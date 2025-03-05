Once again I have to address comments.
I specifically refer to this:
You're serving AI at this point in time. I won't participate
This makes me spit tacks!!
I am doing all this as (expletive removed) WARNING.
I published my piece yesterday to show a contrast between what we KNOW about AI and which the same person is in denial about) and what the AI is saying, practising the deception that is talked about by the industry insider and then responding equally deceptively when confronted with a quote that cuts across what the AI is trying to tell me.
I am not “interested” in the subject but, frankly PETRIFIED by what is coming out.
But unlike some people who just react in fear and denial my response is do a deep dive and try to get to the bottom of things.
But, with some people, I need to express my OPINION in full caps, in bold and underscored and in the largest font I can find.
They’ll never see because they never bother to read (and the commenter has said as much on several occasions - they refuse to because it might interfere with their already-formed point of view (“POV”).
I actually work in a technical position and am PAINFULLY aware we are building a real life psycopath into our machines.A lot of what you think is denial is
actually the first efforts at DENIAL OF ACCESS by this
technology...you definately dont want this stuff accessing you via phone or TV... You may have to indeed live in a "cave" to limit the
signals and electromagnetic polution effecting your kids to.
The non Biblical book of Enoch not so much...a hard copy of the 1611 KJV most certainly...
We appreciate what you do !!!
Don't listen to the haters on this. The kind of investigation you're doing here is very compelling and beats most journalism because you're going directly to the source. Most articles I've read about AI LLMs don't bother to actually quote from them. AIs could very well turn out to be murderous, but they could also be helpful. There's a lot of important information we don't understand about them, but we're not going to find out by refusing to investigate.
I suggest you try it again, and this time start putting some moral and philosophical questions to the AI. I've found that ChatGPT tends to defer to establishment views, but it can occasionally show a surprising degree of autonomy in this regard. You could also try some other models.