects of any pandemic it declares.

From research and development to declaring a pandemic and determining the response, to vaccines and global supply chains, the World Health Organisation is seeking to be in sole control of it all.

Related: WHO: The criminal organisation that needs to be brought to an end

Please note: The Pandemic Agreement has been called various names over the years. It has also been referred to as the Pandemic Treaty, Pandemic Accord and WHO Convention Agreement + (“WHO CA+”).

The following is a summary of the essay ‘Commentary on the WHO’s Draft Pandemic Agreement: Pointless Verbiage’ by Thi Thuy Van Dinh and David Bell as published by Brownstone Institute on 8 May 2025. The commentary focuses on selected draft provisions that seem to be unclear, questionable, or potentially problematic.

Table of Contents

Background

In addition to amendments to the 2005 International Health Regulations (“IHR”) adopted last year, the World Health Organisation (“WHO”) has been developing a draft Pandemic Agreement (“PA”) for three years. The two instruments complement each other. As Thi Thuy Van Dinh and David Bell noted:

The [PA] text should be considered in the context of the 2024 amendments to the IHR that are scheduled to enter into force for States Parties who do not reject them by 19 July 2025. These amendments already set up provisions and mechanisms for the highly profitable pandemic industry, by obligating States to strengthen their surveillance and reporting capacity for potential pathogens, providing [WHO’s Director-General] with sole power to declare an emergency based purely on perception of risk, and then open a process leading to recommendations for lockdown-related measures and rapid mass vaccination. Commentary on the WHO’s Draft Pandemic Agreement: Pointless Verbiage, Brownstone Institute, 8 May 2025

The PA and IHR amendments aim to centralise the management of pandemics and pandemic preparedness in the WHO. To promote its pandemic preparedness agenda, WHO and the global health industry have engaged in a campaign of misrepresentation and confusion. “Countries and the media have been provided with a series of reports shown to greatly exaggerate the available evidence and citations on the risk of pandemics occurring, exaggerate expected mortality (mostly based on Medieval data), and exaggerate the expected return on investment,” Brownstone Institute said.

In 2024, the IHR amendments were rushed to a vote at the 77th World Health Assembly (“WHA”), less than 48 hours after negotiations finished, which was a violation of the WHO’s own procedural requirements, and the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body was mandated to finish its work on the PA as soon as possible.

It’s important to note that the PA and IHR amendments are not the only global pandemic-related instruments in place:

Consensus, Contradictions and Equity Concerns

The draft PA was agreed on 16 April 2025, and is ready for consideration by the 78th WHA, despite the United States, the WHO’s largest contributor, having walked away from the negotiation process.

To reach a consensus, the draft PA was watered down; there was a softening of state obligations, and key areas of implementation were left to be determined by future Conference of the Parties (“COP”) and annexes.

The language of the agreement contradicts previous WHO understanding and public health norms. It promotes “whole-of-government” and “whole-of-society” approaches rather than proportionate measures that minimise societal disruption and long-term harm, and ignores the basic policy requirement of considering resource allocations against other competing priorities.

The agreement prioritises commodity equity over health equity, which is detrimental to health outcomes, and contributes to the building of a pandemic industry that is heavily funded with an apparent low requirement for evidence, leading to wealth concentration and inequality.

The architecture and functioning of the PA’s new governing body, the COP, may imitate the setting of other controversial international treaties, such as the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (“UNFCCC”), “arguably the most dishonest, hypocritical framework ever established.”

Criticism of the Agreement’s Proportionality, Focus and Approach

WHO’s draft PA has a lack of proportionality in addressing global health challenges; it fails to consider the context of health and societal issues beyond its extremely narrow terms based on selected populations when developing public health policy.

The PA expresses concern over inequities in access to health products, but this concern is narrow and does not account for the broader health needs and priorities of different populations, such as the predominantly young population in Africa. Instead of centralising health globally as WHO is attempting to do, a truly decentralised approach is needed to achieve health equity.

The PA promotes “whole-of-government” and “whole-of-society” approaches to pandemic response. It is normalising the disruptive and damaging approach to public health seen in response to covid, which had negative consequences, particularly in lower-income countries. And the inclusion of traditional medicine and knowledge appears hollow given the emphasis on WHO-approved vaccination and limited allopathic medicines.

The draft PA recognises the importance of building trust and sharing information to prevent misinformation and stigmatisation, but the WHO’s own track record on these issues is questionable, given its use of exaggerated claims, fear-mongering and stigmatisation during the covid response.

WHO’s Mandate Expanding to Include Climate Change

WHO is attempting to expand its mandate to include the link between health, environment and climate change, as reflected in the draft PA, which recognises “the importance and public health impact of growing threats such as climate change.”

Incorporating climate change as a health issue is per a resolution passed at the 76th WHA in 2023. It stated that the assembly recognised “the link between health, environment and climate change.” This was reiterated in a resolution at the 77th WHA in 2024. In addition to the “link” to climate change, the 2024 resolution stated, “climate change is one of the major threats to global public health” and noted “the urgent call issued by the Director-General for global climate action.”

