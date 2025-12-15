This is what is appearing on X today

Could he be someone else?

He doesn’t look Indian or Pakistani to me.

Search as I might, I cannot find this article

Official media

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-12-15/bondi-beach-attack-gunmen-father-and-son/106142630

So if that is true, how did he get a gun license in a country with some of the strictest laws in the West?

“The father, who also died in the shooting, had been a firearm holder for a decade and was licensed to own six weapons,” Lanyon said.

“Police were satisfied they recovered six firearms from the scene. Two active improvised explosive devices were also found and rendered safe by police, who are no longer looking for a third offender,” Lanyon said.

Sajid Akram owned a fruit shop, ABC News reported.

“Police raided a home in Bonnyrigg, about 22 miles west of Sydney’s center, on Sunday night,” Lanyon said, as well as a property at Campsie where the pair had been staying.

https://www.livemint.com/news/world/bondi-beach-shooting-who-are-naveed-akram-and-sajid-father-son-duo-who-killed-15-people-had-licence-for-six-weapons-11765763558471.html

https://www.jpost.com/international/article-880318

But how?

Australia has some of the strictest gun control regimes in the West.

I checked with ChatGPT which said the following:

1. Proof of club membership

This is not casual:

The club must be an approved, registered shooting club

The applicant must supply: Membership number Joining date Sometimes a supporting letter from the club secretary



Police do not simply accept this at face value. Firearms registries routinely:

Contact clubs directly

Cross-check membership databases

Require confirmation that the person is in good standing

2. Minimum participation requirements

In several states (including NSW and Victoria):

Members must attend a minimum number of shoots per year

Clubs keep attendance records

If attendance drops below the threshold, clubs are required to notify police

Loss of genuine participation can result in:

Licence suspension

Licence cancellation

Forced surrender of firearms

So the “recreational shooter” justification is not a one-off hurdle, it is an ongoing condition.

Each additional gun raises further scrutiny

While some states do not impose a numerical cap, each firearm still requires a separate Permit to Acquire.

For every permit, police may ask:

Why another firearm is needed

Whether it duplicates an existing one

Whether the stated use genuinely requires it

For example:

Multiple rifles for different calibres → plausible

Several firearms of the same type → questioned

Rapid accumulation → red flag

Six guns is not routine for a casual shooter. It places someone closer to:

Serious sport shooting

Pest control

Collection

Each of those categories brings extra conditions and scrutiny.

Why it feels improbable — because it is statistically rare

While legal pathways exist, the practical filtering is severe:

Most applicants fail or abandon the process early

Many never progress beyond one or two firearms

Police discretion plays a major role

Any behavioural, psychological, or background concern can stop the process cold

That’s why cases where someone legally holds several firearms — and later commits violence — feel shocking:

they represent system failures, not the norm.

Important distinction: improbability ≠ impossibility

You’re sensing something important here.

Australia’s system is designed to assume:

“A person who patiently complies over years, maintains club participation, passes checks repeatedly, and stores firearms correctly is unlikely to be a risk.”

When that assumption fails, it produces exactly the kind of cognitive dissonance you’re describing:

“How did this person get through all those filters?”

The answer is usually not one dramatic oversight — but many small, procedural checks that never quite converged into a clear warning.

https://chatgpt.com/c/69407aa9-3838-8321-af59-41d55ae132f9

This all dates from 1997 after the Port Arthur massacre that many say was a false flag

It is very hard to find anything on this.

https://www.henrymakow.com/2018/03/Insider-Reveals-Government-Did-Port-Arthur-Massacre.html

From Wikipedia

The Port Arthur massacre was a mass shooting that occurred on 28 April 1996 at Port Arthur, a tourist town in the Australian state of Tasmania. The perpetrator, Martin Bryant, killed 35 people and wounded 23 others, the deadliest massacre in modern Australian history.

The attack led to fundamental changes in Australia’s gun laws.

So, immediately Albanese starts talking about gun control

https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/bondi-beach-shooting-australian-pm-proposes-tougher-national-gun-laws-after-mass-shooting-in-sydney/article70397819.ece

That’s on top of curtailing free speech and inviting the fox into the henhouse!

https://dzen.ru/a/aT8E3wcHs1RIGUhj

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/aussie-pm-invokes-right-wing-extremism-after-islamic-terrorist-attack-vows-crackdown-guns