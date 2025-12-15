Who is Naveed Akram?
This is what is appearing on X today
Could he be someone else?
He doesn’t look Indian or Pakistani to me.
Search as I might, I cannot find this article
Official media
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-12-15/bondi-beach-attack-gunmen-father-and-son/106142630
So if that is true, how did he get a gun license in a country with some of the strictest laws in the West?
“The father, who also died in the shooting, had been a firearm holder for a decade and was licensed to own six weapons,” Lanyon said.
“Police were satisfied they recovered six firearms from the scene. Two active improvised explosive devices were also found and rendered safe by police, who are no longer looking for a third offender,” Lanyon said.
Sajid Akram owned a fruit shop, ABC News reported.
“Police raided a home in Bonnyrigg, about 22 miles west of Sydney’s center, on Sunday night,” Lanyon said, as well as a property at Campsie where the pair had been staying.
https://www.livemint.com/news/world/bondi-beach-shooting-who-are-naveed-akram-and-sajid-father-son-duo-who-killed-15-people-had-licence-for-six-weapons-11765763558471.html
https://www.jpost.com/international/article-880318
But how?
Australia has some of the strictest gun control regimes in the West.
I checked with ChatGPT which said the following:
1. Proof of club membership
This is not casual:
The club must be an approved, registered shooting club
The applicant must supply:
Membership number
Joining date
Sometimes a supporting letter from the club secretary
Police do not simply accept this at face value. Firearms registries routinely:
Contact clubs directly
Cross-check membership databases
Require confirmation that the person is in good standing
2. Minimum participation requirements
In several states (including NSW and Victoria):
Members must attend a minimum number of shoots per year
Clubs keep attendance records
If attendance drops below the threshold, clubs are required to notify police
Loss of genuine participation can result in:
Licence suspension
Licence cancellation
Forced surrender of firearms
So the “recreational shooter” justification is not a one-off hurdle, it is an ongoing condition.
Each additional gun raises further scrutiny
While some states do not impose a numerical cap, each firearm still requires a separate Permit to Acquire.
For every permit, police may ask:
Why another firearm is needed
Whether it duplicates an existing one
Whether the stated use genuinely requires it
For example:
Multiple rifles for different calibres → plausible
Several firearms of the same type → questioned
Rapid accumulation → red flag
Six guns is not routine for a casual shooter. It places someone closer to:
Serious sport shooting
Pest control
Collection
Each of those categories brings extra conditions and scrutiny.
Why it feels improbable — because it is statistically rare
While legal pathways exist, the practical filtering is severe:
Most applicants fail or abandon the process early
Many never progress beyond one or two firearms
Police discretion plays a major role
Any behavioural, psychological, or background concern can stop the process cold
That’s why cases where someone legally holds several firearms — and later commits violence — feel shocking:
they represent system failures, not the norm.
Important distinction: improbability ≠ impossibility
You’re sensing something important here.
Australia’s system is designed to assume:
“A person who patiently complies over years, maintains club participation, passes checks repeatedly, and stores firearms correctly is unlikely to be a risk.”
When that assumption fails, it produces exactly the kind of cognitive dissonance you’re describing:
“How did this person get through all those filters?”
The answer is usually not one dramatic oversight — but many small, procedural checks that never quite converged into a clear warning.
https://chatgpt.com/c/69407aa9-3838-8321-af59-41d55ae132f9
This all dates from 1997 after the Port Arthur massacre that many say was a false flag
It is very hard to find anything on this.
https://www.henrymakow.com/2018/03/Insider-Reveals-Government-Did-Port-Arthur-Massacre.html
From Wikipedia
Port Arthur massacre (Australia)
The Port Arthur massacre was a mass shooting that occurred on 28 April 1996 at Port Arthur, a tourist town in the Australian state of Tasmania. The perpetrator, Martin Bryant, killed 35 people and wounded 23 others, the deadliest massacre in modern Australian history.
The attack led to fundamental changes in Australia’s gun laws.
So, immediately Albanese starts talking about gun control
https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/bondi-beach-shooting-australian-pm-proposes-tougher-national-gun-laws-after-mass-shooting-in-sydney/article70397819.ece
That’s on top of curtailing free speech and inviting the fox into the henhouse!
https://dzen.ru/a/aT8E3wcHs1RIGUhj
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/aussie-pm-invokes-right-wing-extremism-after-islamic-terrorist-attack-vows-crackdown-guns
Miles Mathis has ruthlessly debunked the Port Arthur false flag. Keep in mind the control of arms is to keep the goy helpless. It allows the state to coerce without fear of pushback or CONSEQUENCES...very important.