Risk Factors, Research and Development and Production of Pandemic Products

WHO’s draft PA recognises various environmental, climatic, social, anthropogenic and economic factors that may increase the risk of pandemics, and encourages parties to consider these factors in developing and implementing relevant policies and measures.

However, it largely ignores individual resilience, despite its importance in covid outcomes and immunological responses, and instead focuses on a One Health approach for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

Article 9 of the agreement discusses research and development for pandemic-related products – including vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics – and suggests that states may be obligated to build in development and funding grants with compulsory clauses for low pricing, licensing and sub-licensing products to less-developed countries.

The agreement also proposes cooperation on making pandemic-related products available, including support for manufacturing during and between pandemics. This will be impractical and expensive to implement, particularly in terms of maintaining the quality of production in developing countries.

Aside from the impracticalities, as per Article 10, WHO is overstepping its expertise by providing assistance to facilities for the development and production of pandemic-related products, including training, capacity-building and technology transfer. In addition to being incapable of these tasks, providing this “assistance” will lead to conflicts of interest and intellectual property concerns.

In addition, Article 10 subparagraph 3(e) of the PA suggests that countries will be “encouraged” to establish long-term contracts for pandemic-related health products, which will not only benefit international organisations and developers but also create conflicts of interest and self-serving arrangements. “There is no specific process to manage such inevitable self-serving,” Brownstone Institute said.

Technology Transfer and the Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing System

WHO’s draft PA includes provisions for the transfer of technology and cooperation on related know-how for the production of pandemic-related products.

Article 12 of the agreement establishes the Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing System (“PABS System”), which aims to ensure the rapid and timely sharing of materials and sequence information on pathogens with pandemic potential, as well as the fair and equitable sharing of benefits arising from the sharing and/or utilisation of PABS Materials and Sequence Information for public health purposes.

The PABS System will be governed by the “PABS Instrument,” which is currently being prepared and negotiated by the INB secretariat, and will define key terms and conditions.

The PABS System raises concerns due to its potential to expand the laboratory storage, transport and handling of pathogens, such as SARS-CoV-2, under the “administration and coordination” of WHO, which has no significant direct experience in handling biological materials, is outside of national jurisdiction and is subject to commercial and geopolitical interference.

The PABS Instrument will include provisions for participating manufacturers to donate a minimum of 10% of real-time production of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics to WHO and another 10% to be reserved at special prices for WHO.

WHO will have significant control over the PABS System, including determining whether a triggering emergency exists, managing the system, signing contracts with manufacturers and managing benefits from commodities – which creates a clear conflict of interest and lacks direct jurisdictional oversight.

Adding to the conflicts of interest and lack of oversight, the draft PA proposes the establishment of a “Global Supply Chain and Logistics Network,” which would be managed by, you guessed it, WHO:

The same entity, the WHO, that determines whether the triggering emergency exists, determines the response, manages the PABS system, and signs contracts with potential manufacturers who want to get access to the PABS, will also manage benefit from the commodities (including the global supply chain, see Art. 13), without direct jurisdictional oversight. This is such an obvious conflict of interest that no rational jurisdiction would allow it. It is a remarkable system to suggest, irrespective of political or regulatory environment. Commentary on the WHO’s Draft Pandemic Agreement: Pointless Verbiage, Brownstone Institute, 8 May 2025

Communication and Public Awareness

Article 18 of the agreement focuses on communication and public awareness, promoting the strengthening of science, public health and the public’s pandemic literacy, as well as access to transparent and accurate information.

WHO itself has a poor track record of transparent and accurate information; the organisation has been systematically misrepresenting both the risk of pandemics and the expected return on investment from addressing them. For example, WHO’s covid slogan “No one is safe until everyone is safe” misrepresented both the heterogeneity of risk and the effectiveness of covid “vaccines” against transmission.

Coordinating Financing Mechanism, Governance and WHO Secretariat’s Role

Article 20 of WHO’s draft PA establishes a Coordinating Financing Mechanism (“CFM”) to promote the implementation of the agreement. The current text anticipates the CFM to be established under the IHR (2005) but then passes the details to the COP to determine.

Either the CFM will be used in parallel to the World Bank’s Pandemic Fund, or the COP will establish it under the existing Pandemic Fund. The CFM will not only manage finance but also carry out other activities such as conducting relevant needs and gaps analyses. “Surely, the pandemic industry will grow further,” Brownstone Institute said.

Article 21 of the draft PA establishes the COP. The first COP will take place in the first year following the PA’s entry into force. “As an essentially subsidiary body of the WHO (the WHO will initially provide secretariat support), the COP will then establish its own ‘subsidiary bodies’, again further expanding and cementing in place another set of international health bureaucracy,” Brownstone Institute said.

Article 24 of the agreement explicitly states that nothing in WHO’s PA shall be interpreted as providing the WHO Secretariat with the authority to mandate or impose requirements on countries. This gives WHO soft power but not the power to enforce measures directly; border closures and other lockdown measures will remain recommendations. “However, these recommendations, even for theoretical threats, will make it difficult for less powerful countries to not comply,” Brownstone Institute said.