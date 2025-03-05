Once again I have to address comments.

I specifically refer to this:

You're serving AI at this point in time. I won't participate

This makes me spit tacks!!

I am doing all this as (expletive removed) WARNING.

I published my piece yesterday to show a contrast between what we KNOW about AI and which the same person is in denial about) and what the AI is saying, practising the deception that is talked about by the industry insider and then responding equally deceptively when confronted with a quote that cuts across what the AI is trying to tell me.

I am not “interested” in the subject but, frankly PETRIFIED by what is coming out.

But unlike some people who just react in fear and denial my response is do a deep dive and try to get to the bottom of things.

But, with some people, I need to express my OPINION in full caps, in bold and underscored and in the largest font I can find.

They’ll never see because they never bother to read (and the commenter has said as much on several occasions - they refuse to because it might interfere with their already-formed point of view (“POV”).

My message.

Why don’t you retire to a cave with the Book of Enoch?

But don’t forget to take your cellphone!

Question - how do I block comments on Substack?